Ducks on the Verge of Becoming a Basketball Powerhouse?

247Sports five-star point guard Dior Johnson committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He is the No. 3 prospect and No. 1 point guard for the class of 2022. He is considered a sure-fire, one-and-done future NBA lottery pick. Think of what Jalen Suggs did for Gonzaga this past season, and Johnson might be even better.

Over the past decade, head coach Dana Altman has transformed Oregon basketball from a mediocre to a very good program that is a perennial Sweet-16 team. Now, with Oregon’s recent influx of talent via recruiting and the transfer portal, the Ducks are on the cusp of turning into an “it” program where anything less than the Final Four could be considered a disappointment.

The Ducks did it in football and now they are doing it in basketball. To that, I just have one thing to say: Hell yeah!

How do you feel about our Ducks’ basketball program performance in the past few seasons? How much does coach Altman have to do with the team’s success as of late?

Darren Perkins

Spokane, Washington

Top photo credit: Twitter