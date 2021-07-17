Oregon Sports Roundup: Olympics, MLB, Mustaches and FishDuck Goodbyes

Well, friends, I guess George Harrison said it best: “All things must pass.”
As some may know, I will be leaving FishDuck in the near future as life and events necessitate a change. And with it, I will miss all the talented writers and editors who dedicated hours, days, weeks and months of their spare time to bring you stories about our beloved Oregon Ducks since 2011.
Before I say goodbye, here’s a quick roundup of Ducks happenings from the past week:
- Four Oregon Ducks baseball players — Aaron Zavala, Robert Ahlstrom, Cullen Kafka and Hunter Breault — were selected in the Major League Baseball draft this week. Zavala, a sophomore outfielder and Pac-12 Player of the Year, was selected 38th overall by the Texas Rangers (third-highest draft pick from Oregon).
- A number of Oregon athletes are headed to the Tokyo Olympics, including Jade Carey (Women’s Gymnastics, future Oregon State University student); Matthew Centrowitz (Track & Field – 1,500, UO graduate); Ryan Crouser (Track & Field – Shot put, Barlow High graduate); Crystal Dunn (Women’s Soccer, plays for Portland Thorns); Scott McGough (Baseball, former UO pitcher); Janie (Takeda) Reed (Softball, former UO outfielder); Galen Rupp (Track & Field – Marathon, Central Catholic and UO graduate); Jamie (Wesner) Scott (Women’s Basketball, former OSU guard) and Mariel Zagunis (Women’s Saber Fencing, Valley Catholic High graduate).
- Last week, former Ducks Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner spoke to the Oregon football team, according to Twitter. “Anything worth achieving takes more work than others are willing to put in. Maximize this blessing,” Armstead said. “There are no shortcuts. You’ve got to love the grind and hold each other accountable from start to finish,” Buckner said.
- Oregon defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (1st Team) and Mykael Wright (4th Team) were named preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports.
- For those of us who want to learn more about Aaron Feld, Oregon’s mustachioed strength and conditioning coordinator (and the only person able to prevent Mario Cristobal from leaving the sidelines during games), check out this episode on The Mighty Oregon Podcast.
Thanks to @arikarmstead and @DeForestBuckner for speaking to our team. #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/bRzqYcuJp7
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 9, 2021
Now that’s out of the way…..
I started writing for FishDuck roughly seven years ago when I was attending the University of Oregon, and was eager to get into sports journalism. Charles Fischer — Mr. FishDuck himself — took me under his wing and gave me a shot. It was a special opportunity, and now with this being my 145th article published on the site–it remains a thrill to write about the teams we so love.
When I started writing for FishDuck, Charles got media passes for the interns to attend all manner of UO sporting events. I covered Oregon football, baseball, softball and basketball — watching and reporting from the press box, rubbing elbows with professional journalists. I’ll never forget that.
After learning how to avoid the wrath of Charles, (See above) he and I would often talk on the phone, (as what he would call Duck-Buddies) about the exciting things in Oregon Sports unfolding in Eugene. And we still do.
I’m sad to leave, but I will always remember this special Oregon Ducks forum. Honestly, I don’t think we’ll find anything like it again. Thank you for all the memories, FishDuck. And Ducks fans, I’ll see you at Autzen! GO DUCKS!
Please share your stories for me to remember about FishDuck in the comments below.
Jordan Ingram
San Diego, California
Top Photo By: Eric Evans, UO Athletics
Jordan is a lifelong Duck fan currently living in San Diego. Jordan graduated from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, after serving a prestigious fellowship with the Washington State House of Representatives. Upon graduation, he worked as an English language teaching assistant for the Spanish Ministry of Education’s Ambassadorial Program in Monforte de Lemos, Spain. Jordan has worked as a journalist, writer, and editor in Oregon, Washington, Montana, and California, covering a wide range of topics, including sports, local politics, and crime. He is VERY excited to be writing about his beloved Oregon Ducks.
Jordan, you have been such an important part of our writing team over the years, and I look forward to helping you further your career any way I can.
You always make me laugh in our conversations, and I look forward to many more years of it with my Duck-Buddy in San Diego!
Charles, it’s been an absolute pleasure. Thank you for this opportunity to work in this very special place you’ve carved out for us Ducks fans to come together! I’ll never forget some of my memories here. I wish you all the best, Charles. God bless you and thanks again. GO DUCKS!
Jordan, really enjoyed your input and insight. Best of luck in your new adventure!
Thank you, Santa Rosa! I’ll still hang out around the message boards and hopefully, I’ll see some of you online. It’s been a pleasure to write for this community of Ducks fans!
2 more weekly tidbits.
How bad to date is Pac-12, 2021, recruiting? (247 composite rankings at 7/16/21))
OREGON – 8 HUZZAH!
USC – 23
No Pac-12 school in the top 30.
UCLA, at 40, the only school in the 40s.
UW stands at 50.
This isn’t just bad, it’s a garbage fire that hopefully can be put out before the December signing date. If things do not improve, the AAC is a threat to out-recruit the Pac-12.
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Praise Be! I’ve Seen The Light!
NCAA Prez, Mark Emmert, after being undressed 9-0 by the Supreme Court, now believes that NIL is no longer an ‘existential threat’ to college sports, but is a great idea whose time has more than come.
He also believes it is more than time for the NCAA to de-centralize and turn over more decision making and oversight, to the respective conferences.
THIS, only after Mark and friends blew hundreds of millions of dollars on legal fees in defense of a suspect system created in Great Britain in the 19th century.
A system designed to assure that ‘gentlemen’ would not have to compete against the lower classes.
Excellent tidbits here! Thanks for sharing, Jon! I’d like to learn more about this old British system. It seemed like an honorable scheme until you learned how much money everyone BUT the players were making from the game. The world is changing.
One of the great ways to get a field for the ‘Amateur System’ in the early 1900s in Great Britain is to watch the excellent film, Chariots of Fire.
Thank you for the great writing and interesting articles, Jordan. We’ll miss you. I hope for the best for you in your future endeavors…hopefully including continued writing, especially if it’s with the S.D. Union. Heed the words of Isaac Asimov, “If my doctor told me I had only six minutes to live, I wouldn’t brood. I’d type a little faster.”
Thanks so much, Mudslide! That means a lot! It’s truly been a pleasure to write for Charles and to engage with the Fishduck community. You guys are amazing. I’ll miss all of you but I’ll still find you guys on the message boards! Be well and thanks again for your kind words! :)
Hey Jordan. Thanks for all of your writing, editing and capitulation with Charles and the volunteers. Your articles and take will be missed.
Life has phases of ebbs and flows. I hope that your lasting memories of FishDuck.com and Mr. FishDuck himself stay golden.
As a final thought today – GO DUCKS!
Thank Notalot! I appreciate your kind words. It means everything to me to be able to write for this community of Ducks fans. You guys are awesome. FishDuck will always be golden for me. It was a blast! Now, I’ll just be cheering from the nosebleeds….GO DUCKS!
Jordan, happy trails and all the best.
Have really enjoyed your takes.
BTW – the dragon has me pondering the Game of Thrones character that Sir FishDuck most resembles?
Sir Jamie, of course! (Except for the incestuous part!)
Trying to operate FishDuck without revenue is like trying to operate with one hand?
LOL! Excellent riposte.
Just don’t let a dragon inspired rock drop on your dome.
Hahaha Thanks Jon! It’s been a blast! What GOT character does Charles resemble? That’s a good question. I dunno, The Mountain or Khal Drogo? LOL
Jordon, thank you for all you have done here at Fishduck. As Erik was quoted, just continue to ‘maximize this blessing’ as you have for all of us here, in your next chapter in life!
Thank you, Hayward Duck! That means a lot. It’s been so much fun! I won’t ever forget being a part of this Oregon Ducks community! People like you made it worth it. Hopefully, I’ll still run into some of you on the message boards! :)
Thanks for all the great articles Jordan!
Godspeed, and may He bless you abundantly in the next chapter of your career.
Drop into the site now and again, from time to time, and make a comment here or there. And please do keep us abreast of what and how you are doing.
Thank you for your kind words, Lou. I am very blessed and so grateful to have been a part of this Oregon Ducks community. It’s a very special place! I will definitely see you guys on the message boards again. Until then….GO DUCKS!
Best of luck out there! Thanks for giving us so many good articles.
GO DUCKS!
Good luck in your future Jordan! I hope to see ya in La Jolla in the future. Cheers.