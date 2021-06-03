Winning 11 Games is in Mario’s Hands

Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline posted his under/over predictions for all Pac-12 teams. The under/over for the Ducks is nine wins, of which Wilner goes for the under while citing Oregon’s lack of a proven quarterback. The only team that Wilner predicts to win more than nine games is Arizona State.

Given Oregon’s talent advantage, in addition to a schedule lacking USC and ASU, I believe that the Ducks should go 11-1. The Ducks also have top-notch coordinators on both sides of the ball, and, quite frankly, the Pac-12 is not very good.

Of course, there’s what should happen and then there is what will happen. Youth is a factor, but until Mario Cristobal can prove that he can have his team ready to play its very best every game, it feels like the Ducks are most likely going to fall into that slightly above average eight-to-nine win category. There have simply been too many sleepwalking performances in his first three years as head coach.

It is early June and a lot can change over the next three months. Right now the Ducks have the raw goods to win 11, but my gut has them at eight or nine. Where would you put the Ducks win total at right now?

Darren Perkins

Spokane, Washington

Top photo credit: UO Athletics