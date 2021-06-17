More Talent Means More Ducks Drafted

During daily web surfing of my must-see sports sites, I stumbled across a post at oregonlive.com (full youtube video) that hosted a video documenting the tension and excitement of the Detroit Lions’ front office in the minutes leading up to their selection of Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was a wonderful and insightful scene, and as Duck fans, it always gives us a sense of great satisfaction when we hear one of our own getting their name called.

And Duck fans better get used to it.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has had the Ducks recruiting at an all-time high during his tenure as coach. The better the talent, the better the chances of having players drafted, and drafted highly. On top of that, with Kayvon Thibodeaux as the early favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Ducks may well have their very first No. 1 overall selection.

Conference championships, Rose Bowl Championships, National Championship Games, College Football Playoff, a Heisman Trophy winner, etc., etc. The list of Oregon’s accomplishments in the world of college football is growing. And now, a good shot at the first overall draft pick. Recent history has been very kind to Oregon Ducks football.

Now, if we can just get that dang National Championship thing figured out. What do you think our chances are, Duck fans? Would a championship be necessary for Thibodeaux to be considered for the No. 1 overall selection?

Darren Perkins

Spokane, Washington

Top photo credit: Tod Fierner