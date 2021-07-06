Can Oregon Pull off a Shocker at the ‘Shoe?

Oregon beating Ohio State this fall wouldn’t be David beating Goliath. Both teams will likely be ranked in the top 15 heading into the matchup, and both are the preseason favorites to win their respective conferences, after all.
But don’t get it twisted, an Oregon victory in week two would undoubtedly be a shocker.
Although the Ducks are serious playoff contenders and are more talented than ever, Ohio State is on another level. Over the past five years, the Buckeyes have recruited better than everyone not named Alabama or Georgia, assembling a roster that is one of the best in America. But as we know, recruiting isn’t everything; getting elite talent to produce is what counts. It’s safe to say that, with a 20-2 record over the past two seasons (with both of those losses coming in the Playoff), Ryan Day and his staff have done just that.
Ohio State will have another loaded squad in 2021, fielding arguably the top two receivers in the country — Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — a pair of elite offensive tackles, and plenty of future pros on the defensive line. At quarterback, the Buckeyes lose one of their top signal callers in program history, but they’ll likely have CJ Stroud, one of the fastest risers and top quarterback prospects in the 2020 recruiting class, replacing him.
In Columbus, there’s no rebuilding — just reloading. So, how does Oregon stack up?
Unfortunately, the Ducks don’t quite have the horses up front that the Buckeyes do. That is, with one notable exception: Kayvon Thibodeaux. The pass rush extraordinaire will be the best player on the field in the early season matchup, and he’ll have to be at his best to slow down what should be a potent and multi-faceted Ohio State offense. Oregon also features a talented secondary, with proven playmakers like Mykael Wright and Verone McKinley III, that could make life hard on Stroud, given it will only be his second collegiate game.
Offensively, it might be hard for the Ducks to find room to run against a fierce front seven and an Ohio State defensive scheme that is predicated on loading the box. But Oregon’s new and improved stable of long, athletic receivers could have some success against a maligned Buckeye defensive backfield.
Oregon is certainly capable of pulling off a shocker in its biggest game of the season. Ohio State isn’t an easy out to say the least, but this is a bigger, stronger and more complete Oregon team than the one the Buckeyes last saw in the Playoff a few years ago.
What do you think it will take for Mario Cristobal to get his statement win against the Buckeyes this season?
Joshua Whitted
Morgantown, West Virginia
Top Photo by Tom Corno
Related Articles:
Joshua is an adopted Duck fanatic, originally hailing from southwestern Pennsylvania. His love for the University of Oregon began as a young child when he became mesmerized by the flashy uniforms and explosive offenses of the Chip Kelly era, and now, he follows the team religiously. His fondest memory of the team is seeing De’Anthony Thomas race past Wisconsin defenders back in the 2012 Rose Bowl. A true football enthusiast, Joshua loves studying the intricacies of the game, and he aspires to become a professional sports journalist. Joshua now resides in Morgantown, West Virginia where he works in customer service. When he’s not watching Oregon replays, Joshua loves reading, writing, and spending time with his family. Contact: whittedjd@gmail.com
Articles EVERY DAY Again on FishDuck!
Our focus is now on this wonderful Oregon Sports Community, and we will have at least a short article every day to begin the Duck Discussion.
You are also welcome to post other current events or items about Our Beloved Ducks in the comments as well.
Our 32 rules can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Take note though, there are NO STRIKES, NO WARNINGS, and NO SLACK given. Violate the rules and you are gone, as this is what the 99% who post superb comments want. (The Ban could be for weeks, months or permanent)
For the 1% out there who do not have impulse-control … as you write your comment that violates our rules, ask yourself, “is this worth getting banned over?”
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
New at FishDuck? Learn about the site right here!
A lot of questions to address her but I think the first is will Ohio state loss a regular season game this season? Under Day, tOSU has not lost a regular season game. now this could be due to the heroics and talent of Fields or it could be something else.
For Oregon to win I think a number of things need to happen.
I’d expect a really bland game against Fresno state. I think we can win that game and shouldn’t have to give away much of our playbook, but oregon will need to be prepared to dump a good portion of the book against tOSU.
Thanks Joshua.
The 9AM Pacific kickoff does not help the Ducks cause. I hope that Mullens plans to have the team arrive at least a day earlier than normal to help adapt to the time change.
+10 for the Ducks is where the line should be. If Oregon can pull off the upset it will be the Ducks 1st W against the Bucks.
In addition to the players and the positions you mentioned, Ohio State’s 5* true frosh RB looked great in the spring game. And exactly as you noted, Ohio State has the nation’s 3rd deepest roster.
Spot on regarding the Ohio State WRs. Best in the nation if the new QB can get them the ball.
By Ohio State standards, last season’s pass D was not good. Bama took advantage of the Ohio State back end as did Indiana. With a healthy Penix at QB and bombing away, the Hoosiers almost came back for an improbable win in Columbus.
Oregon cannot win this game without playing gutsy offense. The Ducks D will not shut this O down. If Oregon gets a lead it cannot sit on it as happened in the most recent game vs Auburn. [Picking up on Hayward’s comment below, Minnesota under Coach Fleck defeated the Auburn team Oregon lost to because Fleck kept his foot on the gas for 4 quarters.]
What can Brown do for UO? He will have to play the game of his life. Brown has never started and won a game versus a top 25 opponent. Regardless of experience, Brown would not be the guy to emerge in the battle to see who replaces Justin Fields at QB.
The Ducks have to show up with an attitude. Like Oregon did vs SC last season and not do against Iowa St, among others.
Have to win the turnover battle by +2 at least. Have to have Mr. K make every FG attempt.
Let’s hope that Oregon, at least, takes this game deep into the 4th quarter.
It will take Minnesota rattling the nuts enough to raise doubt on how good they are in their first game. The Golden Gophers have an excellent coach and a very good DE. If they can create a blueprint on how to get to the young qb tOSU’s kryptonite may get exposed.
Basically we will have to get after the young qb. I think Flowe will be the difference maker if that is to happen. Too much focus on Thibs will allow Flowe to make Stroud start to see shadows everywhere. Get after the qb and create turnovers. If we win the turnover battle, we win!
On offense it will be the young receivers who will have to step up and make catches. We’re dead if Cristobal tries to power run against this d-line.
Great take. The OH ST O line will likely be the best or 2nd best group the Ducks play against this season.
IMO, and as you noted, DeRuyter will need to use a blitz heavy D to create havoc for the young Buckeyes QB. He will have to run the risk of a new starter at QB not being able to take advantage of the openings on D the blitz will create. Also, if the true frosh starts at RB, take advantage of the youngster’s pass blocking.
Agree 100% that Flowe could be the X factor in this game.
Vegas has tOSU favored by 10 points and that is probably about right. I do think our Ducks have a chance at a win here. This will be the first and real test of Anthony Brown. We have the horsepower to score and it might be mainly through the air. Our defensive line has to harass the new QB for tOSU. It is all possible and Mario will have to let his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators be in charge 99% of the time. GO DUCKS!
67 days to kickoff in Columbus, Ohio. But let’s not overlook Fresno State!
With Fields – 0% chance. Without Field’s there is hope.
There is always a chance. This still boils down to play calling and whether MC will let his OC do his job or will he continue to override the plays? I love the pistol stack run up the middle…
Lloyd Christmas, is that you?