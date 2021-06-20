Benching Brown: What are YOUR Odds?

FishDuck writer and frequent commenter Jon Joseph pondered aloud recently if Oregon just shouldn’t go with Ty Thompson, mortgaging the present in hopes of a payoff over the next two years.
Whew! That is intriguing, as there are those at this site who see Oregon as a potential playoff candidate this year. Our best chance in Columbus, these folks say, is with a sixth-year senior at quarterback, not a newbie. Do you sacrifice this year for the future as this young team grows up? This is a big decision for the coaches that could look sage later or blow up in all our faces.
Should Anthony Brown be benched? What are your odds that this will happen?
Perhaps there is something I am not seeing, and you can share your thoughts in the comments, but here are the pertinent components according to Mr. FishDuck. First, I believe we will see a much improved Anthony Brown this fall, as he has not had a complete camp at Oregon until this spring. He has now fully learned the Joe Moorhead offense, knows his RPO reads better, and has the experience to know which passes for which plays need to be implemented.
At the Spring Game we saw a Brown bullet-pass that travelled deep and horizontally across the field; it got Pac-12 Network Analyst and former Oregon DC Nick Aliotti raving. Yet there was also a beautiful deep touch pass later in the game for nearly a TD to freshman WR Troy Franklin.
I believe Brown can deliver.
Yet I acknowledge other scenarios that could occur to move the odds against Brown, such as Thompson or Jay Butterfield playing so well in practice (the Marcus Mariota effect) that the rookie cannot be kept off the field.
Another would be a demonstrated decline on the field by Brown (pulling a Shough) that would justify bringing in an inexperienced quarterback? It would take such an amazing practice performance by a young-gun QB or such a steep decline from Anthony Brown that I rate those scenarios as low-odds. How about you?
If the coaches bench the savvy senior QB, we will say it was a big gamble. For those who want to do a bit of gaming action on this (as millions already do on sports) the choices online are endless, and Gamblizard can help with your selection as it provides unbiased reviews for the most popular sites in the gambling industry. Check the odds, as these sites make it possible to bet on athletes such as Anthony Brown and other football topics.
The Offense May Dictate a Change?
The offense may make the decision for the coaches, and not because of the talent but because of the play-calling. If Oregon becomes a quarterback run-heavy offense in 2021, the probability of injury is almost guaranteed, thus a new starter will be playing sometime this next season. This component muddies my thoughts the most, because to me it has the highest likelihood of occurring out of all the scenarios that I’ve described.
I believe that the odds Brown gets benched based on talent and performance are zero, but all those other components above can change the odds drastically. While I may think the odds are zero for a change–what are your odds?
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Screenshot from Pac-12 Video
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Related Articles:
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 35 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
Articles EVERY DAY Again on FishDuck!
Our focus is now on this wonderful Oregon Sports Community, and we will have at least a short article every day to begin the Duck Discussion.
You are also welcome to post other current events or items about Our Beloved Ducks in the comments as well.
Our 32 rules can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Take note though, there are NO STRIKES, NO WARNINGS, and NO SLACK given. Violate the rules and you are gone, as this is what the 99% who post superb comments want. (The Ban could be for weeks, months or permanent)
For the 1% out there who do not have impulse-control … as you write your comment that violates our rules, ask yourself, “is this worth getting banned over?”
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
New at FishDuck? Learn about the site right here!
For those worried about AB’s qualifications, I have two words for you…Cardale Jones. Here is a 3*, third string tOSU qb with little experience, forced into an NCAA playoff game and promptly kills the Ducks and succeeds into a starting qb the next season.
Now, I’m not saying AB will fill that lovely role. But it can be done…especially with his experience, size, and athleticism. Plus, the supporting cast must play to championship level. (I’m still thinking about that guy…THAT GUY…Joey Bosa…the same guy who wrecked the Ducks offense during that playoff game.)
AB, first string. Ash second. Butter third and transfers. Ty third/fourth.
I think you have to start Brown. He’s a proven commodity and even though he’s only played a short time at Oregon he has several years of playing at the college level that none of the other QB’s have.
It’s easy to speculate about unproven QB’s but you gotta go with what know.
When you’ve had QB’s like Mariota and recently Herbert it’s hard to feel comfortable with any new QB. We simply don’t know what Brown’s capable of because he’s not started and finished multiple games.
It is difficult to replace a starting QB that is winning games. With our schedule it looks to me like any of our QB’s would have at least 3 wins in the first four games. If the starting QB beats tOSU, and wins the first 4 games, it would be tough to bench a QB that beats a perennial title contender on their home field.
An injury is the most likely scenario that we would see a QB change. After the first 5 games we will know if a QB change is warranted based upon performance.
The intriguing aspect of our QB room is the potential that most of us believe that we have sitting on the bench, no matter who is named the starter.
Pending an injury or meltdown, I see Brown finishing the season and leading the Ducks remarkably. Many hope for his demise so they can see the hatchlings emerge from their shells. On the other hand to the contrary, I want Brown to start, lead, excel and finish strong. The others will have their days ahead of them. Go Ducks!!
Thanks Charles for the interesting ponder puzzle.
First, happy Father’s Day to you and all of the other Duck Dads.
Of course, the best player at every position needs to start. Otherwise, the idea of it being all about COMPETITION rings hollow.
Brown is clearly a very good, very experienced QB. However, and this may be due to the supporting cast at BC, he has never started and won a game against a top 25 opponent.
Did he have a good spring game? Yes. But so did Butterfield and Ashford.
With a 4 team playoff field, what is the realistic goal for Oregon in 2021? Looking at the schedule with away games at Ohio State, UW, UCLA + Utah, I believe the realistic goal is a third conference title in a row and a return to the Rose Bowl. This would be a great accomplishment; especially, if the Ducks get to and win the Granddaddy. [I hope I am wrong + the Ducks win the Natty!]
We now live in a CFB world where every player is allowed 1 ‘free’ transfer. And if he so desires a player can leave Oregon and suit up for another Pac-12 team. Brown gets the start and 2 out of the Ducks 3 back up QBs could be gone?
I do believe Thompson will stay. With 2020 not counting against eligibility, Thompson in 2021 is a true frosh. But Butterfield and Ashford?
One thing I know for certain, asking a young QB to make his first start in 2022 on the road ‘at’ Georgia would be a mighty tall task.
If anyone needs me I’ll be vegging on the couch watching the final round of the US Open. And wondering if I will be able to qualify in 2022? Right?
I am thinking AB starts and has success, but succumbs to injury due to a heavy dose of called QB runs.
I think we get to see QB2 play and get dinged just bad enough that QB3 gots some quality time this year as well.
Depth in the QB room is going to pay off for the Ducks this year as we find we have capable backups ready to be the next man up. With the talent in that room, I don’t see a lot of drop-off from one to the next.
Go Ducks!
As I understand it July 1 is the cut off date to inform your team that you are going to make a ‘free transfer move.’ Of course, the portal can be entered at anytime.
It will be interesting to see if the current deep QB room stays intact; especially, after the starter and his back-up are named.
I look at the qb battle like looking at a bar graph. The bar graph, right now, shows Brown on the left pegged at the top of his potential. His bar graph has an asterisk, and note at the bottom about the risk for injury, history of injury.
To the right is the bar graph’s we can’t quite make out. We see the names Butterfield, TT, and Ashford. The graph area for each of them is considerably higher. This indicates each of these guys might just rise up to levels Brown can’t attain. What we the fans, and general public see is just an open channel, no color indicating a level. There is an order, right now, Butter, Ty then Ash, but it is evident this is temporary.
We all want to see different levels of attainment for each of these qb prospects reflected in the bar graphs. The problem is we really don’t know because Ashford just got serious about football and Ty just started. Butterfield is also a question mark because he had little experience compared to Shough and Brown.
This leaves us to guess, ponder and to some bet on the odds. All we can do is wait for the statistics to come in, and the graphs to fill up. Those graphs will tell us much. Who is going to reach their potential and when? Whose graph will suddenly end, no more data transferred? My bet is somebody wins, something unexpected happens and in the end the fans get a qb they are very excited about.
One more item about this statistically analysis is we are looking for an outlier. These type of statistics tend to build quickly. This is the statistic I want to see, the outlier, who will it be?
Very interesting take. Does the calculus change knowing that this Brown’s last season of eligibility?