Oregon Baseball: The Odds of Winning a Regional in 2021?

Our Beloved Diamond Ducks have shocked the Pac-12 in 2021 with superb pitching, and even better hitting not seen in Eugene for years. The College World Series will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, and the season will go through Regionals, Super Regionals, and finally, the College World Series. The 2021 Baseball season has been exciting, especially with so many complete performances by the Ducks. What are the chances of Oregon going deep into Baseball Playoffs?

How Far have the Oregon Ducks come in 2021?

The Ducks have stunned us this season by currently leading the PAC-12 Baseball standings. The Oregon Baseball team hasn’t claimed the conference championship since 1964, but now seems to be the time for Oregon. We hadn’t seen the Ducks even above 5th place in the Pac-12 since 2015, and the last time they were in the top three was eight years ago in 2013. Now finally, the Ducks are on the top of the conference with a record of 17-7, and everyone is asking, “who are those Ducks?’

It is the second year of Mark Wasikowski as the coach; last year, we couldn’t see his magic due to the COVID-19, and now Wasikowski has helped the team blossom with a ton of experience through the line-up. Overall the Pac-12 conference has been very interesting this year, especially with surging surprise teams such as Oregon and Stanford, along with the disappointments from the usual powers of UCLA and Oregon State.

2021 NCAA Regionals

Oregon Ducks also have been selected as the potential host site for the regionals. If Oregon gets selected as one of the host sites, there will be a massive advantage for the Ducks in the Regionals. Traditionally host teams have a significant edge in the regionals, although sometimes host schools also play as the visiting team.

Looking at the Oregon’s performance this season, they certainly have a chance at the regionals finals. They have improved enormously over the season, maybe it could be the magic of the new coach Mark Wasikowski, but the credit goes to the whole team for their focus and intensity. If they get selected as the host school, there is a massive chance of Oregon going deep this year. (in more than home runs!) If Oregon might continues its overachievement, they have a real chance to make it to the Super-Regionals this year.

The odds also could predict the team’s journey, but since Fanduel’s odds aren’t out yet, we just have to wait for now. Considering the national records of the college baseball bluebloods-making the College Series might be a tough challenge for the Ducks, but whatever the results would be, Oregon could have their best season ever.

2021 NCAA Baseball Pac-12 Contenders:

Oregon

Conference Record: 17-7

Overall Record: 34-11

Streak: 7 wins

Arizona

Conference Record: 19-8

Overall Record: 36-13

Streak: 4 wins

Stanford

Conference Record: 13-8

Overall Record: 29-12

Streak: 2 losses

A Most ENTERTAINING Twist?

Our rival, Oregon State, is still smarting from losing the five-out-of-six-games series this year to the Ducks. (I am still giggling over it!) Yet the Beavers play Arizona in Corvallis this weekend, and play at Stanford the final weekend, thus they can help the Ducks while helping their own seeding! For the first time ever … this epic Oregon fan OregonReigns says …

“Cheer for Oregon State over the next two weeks!”

Quick Notes on Our Beloved Ducks

–Oregon has taken on a ranked team seven times in multiple game series.

–The Ducks are ranked No. 13 in the all-important RPI ranking.

–Oregon matched the modern day record of four home runs in a game at USC, and then for the first time ever blasted four against Washington at PK Park.

—FIVE Oregon players are batting over .300!?

—Robert Ahlstrom (North Eugene HS) and Cullen Kafka rank in the top four in both the Pac-12 pitching statistics of ERA and On-Base-Percentage allowed.

—Aaron Zavala (South Salem HS) is ranked No. 1 in the nation of D1 Baseball Top 100 Draft-Eligible list batting .394 with an on-base percentage of .531!

—Robert Ahlstrom has been named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week three times this season, with only David Petersen (Starter for NY Mets) ever matching that number of honors as a Duck.

—Kolby Somers (Hillsboro, Oregon) has been stunning as Oregon’s closer with batters only hitting .061 against him!

–As of this week, of the 24 available Pac-12 Conference weekly awards presented this season, Duck baseball players have earned 25% of them…twice as many as the 2nd best team!

How far will they go into the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball tournament? Will they win the Pac-12? What a finish!

OregonReigns

Lakeside, Oregon

The superb top photo of a Duck safe at home against the Huskies by Gary Breedlove

Watch this big series with Stanford on the Pac-12 Channel beginning at 6:00 PM tonight! Or watch it live stream right here, by scrolling down to the game and clicking on the link.