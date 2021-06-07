Is Dana Altman Safe From Poachers?

Dana Altman has been a phenomenon as head coach of the Oregon men’s basketball team. He is the winningest coach in program history by a large margin, he has the most conference titles and the most NCAA Tournament appearances in school history, and he has far and away the best winning percentage of any coach the school has ever seen. Altman is already statistically the best men’s basketball coach in school history, with a chance to end his career with no doubt about him being the best in school history.
That is, unless someone steals him.
Altman is a hot commodity. Sitting at 690 career wins as a head coach, he has the 61st most wins in NCAAM history. With so many wins, and seemingly so many more years of coaching ahead of him, Altman is seasoned enough to attract the biggest schools, but young enough to leave some doubt that he might leave Oregon. Phil Knight won’t let one of the Oregon sports programs lose such an important figure without a fight, but the Ducks are struggling to get over the hump and win an NCAA Tournament title under Altman. Could he be persuaded to leave Oregon for a blue blood with a head coaching vacancy?
Mike Krzyzewski retired from Duke recently, but the Blue Devils quickly scooped up a replacement. Roy Williams retired from North Carolina, Krzyzewski left Duke, and by my estimation: Juwan Howard is going to be able to leave Michigan for the NBA if he so desires. There are several NBA head coaching jobs open that may pry top NCAA coaches from the ranks. Altman doesn’t fit the mold of an NBA coach, but several other coaches could be brought up to the NBA.
Will any of the open jobs be good enough to get Altman out of Eugene, or will he see the departures as his opportunity to get Oregon a championship?
Ryan Robertson
Yuma, Arizona
Top Photo By: Twitter
Ryan Robertson is a Freshman at the University of Dayton. A lifelong Duck fan from Grants Pass, he joined the Army out of high school. After four years as an Intelligence Analyst he decided it was time to further his education and pay more attention to his Ducks. One of Ryan’s first memories is of watching the Ducks, led by Joey Harrington, beating up on the Utah Utes in 2001. He is studying to be a Human Rights Investigator for the UN and intends to attend the U of O for graduate school in a few years. His grandfather ran track at Oregon in the ‘50s. He loves the Ducks, and has a passionate interest in reading every scrap of analysis centered around the football team.
Interesting topic, I suppose he deserves to go where he wants. I hope he chooses to stay, a man of great skill and integrity.
He is the highest paid state employee, but not even in the top 20 of college coaches in pay. He also is only the third highest paid coach in the Pac-12. If pay is really important to him he may leave, I suppose. I don’t see that as a driving force, but who knows.
Ryan, you chose a topic of wide interest. Coach Altman has earned the respect and appreciation of fans.
Your article left out key actors in Coach Altman’s decision tree. The AD, Rob Mullens, surely does not want Dana Altman to go anywhere. Altman makes Mullen’s life easier.
Then there is the team. Coach Altman is a teacher from a family of educators. He may have the deepest and most talented group of players to coach in his long coaching history. Raised with character and ethical values of commitment and loyalty I do not see Coach Altman leaving his team and the legacy he built.
He can do everything at Oregon including winning national championships. I don’t see him as someone seeking the bright lights of big cities, though I’m sure that Altman’s agent gets plenty of calls.
I hope that Coach Altman retires as a Duck. However, he has done so much for Ducks basketball, that despite the disappointment I would feel should he go elsewhere, I would follow his team and wish him well.
Dana Altman is a true Man of Oregon.