Justin Herbert: 2021 NFL MVP Candidate

My infatuation of Justin Herbert continues as I ask readers to excuse me for yet another article regarding the former Oregon quarterback as I have written about him several times this offseason. I can’t contain my enthusiasm after what he showed us last year in his first pro season and believe that Herbert has the inside track to becoming the greatest NFL player that Oregon has ever produced. Over such greats as Norm Van Brocklin, Mel Renfro, Gary Zimmerman, and of course, Dan Fouts.

I was once again watching ESPN’S Get Up with Mike Greenberg as Greenberg presented his panelists with his bold prediction that Herbert will win the 2021 NFL MVP. He had cited the recent winning of the award by second-year quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Lamar Jackson (2019) as the basis for his prediction. As well, of course, Herbert’s tremendous rookie season.

Panelist Kimberley Martin believed that we had just gotten a taste in 2020 of how good Herbert can be and that the 2021 Chargers will have a better coaching staff, better roster, and better offensive line than last year. While former NFL General Manager Tom Telesco liked the Chargers’ investment on the offensive line and noted, “As well as he (Herbert) played under duress, imagine how good he’ll be when he has time to look down the field.”

Just imagine hearing, “Former University of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert wins the 2021 NFL MVP award.” I think we would all like the sound of that. Do you think it’s possible?

