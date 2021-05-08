Is There Anything Sweeter Than BEATING THE HUSKIES?

I don’t care what sport is it … it is the damn Huskies, and I want our Ducks to beat them. Over this weekend–the Baseball team is hosting Washington at PK Park and Oregon started last night with an 8-0 victory behind another stunning pitching performance from North Eugene’s Robert Ahlstrom. Above is a photo of a play at home plate years ago where the Duck is safe because the ball was knocked out and the Husky landed on his keister. Gotta love it!

To watch the games over live stream, go to this page and scroll down to the Washington game on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday and click on “Watch” and enjoy! You can also download the app on your cell phone and watch the game from anywhere as well.

Over all the sports over all the years … which victory over the Huskies was sweetest to you, and why?

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by Gary Breedlove