Cristobal Must Achieve the PLAYOFFS in Two Years….or ELSE?

There are many fans who look on this year as a “crossroads” point for Oregon Football. Are the Ducks going to begin showing the impact of three prize recruiting classes? Will Coach Mario Cristobal prepare his team to beat all opponents with less talent? Will the offensive attack be truly turned over to Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead? Can Oregon improve upon the NCAAF odds projected for the Ducks?
Big questions to answer and incredible drama to watch unfold over the football season, yet some have hinted at an impatience among some fans, an undercurrent of “the natives getting restless” if the answers to the above questions are to the negative?
I’ve written a ton of articles that are critical of how Coach Cristobal has managed the offense, and sure enough I’ve been labeled as a “Cristobal-Hater” from some quarters. No matter how many articles I write about the wonderful growth of Oregon football, the recruiting, his leadership and representation of Oregon football to the world … if I do not suck up to Cristobal in everything, then I am a hater.
I do Critical Analysis that gives both credit and scorn where deserved, and some fans find it refreshing as they know my feelings are genuine. Yet I am not the only one who does Critical Analysis, as some in the FishDuck comments have stated that it will be “put-up, or shut-up” time over the next two years for Coach Cristobal (even if the Playoffs are not achieved–some Duck fans want to see reasonable progress toward that goal).
GODUCKS15, a reader/commenter on FishDuck made a reference to the Game of Thrones when he stated that Mario needed these recruiting classes to yield success or he would be declared…
“The Helton of the North!”
Ouch, ouch, OUCH!
Of course with success Mario won’t just be “The King of the North,” but he will deserve to be called, “The King of the West!”
And I would love that result for all of us.
When any discussion about the future of Cristobal at Oregon takes place….you have to consider the alternative. Is there any head coach out there you would want in place of Cristobal, who would actually leave his current job? The great ones won’t, and thus you are left with experimenting with a former assistant and crossing your fingers.
We have already done that with Cristobal, and with his recruiting of players and coaches–he will usually have the Ducks in the Top-25, so please know that I do NOT want him gone–ever. I love what he is doing, and if he brings the Ducks a high scoring offense he will become a legendary coach at Oregon. We all win in that scenario, and thus I would hope he remains here for the long term.
Your thoughts on the above?
A Ten-Year Run Comes to an END; FishDuck No Longer Publishing Articles
It was at this time ten years ago that I was earnestly working on my first instructional video about the Chip Kelly Offense, The Inside Zone Read, to be released when the site came up on August 5, 2011. It is a shame, but today is the last day of daily articles on FishDuck. A full explanation of why this is happening is right here.
I love this special community–the writers, editors, analysts, photographers, tech-specialists and my web developer–but, alas, it is all ending. The site will remain up so all the links are live for our writers to show their portfolio to potential employers, and for yours truly to link my articles and analysis articles on FishDuck. But no more published articles every day.
If you donated to this site recently–check your email, and know that I will be returning the money to you.
You are now asking the same question I am….“where do I go now to discuss the Ducks in civility as I have here on FishDuck?” My friends….I don’t know, as I do not have a solution. This community is so unique and we will not find a site with so much high-end discussion. I will fondly look back on our wonderful Duck Discussions like the high-scoring days of Chip Kelly; a delight to be a part of, and we will not see it again.
While the next-level community is something I am proud to have created, the Opinion-Editorial articles published by the FishDuck staff are a source of pride as well. We routinely had topics not seen anywhere else for discussion, with new perspectives to ponder, and new facts that can alter those perceptions. Nobody else in the Oregon Sports Media world provided the Ponder-Points that FishDuck did.
I will be taking a break for a while, but do check back from time-to-time as I will be writing an occasional article–even if nobody is there to read it! (If you have ever posted a comment on FishDuck–I have your email and will let you know when I publish an article)
And do check in on game days this fall, as I will publish an article and we can discuss the game well before it begins, during the game-action, and trade our thoughts after the game about this team we care about so much.
I love you all, for your understanding of our rules over the years, and tolerating my occasionally prickly nature concerning them. But most of all I love this community for their passion about Our Beloved Ducks. I will always remain a big fan. Again, for more information about why this is happening–read here, and always retain that quality of…
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!“
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Pac-12 Video
How SPECIAL has this Been?
At times we take for granted what we have, until we either no longer have it or compare it to an alternative. I posted yesterday’s article on 247 Duck Territory, and the Analysis article from Sunday. There were a total of 317 comments in the two threads…
And a total of 97 comments/posts would have been deleted on this site! By contrast the regulars here have not had a single comment to delete since Mid-March, and I had to delete someone yesterday who joined minutes before to simply trash-talk me.
97 to 1? My friends, there is no place for us to go in order to have civilized conversation. So many of posts that would have been deleted there were not just violations, but really nasty, personal attacks. It’s water-off-a-Duck for me, but I would never subject the good people in this community to that.
I posted that informative analysis on Sunday and it received 55 comments, of which 15 were denigrating posts I would have deleted here. Posting shade on an Analysis article? My friends….that is how bad it is out there.
Already, a few have indicated interest in reviving a forum or message board for us all to discuss Oregon Sports. This time around, I would serve as a consultant only, as it would not be a FishDuck project. (I’ve already put my time and money into one) This group of people would need to finance it and divide up the workload.
If you are interested in helping to make that happen–email Lou Farnsworth, lu2000@aol.com and help us keep what is so valuable!
I've always enjoyed the articles and comments on Fish Duck and it would be amazing to see it continue.
If you’re looking for some daily Duck content and an opportunity to comment on news, opinions and developments on Oregon football, perhaps in the meantime, I have some fresh content for you:
Duck fans: What can Brown do for you?
How you do anything is how you do everything
Into the great wide open
Name, Image and Likeness is going to transform college football, and we may not like all the changes.
Mario Cristobal enters the prove-it year
It’s all here at: duckstopshere.blogspot.com
I don’t in anyway mean to infringe or detract on what Charles has achieved at Fish Duck. This has been an incredible collaboration of writers, editors and community, spearheaded by one of the most passionate and genuine people in sports.
Best wishes to all of you.
Dale Newton
What an opportunity it has been to share this great community with all of you. I hope that Charles’ work with the site and all the memories we’ve shared discussing the teams will remain fond memories through the foreseeable future with Cristobal at the helm.
You all made something truly special for Charles and the Duck faithful to be a part of, and I thank you deeply for that. Take care, stay in touch!
Truly, we could not have done it this year without you Alex. And now you have a fine foundation laid with your experiences and I look forward to hearing of your success over the years. Thanks so much again…
So I just read an article where Nick Saban is discussing NIL and says that his new starting QB Bryce Young who has thrown a total of 22 passes has already lined up almost $1,000,000 in endorsements. How are we going to compete against this?
And thus we see the passing of amateur athletics. R.I.P. Perhaps it will re-animate as a Phoenix of sorts. Ah…an AFL for students.
I wonder when college football will begin holding drafts. It better, or it's dead except for the 20 or so teams that can afford to compete.
The death of college Olympic sports…the death of Womens Sports?
Guys, if ‘student’ – athletes can earn their market value, why not?
After all, a piano player on academic scholly has no restriction on the money she can earn playing gigs or giving lessons.
Coaches are making millions and millions of dollars and college administrators are also making bank.
The ‘leader’ of the NCAA makes $2.9M a year for doing exactly what?
If you want to see amateur CFB, watch the D3 where I played ball.
D1 lost its amateur status a long time ago.
When the BCS/Playoff came on and CFB sold its soul to the media for a combined billions of dollars.
Where we witness 40+, everyone gets a trophy, bowl games. 38 of these games brought to you by Disney/ABC/ESPN.
Where we see kids waiting until close to 9 PM eastern time to play for a championship and the sorry, IMO, Pac-12 After Dark.
I’d rather see the money flow above board and not under the table.
If some guy is silly enough to pay a yet-to-prove-it kid 100K well; caveat emptor, buyer beware.
BTW: The deal Mr. T just signed with NIKE could rake-in well over a 100K? And I hope it does so.
Remember SMU and all the stuff that happened in the southwest conference?
Players getting free cars from boosters and all kinds of things?
Get ready for 5 star players to get 100k per year to ‘guard the stadium’ so nobody steals it.
I don’t think it will doom Olympic or Women’s sports, per se. It will, however, doom formal amateur competition in these and other sports. And those schools that can pay, will find themselves at the top of the heap in perpetuity. Sports and fan interest ($) in the ‘have-not’ schools will wither.
Championships will go to those teams with the most money…this beginning a formal, self-perpetuating cycle of the top athletes signing on. These 20 or so schools will be “The University Major League”. Jon thinks paying student athletes is okay. Beyond their education and living expenses, I do not.
The consequences are massive…and negative for more reasons than I have time to delineate. I foresee college football and other ‘revenue’ sports in most schools being relegated to ‘team’ sports. Think rugby, bowling, chess, and table tennis in nature.
By the way, high school NIL payoff is next. Perhaps junior college sports will ascend to national interest. ;-) Naw……
Your thoughts on the above?
What is your criteria for Cristobal success? Just curious, because I know of some fans who feel that anything less than 10 wins this year–is a disappointment. Thoughts?
Cristobal achieved it in 2019... but the players let two games get by them. Players can and should be held accountable too.
I'm still giving Cristobal THIS season to ressurect the offense. But no more time afterward.
Trust me….his offensive apologists have their new excuses all lined up!
And oregon111….you have been killing it with your thoughts and insights. Thanks for being here!
In Marios first full year we won the red box bowl with Justin Herbert, NFL rookie of the year by a score of ???

7 to 6

Greatness and weakness emerge early.
7 to 6
Greatness and weakness emerge early.
So true. Especially if they are out of shape, have poor technique or don't know the playbook.
I think it was the 2012 season when DAT didn't make a block for Mariota – and the Ducks could have went back to the national championship if said block had been made. That is the kind of thing that I was referring to.
DanL – the Playoff will go to 12, but 2023 looks like the 1st season this could happen?
For example, the current deal gives the Rose Bowl the prime 1/1 5 PM Eastern kick off time. Why would the RB move from this before 2026? This is only 1 of the existing deals with the NY6 bowls that could delay expansion.
2023 is the season when at Texas Tech replaces at Ohio State/ ‘at’ UGA on the schedule.
2023 is when I believe Oregon cannot only make the Playoff but make noise in the Playoff?
Then again, if the CFB powers-that-be want to put the Playoff out for open bid and not have to deal with Disney/ABC/ESPN exclusively, we may have to wait until 2026/27 for the PO to go to 12?
This will a billion dollar + deal. It would stink to have to wait so long (especially for a greybeard who might not make it to 2026/27) but having CBS, NBC and others in the bidding mix, Amazon, etc., may be too rich not to wait?
CFB Tidbit.
NCAA President Mark Emmert, he of the $2.9M annual salary, has recently pleaded for the P5 in particular, to take the regulatory and policing duties off of his back.
This is what happens when the Supreme Court takes you to the woodshed and gives you a 9-0 spanking.
Mark’s legal bill in 2020, a year when college sports took it in the shorts? $68,000,000.00.
$13.6M per P5 conference. @ $1.5M for every P5 school.
And to think of how else he has cost us….
As for the Oregon Football Program I think this site reflects the nature of the Oregon Fan. We have high expectations, but are realistic in outcomes. Like I said yesterday I expect Oregon to win against tosu, but I know the odds aren’t great.
I think Cristobal may achieve the playoffs in two years, maybe less, but the important item is the program continues to grow and reflect the values we expect. Winning every game and becoming elite isn’t a value I find desirable.
I want the student athletes to grow into functioning adults, most importantly. The struggles and failures are often the most important part of that process. Hopefully we win it all, but my dream is we do it the right way, even if it is the long way.
Top 25, far too low a bench mark. Far too low.
Last season the Ducks won the conference title, finished 25, and would have been left out of a 12 team Playoff field in favor of AAC champ, Cincinnati, and Sun Belt champ, Coastal Carolina.
Anything less than a top 10 finish = winning on signing days and not having the players coached up to the level of recruiting.
And Oregon is not competing in the SEC W (or even in the SEC E, where you have to deal with UGA and UF) or in the B1G E.
Replacement for Mario? Which I certainly hope will not be required.
1st in line is Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. A guy who schooled Mario in the Fiesta Bowl and has brought a historically bad Iowa State program to B 12 champion and Playoff contention.
Campbell has accomplished this without ever having a recruiting class that finished higher than in the 40s. With adequate, but certainly not top-of-the-line, facilities. With a recruiting budget not close to that of Mario’s. And Ames, Iowa, is not going to be a mecca for NIL money, and it certainly is not the Paris of the Midwest (if there is such a town?)
Campbell is making no where close to Dabo + Nick-like, money. At Oregon, he would have no Oklahoma-like program to contend with for conference championships.
BTW: Before Campbell elevated Iowa State, he did the same at Toledo. A school that happened to be the site of Nick Saban’s 1st CFB, HC job.
2nd – Dave Clawson – Wake Forest. A guy competing at one of the smallest schools in the P5. A school with the smallest stadium in the P5. A guy who has delivered an ACC title and gone toe to toe with Clemson and other top ACC conference teams.
3rd – More proof has to be added to the pudding, but BC’s Jeff Hadley, a product of the Ohio State program, had an excellent 1st season in Chestnut Hill and is recruiting like BC has never seen before.
Oregon with its cache and financial backing is a top 10 destination for any coach. And Oregon in today’s Pac-12 should never finish outside the top 10; should be a legitimate Playoff contender every season.
Beginning in 2021, I, like you Charles, certainly hope that Mario starts checking ALL of the boxes that you so accurately described above?
Happy trails amigo!
I like the way you think JJ…..hopefully MC will hand the keys to JM and we won’t have to go headhunting for Campbell, Clawson, or others.
AMEN!
One coach I missed: Mark Stoops, Kentucky. Another coach who has significantly improved recruiting and has done more with less against tough competition.
One ‘off-the-radar’ but important OOC game in 2021 that I previously missed – Minnesota at CU (+ CU plays A+M! That IMO is over-aggressive, counter-productive, OOC scheduling.)
Great post, JJ. MC has a ton to prove this year. The talent is in place along with the coordinators. The PAC12 is weak. No excuses if we don't go to the Rose Bowl. 2022 could be a slight hiccup with a new QB but we still should be playing at a high level, year in and year out we should have a real shot at winning the PAC12.
A team ranked preseason #5 by the very accurate SP+, should at least go 11-2 and trip to the Rose Bowl.
This is what I see as the best 2021 case? L at Ohio State and an L at one of at Stanford, UW, Utah (in November in SLC,) or, UCLA?
Then hopefully, a Rose Bowl W against a likely slight underdog B1G team.
12-2 in 2021 would be most fine with me. This is a young team with a daunting schedule.
ptdduck….you have been an awesome member of this community with great insights. THANKS for being here!
