11-1: Can the Ducks Just Do It?

It’s Wednesday afternoon and I must admit I’m in a bit of a grouchy mood as I write this. Perhaps I have a post-lunch malaise going on, I’m not sure, but right this moment I’m not in the mood for all the excuses and “what ifs” surrounding the Oregon football program.

The time is now for the Ducks to step up and be the “it” team in the Pac-12. All other Power Five conferences have an “it” team, and the Pac-12 is ripe for the Ducks picking. The pieces are in place. The Ducks have top-notch coordinators, top-notch talent, and top-notch recruiting to replenish that talent.

When looking at the schedule, outside of the trip to Ohio State, there is nothing that the Ducks shouldn’t win. Yes, trips to Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Pasadena have the potential to be tough games, but they are the kind of games that the Ducks should and need to win. It’s time to yank out the safety net of excuses and Just Do It. Oregon is the best program in the Pac-12 and the Ducks need to start acting like it. It’s CFP time.

And would it kill Oregon to win a big game in which they are the underdog? Let’s put the bullseye on the Buckeyes and shoot them down. It’s time to get angry. Oh, and if the Ducks happen to pull off a 12-0 regular season record I’ll be ok with that too. (wink)

Do you think an 11-1 season is possible for Oregon? Go Ducks!

Darren Perkins

Spokane, Washington

Top photo credit: UO Athletics