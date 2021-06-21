Is Any Duck Lineman Better than Penei Sewell?

Penei Sewell had a masterful career at Oregon. He won the Outland Trophy for the nation’s best lineman, he was a consensus All-American, and he might be the best offensive lineman in school history.

Sewell has a few challengers for the title of best offensive lineman in Oregon Ducks history. The obvious contender for the top spot is Gary Zimmerman, a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Zimmerman was a left tackle, just like Sewell, and was a phenomenal edge protector, just like Sewell. Zimmerman stands as one of the greatest football players of all time, but the real question is: who would win the LT spot in a college camp between the two heavyweights? Comparing Sewell, who has yet to play a snap in the NFL, to one of the greats, isn’t fair.

Unless you compare their college tape, that is. Zimmerman was a solid player in college, but developed in the USFL before going to the NFL. As far as college players go, Sewell has an argument for being the best.

What do you think: is college Sewell better than college Zimmerman? Are there any other Oregon O-lineman who compare to the two?

Ryan Robertson

Yuma, Arizona

Top Photo By: Tom Corno