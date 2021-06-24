Ducks on the Verge of Becoming a Basketball Powerhouse?

247Sports five-star point guard Dior Johnson committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He is the No. 3 prospect and No. 1 point guard for the class of 2022. He is considered a sure-fire, one-and-done future NBA lottery pick. Think of what Jalen Suggs did for Gonzaga this past season, and Johnson might be even better.
Over the past decade, head coach Dana Altman has transformed Oregon basketball from a mediocre to a very good program that is a perennial Sweet-16 team. Now, with Oregon’s recent influx of talent via recruiting and the transfer portal, the Ducks are on the cusp of turning into an “it” program where anything less than the Final Four could be considered a disappointment.
The Ducks did it in football and now they are doing it in basketball. To that, I just have one thing to say: Hell yeah!
How do you feel about our Ducks’ basketball program performance in the past few seasons? How much does coach Altman have to do with the team’s success as of late?
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.
Hope so.
Helps to have a roster management genius and an excellent game day coach in DA.
Coach Altman has everything to do with the quality and success of Oregon MBB. He’s the CEO, chief scout, head strategist and on-floor coach.
I’m not sure where this train is going, but I am on it!
The Ducks are rising, but not yet risen. The program is approaching prominence, but not yet a perennially prominent program. Duck basketball is at its highest level of modern times.
Go Ducks.
He is great at managing a roster that turns over year after year. CFB coaches will soon have to be doing the same.
Recruiting from The Portal in CFB will be almost as important as signing a new group of ‘rookies.’ More so for certain positions like QB. Mayfield + Murray at OK come to mind.
I think Utah bringing Charlie Brewer on board from Baylor to play QB in 2021 could change the calculus of the south division and perhaps the conference race?
I’m looking forward to seeing what AB can do but Brewer has played in and won far bigger games.
Agree about Brewer Jon. Also, the Beaver’s addition of Noyer is a bigger deal than it may seem.
Utah and Oregon State are poised to make some noise in their divisions.