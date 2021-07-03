How Dominant Were Oregon Sports When YOU Graduated?

Our Beloved Ducks recently completed another school year under pandemic protocols and online classes, which resulted in a unique graduation experience. As an Oregon graduate myself this Spring, I wanted to consider our community and how the Ducks have changed over the years, rising and falling as a dominant program between decades of graduating classes.
Fantastic recruiting exhibited by Mario Cristobal and other staff members was unfortunately not enough to make my final year as a student particularly special in Autzen. Granted, given the circumstances of the pandemic, there weren’t many fans able to go to games anywhere anyway, so I feel it’s unfair to really take out any of that frustration on the players or coaches.
To look on the bright side of my time here in Eugene, the Rose Bowl victory under a Justin Herbert led offense was my favorite time to be around campus. The energy and joy that emanated from students around me felt like a different breed from years past. That was the “true” college experience it seems everyone is looking for, and I’m grateful to have been able to participate in such a special era, considering now how Herbert has transitioned so swiftly to the NFL.
Aside from football, what a time it was to be a Duck! Our programs have been competitive and edging on becoming dominant in several sports the entire time I had the privilege of being in Eugene. The Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams have been absolutely outstanding while I’ve been a student, getting to see Sabrina Ionescu and Payton Pritchard in person at Matthew Knight, as well as the recent upturn of Baseball’s performance and our unbelievable Track & Field team (speaking of, have you gotten an in-person look yet at Hayward Field’s new big brother?).
I couldn’t be more grateful for the sports experiences I got to be a part of while at Oregon and I cannot wait to return in future seasons. I know even now that I was a witness to some of the greatest Oregon athletes to ever grace the campus grounds, but I know there are many from the past that I’ve probably still never even heard of.
Now it’s time to think back yourself: when you graduated college, how were the Ducks’ sports programs? If you were at the U of O or anywhere else, do you remember what kind of seasons the Ducks were having? Who were the faces of the program? Here’s a link if you need a refresher on some of the sports program’s season stats.
And if you weren’t ever a Duck, what’s your earliest memory of becoming a fan? Go Ducks, and stay safe over the holiday weekend!
Alex Heining
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo By: Twitter
Alex Heining is a third-year student at the University of Oregon.
The years I spent at Oregon were one of the golden eras of Oregon Sports littered with world class and later professional athletes.
The football teams included Bobby Moore (Ahmad Rashad), Dan Fouts, Howard Cosell’s favorite “All-World Tight End” Russ Francis, dual sport later NFL George Martin, and my personal hero Middle LB Tom Graham. The late Bob Newland graced us with his good hands abd overall skills.
Basketball included Dick Harter’s Kamikaze Kids teams with Ron Lee, Greg Ballard, Stu Jackson and Ernie Kent. I attended nearly every home game in McArthurCourt’s “Pit” with the scoreboard bouncing as the Ducks rallied.
Even Men’s baseball was storied with Oregon’s own (Corvallis) Dave Roberts drafted #1 in the 1973 MLB draft.
Oregon T&F was king winning the 1970 NCAA national title. Coach Bowerman patrolled the field those years while “Pre” ran around the track abd Nike was born. Oregon had so many great stars. Russ Francis set the javelin record. The Ducks were loaded in the middle and long distance events.
There’s much more of course. The era and my time at UO was overshadowed by the Viet Nam war, massive social upheaval, cries for racial justice, and organized protests against sports as “the establishment”. Our greatest athletes faced shaming by the student newspaper and on campus from some factions.
In 1970 and 1971 busses of National Guardsmen regularly appeared to quell upheavals, students overtook Johnson Hall, ROTC was fire bombed, the Black Panthers established an office on campus and Ken Keasey frequently extolled oratories on the sidewalks near the EMU while rolling through on occasion with his band of Merry Pranksters.
The U of O was alive on many fronts following the shootings at Kent State, the 1968 Democratic Convention, Haight-Ashbury, and assassinations. It was billed by some as “Berkley North”.
UO Sports were marvelous and storied during those days. But there is a lot more to the story and in history. Oregon was an epicenter of excellence and reform.
Nice trip down memory lane! Those were exciting times, friend!