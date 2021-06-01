What’s Oregon’s Biggest Reason for OPTIMISM in 2021?

Oregon Ducks fans have plenty to be excited about in 2021. Mario Cristobal will likely field his most talented roster yet, the Pac-12 is ripe for the taking once again, and if the Ducks can manage a tricky road trip to Columbus, the rest of their schedule is very manageable.
Plenty of exciting playmakers on both sides of the ball return. On defense, darkhorse Heisman candidate and NFL hopeful Kayvon Thibodeaux is ready to spend yet another season making a living in the opposing offense’s backfield. Freshman All-American Noah Sewell flashed superstar potential last season, quickly emerging from his older brother’s shadow. And former five-star prospects Justin Flowe and Dontae Manning both looked like future stars in their own right in Oregon’s spring game.
Offensively, the Ducks will field one of the top backfields in the country, led by a pair of stars — Travis Dye and CJ Verdell — who are each capable of shouldering the load and making explosive plays. A talented offensive line remains entirely intact, bolstered by the addition of several high-profile recruits, including top-50 prospect Kingsley Suamataia. And a wide receiver group that has taken its lumps over the past few years looks to finally be a strength, with the emergence of speedster Kris Hutson, and the acquisitions of blue-chip recruits Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton.
Last but not least, who isn’t excited to see what Ty Thompson — Oregon’s highest-rated QB recruit ever — can do as a freshman? Expected starter Anthony Brown is solid in his own right, but fans are itching to see what the dazzling freshman Thompson brings to the table.
Things are looking up for Our Beloved Ducks in 2021. Who are you most excited to see when toe hits leather this fall?
Joshua Whitted
Morgantown, West Virginia
Top Photo by Kevin Cline
Joshua is an adopted Duck fanatic, originally hailing from southwestern Pennsylvania. His love for the University of Oregon began as a young child when he became mesmerized by the flashy uniforms and explosive offenses of the Chip Kelly era, and now, he follows the team religiously. His fondest memory of the team is seeing De’Anthony Thomas race past Wisconsin defenders back in the 2012 Rose Bowl. A true football enthusiast, Joshua loves studying the intricacies of the game, and he aspires to become a professional sports journalist. Joshua now resides in Morgantown, West Virginia where he works in customer service. When he’s not watching Oregon replays, Joshua loves reading, writing, and spending time with his family. Contact: whittedjd@gmail.com
1-talented & deep roster
2-PAC12 north is weak
I don’t know if the Pac-12 North is that weak… we love to make fun of Washington and hate them and for good reason … but we underestimate them at our own peril. I do expect Oregon to beat Washington this year and I do expect to beat them by double digits in honesty but they are going to be very motivated to take us down.
Oregon State is also highly motivated to beat us but I think we will get some big time revenge for last year.
Washington State is sneaky but like Oregon State there is a large talent gap and I do expect Oregon to win.
Cal… well they will probably still have a good defense and as long as our offense can deal with that I think we will be fine.
Stanford… Stanford and David Shaw can be incredibly good. We get them earlier in the season which will benefit us but they can still be a very good team. The past couple of years Cristobal has managed to out physical them and if that is still the case then I think Oregon wins… granted Stanford was really starting to air it out a lot last year.
On paper the North looks weak… but I think any of them can rise up and bite Oregon. Oregon just needs to prepare and take care of business.
The South honestly doens’t look much stronger than the North… just a whole lot more chaotic.
It’s summer… or almost summer. We are coming off of a second Pac-12 Championship and the best recruiting class in program history.
After a few final ranking tweaks Oregon is No. 3 on Rivals!
Now is the time to pump that sunshine just like Field pumps iron!
There is no BIGGEST reason for optimism…
…because the biggest reason for optimism is the sum of all the many reasons for optimism.
Ouch, now you’re making me think, good one! The truly exciting reason, is the one we don’t know, the unexpected. The sum is always greater than the parts!
Biggest reason for optimism…?
The fact that it’s a new season with no losses yet!
And, we should be able to watch in person if we want, (I hope).
Otherwise, I think the schedule is tough.
Roughest games are all away. UCLA has most experienced QB in the Pac and the Chipper has been able to take advantage of the transfer portal, I see that as a tough game.
Our offense has not yet shown ability to score or control the game when needed in the last 3 years. A new qb in a new system doesn’t make me think it will happen this year either.
The defensive line needs to be improved. We need to get better at stopping the run. But the odds are in our favor for a strong improvement here. Looking at past defenses, the 1st year with a new DC seems to always have biggest positive effect. I expect I will be quite excited about the D.
My real hope is to see an offense that scores points in numbers that will make Charles happy. And will make future all star recruits want to come to Oregon.
Can’t wait for the season to start.
Go DUCKS!
It is hard not to be optimistic when your biggest question marks are positions that have experience, talent and potential. Although Brown’s ceiling may not be as high as the younger alternatives, having his experience while having three QB’s pushing him makes for as deep as a QB room as we may have seen in quite awhile. Similar situation at RB, although it certainly would be nice to have a Royce Freeman. But hard to complain when you have two experienced backs in Verdell and Dye, and solid young talent behind them.
On the defensive side, there may be questions on the D Line, and how the defensive backfield gets sorted out. But once again, it is not for a lack of talent or potential. Certainly I would love to have the 2014-15 D Line back. This year it will be fun to see who emerges, and can they rise to the level of the other position groups.
I am excited to see what a fully implemented Joe Morehead offense can do, and what difference Tim DeRuyter can make. Especially with a full offseason of preparation.
It has been said that you are only as strong as your weakest link. Compared to the Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, Oregon still has some work to do to compete consistently at that level. Being in the Pac 12 does afford opportunity in that if Oregon plays to its potential it does open a door to the playoff. But a top bowl game is not so bad either. I am as hopeful and optimistic as ever. Not to mention the linebackers and receivers… so let’s fire up the band and get fans back into the seats!
It is easy for me to discuss what I want to see, but you asked what is the most exciting items to watch for and for me…
On Offense: the passing attack, as I believe a 6th year senior and all these talented receivers could have a real break out year.
On Defense: I cannot wait to see the blitzes by Coach DeRuyter; he likes to divert attention on the outside and we have that in Thibs, and then blitz the “A” gaps on the inside and Justin Flowe already demonstrated a flair for doing that in the Spring Game.
So much fun stuff to watch for!
My gut feeling is that this upcoming season’s ceiling is a Rose Bowl win, primarily because Anthony Brown’s ceiling isn’t particularly high. Plus these dependent factors:
I don’t think TT will start this season, that’s a tough ask for any true freshman let alone at the QB position. Best case scenario is if Oregon can get some blowout wins so that he can get some game reps during garbage time.
#1, this is Oregon after all, a well oiled Moorhead offense. #2, a defense like we haven’t seen since the Gang Green Defense!
2019’s defense was pretty darn good under Avalos. Though I am expecting DeRuyter to be better in the long run as he has more experience.
Wow Joshua. I was following you along and digging it, until you threw the knuckler with TT. While he might add excitement, I’m convinced that starting QB is AB’s to lose.
I don’t think he will lose out, but Butters and Robby are right there. Thompson will probably need to study and train until 2022.
Appreciate your thoughts and loyalty to the Ducks.
I agree with you Notalot, and I agree with SeattleDuck, too.
It’s a tough ask for a freshman quarterback to take charge of an offense, while still basically trying to learn the plays and getting comfortable with the personnel, particularly the receivers, and earning the confidence and respect of the veterans.
That said there have been many incoming freshman quarterbacks who have taken over right away…..the list is long and dotted with many familiar names, including Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Johnny Manziel, Jameis Winston, Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm, and of course Trevor Lawrence. And remember, Justin Herbert started several games for the Ducks as a freshman. There have been many others, too.
Does Ty Thompson deserve to be mentioned in the same breath? I really truly hope so, but it appears that if Brown falters this season Butterfield, or perhaps Ashford, may get the nod before Thompson. The kid is obviously considered an elite prospect and my hope is that he’ll eventually get the opportunity to live up to those lofty expectations.
One prediction I’m fairly confident in making….at least one, and maybe two, of the underclassmen will eventually transfer.