Are the Beavers Poised to Pass the Ducks on Offense?

I have noted a ton of respect for Coach Jonathan Smith and the emerging offense at Oregon State among those who comment on this site. I also give Coach Smith kudos for what he accomplished as Washington’s offensive coordinator. After licking our wounds from last year’s game with the Beavers, and considering the underperforming Oregon offense, is it time to ponder whether the Beavers are about to pass the Ducks in scoring in the near future? Is one school declining while the other is ascending on offense?

It feels that way to me as the Ducks could not stop Oregon State at the clutch times in 2020, and the Beavers almost pulled off an upset in Eugene in 2019. Are they are nipping at our heels?

I love the balance on offense the Beavers have achieved, and frankly I admire the recruiting they have done at running back. This year they have a Pac-12 transfer star in quarterback Sam Noyer joining them along with returning a full offensive line that was already doing well. Fleet wide receivers and gamers at tight end round out an impressive offense as I checked out last year’s games of OSU. My review left an unsettling feeling…

It is an interesting ponder-point for us to discuss today, because it comes more from our feelings as opposed to facts. When checking the scoring output–I was surprised at the truth over the last three years…

2018: OSU 26.10 UO 34.80

2019: OSU 31.20 UO 35.40

2020: OSU 28.90 UO 31.30

As much as we were frustrated with the rivalry game–it was the high point of scoring for the Beavers this last year. Another question would be … “does the 41 points planted on Oregon say more about the Beavers or the Ducks in that game?”

As I’ve discussed many times and written about here, the Ducks must increase their scoring to the 45 point-per-game average the “Playoff-3” achieved in the last three years if we seriously want to make a run at a National Championship. If Joe Moorhead is allowed to fully implement his system and Oregon starts scoring scads of points–perhaps this discussion is rendered moot?

It is hard to count Coach Smith out; do you think the Beavers will pass the Ducks on offense?

“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.