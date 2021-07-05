If USC Has Outgrown the Pac-12, What Has Oregon Done?

The USC Trojans are (maybe) the fourth-best team in the Pac-12 since Pete Carroll left for the NFL following the 2009 season. They have won a single conference championship, they have fired two head coaches (with a third firing likely on the way), and they have underachieved massively when it comes to turning recruiting rankings in to wins. Despite mediocre on-the-field play, Bill Plaschke stated in an interview that the Trojans had outgrown the conference.
If Plaschke thinks a team that has one major bowl win over the meaningful years of the lives of recruits has outgrown the Pac-12, what on Earth does he think of Oregon, Washington and Stanford?! All three teams have more conference championships than USC since 2009, and though Washington has exactly one major bowl win this century, they have won the conference twice and appeared in the CFB Playoff since USC was last relevant for more than a season. Stanford and Oregon have been the leaders of the conference since Carroll left. Stanford has won three major bowl games, and Oregon has won four major bowl games (including a playoff game) since Carroll left USC.
The point is, USC is a perennial contender in their division, which they have won three of the last 12 years. They are 1-2 in conference championship games. They have outgrown no part of the Pac-12. Agree?
Ryan Robertson
Yuma, Arizona
Top Photo By: UO Athletics
Related Articles:
Ryan Robertson is a Freshman at the University of Dayton. A lifelong Duck fan from Grants Pass, he joined the Army out of high school. After four years as an Intelligence Analyst he decided it was time to further his education and pay more attention to his Ducks. One of Ryan’s first memories is of watching the Ducks, led by Joey Harrington, beating up on the Utah Utes in 2001. He is studying to be a Human Rights Investigator for the UN and intends to attend the U of O for graduate school in a few years. His grandfather ran track at Oregon in the ‘50s. He loves the Ducks, and has a passionate interest in reading every scrap of analysis centered around the football team.
Articles EVERY DAY Again on FishDuck!
Our focus is now on this wonderful Oregon Sports Community, and we will have at least a short article every day to begin the Duck Discussion.
You are also welcome to post other current events or items about Our Beloved Ducks in the comments as well.
Our 32 rules can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Take note though, there are NO STRIKES, NO WARNINGS, and NO SLACK given. Violate the rules and you are gone, as this is what the 99% who post superb comments want. (The Ban could be for weeks, months or permanent)
For the 1% out there who do not have impulse-control … as you write your comment that violates our rules, ask yourself, “is this worth getting banned over?”
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
New at FishDuck? Learn about the site right here!
RIP – Coach Terry Donahue – One heck of a football coach and a very nice man.
A legacy sports writer and a legacy program, sharing common delusions of grandeur and memories of a past when they were relevant.
Although, that past was not so long past.
In light of the NIL arriving on 7/1, how badly was SC screwed over by the NCAA because 1 guy took extra benefits. And the benefits were paid so he would not play at SC.
If Larry’s network had been up when Carroll had SC rolling it would have likely been up on all carriers and had far more subscribers.
Recruits and pundits will always love sc for what they were and what they could be. Some place even more passion towards the program and that is LA Times Plaschke is doing here. Maybe he is playing for even better access to the program who knows, or just to get more readers of his articles?
When he equates the trojans to the fighting Irish you know he is off his rocker. The Irish at least have a coach and a strange national brand which far exceeds it’s alumni base. Like Rudy, there is a delusional group in America who believes there is magic in the Irish program. This leads to the tv package they receive.
Sc, on the other hand, merely has delusional alumni and media who want access to the program, like Plaschke. I look at sc much like tosu, kids want to go there to be part of history. At sc that is all they are part of, the program is just history. If sc left the Pac-12 their history wouldn’t carry it too far. It would carry it about as far as all the wasted talent gets after 4 years of playing for the program.