Is There Anything Sweeter Than BEATING THE HUSKIES?

I don’t care what sport is it … it is the damn Huskies, and I want our Ducks to beat them. Over this weekend–the Baseball team is hosting Washington at PK Park and Oregon started last night with an 8-0 victory behind another stunning pitching performance from North Eugene’s Robert Ahlstrom. Above is a photo of a play at home plate years ago where the Duck is safe because the ball was knocked out and the Husky landed on his keister. Gotta love it!
To watch the games over live stream, go to this page and scroll down to the Washington game on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday and click on “Watch” and enjoy! You can also download the app on your cell phone and watch the game from anywhere as well.
Over all the sports over all the years … which victory over the Huskies was sweetest to you, and why?
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Gary Breedlove
Ducks WIN SERIES!
Both the Men and Women secured their series today with wins! The Men came back to win 5-1 over the Huskies today, as Hillsboro Oregon native Kolby Somers came in to close out the final five outs with all strikeouts! What an animal as the puppies never had a chance, even though Somers started in a hole with two men on when he took over in the 8th inning. Whew!
The Softball team won 2-1 yesterday and 1-0 today on such clutch hitting and pitching over No. 7 ranked Arizona Wildcats. They play a non-league game later this afternoon, and the final conference game Sunday, but have locked in the league series win. Wowsa.
I feel like Snoopy in the old Peanuts comic strip, as I feel like doing a “Spring Happy-Dance!”
Charles,
For me, there is one thing sweeter than beating the dawgs, and that is hearing their fans whine like the little biotches they really can be. A Duck stomping of their pathetic pooches gets under their skin like nobody’s business!
Dawg fans make up excuses for their mutts on a regular basis, but they absolutely get unhinged when it is the Ducks who light up the pups!
Probably the biggest reason I like to hear/read/see husky fans whine is that, as a grey beard, I had to listen to their “holier than thou” attitudes back in the 60’s and 70’s when the Ducks were not the perennial PAC-12 powerhouse they have become.
Oh how I love to hear husky fans snivel and whine after our beloved Ducks take out the dawgs!
Your first sentence made me laugh out loud! You are a GREAT Oregon fan PittDuck…
The fans have been just terrible, and their entitled attitude of actually thinking they are much better than their record would justify is too much to endure, I agree.
For me, there are so many favorites. The final play victory over Washington in 1988 with the End-Around with Terry Obee (here) still ranks right up there since it was right in front of me. (The “Pick” game for me is too obvious, but it was in front of me as well)
1980, in Seattle, Reggie Ogburn leads Oregon to a 34-10 victory. 2015, again in Seattle, Vernon Adams leads Oregon to victory.
Good memories. That one in 2015 lead by Vernon Adams was quite a battle that went to the end…
Indeed, it was a tough game. All the”experts” and the Husky Honks predicted a Husky win and a statement game for the Petersen era. Not that year. The run went to 12 in a row. The wife of a friend and neighbor confided to me later her husband actually cried at the end of that game. He was so frustrated with the Husky ineptitude over those 12 long years. He’s a nice guy but those Husky tears were delicious.
A dozen years without winning isn’t forever, but to a Husky fan … it may have felt that way!