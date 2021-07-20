Cristobal Must Achieve the PLAYOFFS in Two Years….or ELSE?

There are many fans who look on this year as a “crossroads” point for Oregon Football. Are the Ducks going to begin showing the impact of three prize recruiting classes? Will Coach Mario Cristobal prepare his team to beat all opponents with less talent? Will the offensive attack be truly turned over to Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead? Can Oregon improve upon the NCAAF odds projected for the Ducks?

Big questions to answer and incredible drama to watch unfold over the football season, yet some have hinted at an impatience among some fans, an undercurrent of “the natives getting restless” if the answers to the above questions are to the negative?

I’ve written a ton of articles that are critical of how Coach Cristobal has managed the offense, and sure enough I’ve been labeled as a “Cristobal-Hater” from some quarters. No matter how many articles I write about the wonderful growth of Oregon football, the recruiting, his leadership and representation of Oregon football to the world … if I do not suck up to Cristobal in everything, then I am a hater.

I do Critical Analysis that gives both credit and scorn where deserved, and some fans find it refreshing as they know my feelings are genuine. Yet I am not the only one who does Critical Analysis, as some in the FishDuck comments have stated that it will be “put-up, or shut-up” time over the next two years for Coach Cristobal (even if the Playoffs are not achieved–some Duck fans want to see reasonable progress toward that goal).

GODUCKS15, a reader/commenter on FishDuck made a reference to the Game of Thrones when he stated that Mario needed these recruiting classes to yield success or he would be declared…

“The Helton of the North!”

Ouch, ouch, OUCH!

Of course with success Mario won’t just be “The King of the North,” but he will deserve to be called, “The King of the West!”

And I would love that result for all of us.

When any discussion about the future of Cristobal at Oregon takes place….you have to consider the alternative. Is there any head coach out there you would want in place of Cristobal, who would actually leave his current job? The great ones won’t, and thus you are left with experimenting with a former assistant and crossing your fingers.

Gary Breedlove

We have already done that with Cristobal, and with his recruiting of players and coaches–he will usually have the Ducks in the Top-25, so please know that I do NOT want him gone–ever. I love what he is doing, and if he brings the Ducks a high scoring offense he will become a legendary coach at Oregon. We all win in that scenario, and thus I would hope he remains here for the long term.

Your thoughts on the above?

A Ten-Year Run Comes to an END; FishDuck No Longer Publishing Articles

It was at this time ten years ago that I was earnestly working on my first instructional video about the Chip Kelly Offense, The Inside Zone Read, to be released when the site came up on August 5, 2011. It is a shame, but today is the last day of daily articles on FishDuck. A full explanation of why this is happening is right here.

I love this special community–the writers, editors, analysts, photographers, tech-specialists and my web developer–but, alas, it is all ending. The site will remain up so all the links are live for our writers to show their portfolio to potential employers, and for yours truly to link my articles and analysis articles on FishDuck. But no more published articles every day.

If you donated to this site recently–check your email, and know that I will be returning the money to you.

You are now asking the same question I am….“where do I go now to discuss the Ducks in civility as I have here on FishDuck?” My friends….I don’t know, as I do not have a solution. This community is so unique and we will not find a site with so much high-end discussion. I will fondly look back on our wonderful Duck Discussions like the high-scoring days of Chip Kelly; a delight to be a part of, and we will not see it again.

While the next-level community is something I am proud to have created, the Opinion-Editorial articles published by the FishDuck staff are a source of pride as well. We routinely had topics not seen anywhere else for discussion, with new perspectives to ponder, and new facts that can alter those perceptions. Nobody else in the Oregon Sports Media world provided the Ponder-Points that FishDuck did.

I will be taking a break for a while, but do check back from time-to-time as I will be writing an occasional article–even if nobody is there to read it! (If you have ever posted a comment on FishDuck–I have your email and will let you know when I publish an article)

And do check in on game days this fall, as I will publish an article and we can discuss the game well before it begins, during the game-action, and trade our thoughts after the game about this team we care about so much.

I love you all, for your understanding of our rules over the years, and tolerating my occasionally prickly nature concerning them. But most of all I love this community for their passion about Our Beloved Ducks. I will always remain a big fan. Again, for more information about why this is happening–read here, and always retain that quality of…

“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!“

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

