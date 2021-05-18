Oregon Football: Speed KILLS, or it KILLS YOU

There once was a time when nobody used tempo to beat their opponents.

Chip Kelly changed all of that and put teams on their heels and exposed any and every mental miscue, miscommunication, alignment, or mental error made by defenses. Quite simply he forced other teams to be so mentally prepared and ready that they started faking injuries to buy more time.

Where has that gone? Our up-tempo isn’t fast any longer. Is our offense these last years not capable of forcing the issue? Are the Ducks no longer capable of playing fast?

We see so many other teams running up-tempo offense with success, but somehow our up-tempo never ever reaches the alacrity of Chip Kelley’s teams. What gives?

Speed kills. Tempo demands mental proficiency from every defense on every play. Is our reduced speed and tempo killing us?

VandownbytheriverDuck

State of Jefferson, USA

Top Photo by Kevin Cline