The Final Days of Larry Scott

Larry Scott, the embattled Pac-12 Commissioner, is finally making his way out the door. Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline, in an article also posted on oregonlive.com, takes one of his final parting shots at Scott. I’m sure he’ll have a few more before Scott’s reign ends on Jun 30th.

I’ve taken my fair share of shots at Scott over the years. There’s just something about the man’s underperformance mixed with an arrogance that tends to rub most decent folks the wrong way. And amazingly nothing is ever his fault. His exit is long overdue.

What are your thoughts as the Pac-12 is on the eve of changing leadership?

Darren Perkins

Spokane, Washington

Top photo credit: Twitter