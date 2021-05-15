Which Duck Quarterback Would YOU Start?

Obviously, this is very early on in the quarterback evaluation process for 2021, and there’s bound to be a great deal of change in how we all feel about Our Beloved Ducks quarterback situation in the coming months. Anthony Brown is the starter as of now, but that doesn’t mean we all have to sit comfortably with that fact as fans.

Some would opt to go in the direction of starting our true freshman Ty Thompson, going with youth over experience to plan for the future, or another younger option to build up the team’s resume in the coming years. But it’s hard to pinpoint a game where all the off-season work and the presumed quarterback battle culminates in a massive change, or more of the same.

Week 10 is when I think the last opportunity for an heir apparent would come in and take the job. Not play some late snaps in a blowout, not come into a limited role at a gadget position, truly overtake the starter at the time (likely Brown). Unfortunately for us, a quarterback change would also signal a very average or mediocre year if it came earlier in the season, so I couldn’t help but hope if one does emerge to replace, they do it week 8 or 9 to at least have some preparation for our big rivalry game against the Huskies.

If you were coaching with Mario Cristobal today, who would you start day one? Without much more than the Spring Game to go off of for quality measurements this off-season, which quarterback flashed enough for you to believe in a change at the starter spot by the end of 2021?

Alex Heining

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo By: Kevin Cline