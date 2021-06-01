What’s Oregon’s Biggest Reason for OPTIMISM in 2021?

Oregon Ducks fans have plenty to be excited about in 2021. Mario Cristobal will likely field his most talented roster yet, the Pac-12 is ripe for the taking once again, and if the Ducks can manage a tricky road trip to Columbus, the rest of their schedule is very manageable.

Plenty of exciting playmakers on both sides of the ball return. On defense, darkhorse Heisman candidate and NFL hopeful Kayvon Thibodeaux is ready to spend yet another season making a living in the opposing offense’s backfield. Freshman All-American Noah Sewell flashed superstar potential last season, quickly emerging from his older brother’s shadow. And former five-star prospects Justin Flowe and Dontae Manning both looked like future stars in their own right in Oregon’s spring game.

Offensively, the Ducks will field one of the top backfields in the country, led by a pair of stars — Travis Dye and CJ Verdell — who are each capable of shouldering the load and making explosive plays. A talented offensive line remains entirely intact, bolstered by the addition of several high-profile recruits, including top-50 prospect Kingsley Suamataia. And a wide receiver group that has taken its lumps over the past few years looks to finally be a strength, with the emergence of speedster Kris Hutson, and the acquisitions of blue-chip recruits Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton.

Last but not least, who isn’t excited to see what Ty Thompson — Oregon’s highest-rated QB recruit ever — can do as a freshman? Expected starter Anthony Brown is solid in his own right, but fans are itching to see what the dazzling freshman Thompson brings to the table.

Things are looking up for Our Beloved Ducks in 2021. Who are you most excited to see when toe hits leather this fall?

Joshua Whitted

Morgantown, West Virginia

Top Photo by Kevin Cline