Oregon’s BIGGEST Unknown Player for 2021?

The Spring Game was certainly a coming-out party for quite a number of freshmen, as we were all impressed with the new players in Robby Ashford, Ty Thompson, Dont’e Thornton and Troy Franklin. I also loved what I noted of the receiving and blocking of the new Tight Ends in Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao, yet another player caught my eye and while he did not create the big plays, he may be a reason why explosion plays will occur at Autzen in near future.
Thus know that my definition of the “Biggest” unknown player will not be in terms of touchdowns, yards per carry or receiving, as the context in the case for “Biggest” is quite literal. Logan Sagapolu at 6’2″ and 345 pounds has an intriguing future in the interior of the offensive line. He was originally recruited to be a center at Oregon, and I can certainly picture him rooting out even the biggest of Nose Tackles facing him where smaller centers are often driven backward after the snap.
Sagapolu appears to be thick and stout, thus between his size and growing strength, (thanks Coach Aaron Feld!) he could truly become an inside road-grader that Coach Mario Cristobal lusts for. Yet note he is not short at 6’2, but the size of those tree-trunk legs and a wide base at the hips seem perfect for the drive blocking he will engage in to create big holes for Oregon running backs. He originally went on a LDS mission after selecting Oregon over his in-state teams of BYU and Utah, and came to Eugene early due to COVID.
Chris Courtney of Whole Flock of Ducks gave us this recruiting analysis back in 2019 when Sagapolu’s verbal commitment to Oregon was announced.
Notable strengths:
- Versatility: Though there are some legit knocks on Sagapolu’s athleticism, he is capable of filling in and playing virtually any position along the offensive line. An interior line position is where Sagapolu figures to excel, but he does have experience playing tackle as well.
- Great initial punch: Strong as an ox, Sagapolu can be a dominant player at the point of attack. His ability to practically eliminate defenders from a play with a single blow is impressive, making him an even more imposing obstacle for those lined up across from him.
- Plays with a mean streak: As if tremendous size and strength weren’t enough, Sagapolu is player who plays with a nasty streak. On film, he appears to be a player who takes great joy in burying his opponents when given the opportunity.
In the clip of one play above, Sagapolu is the right guard, first one to the right of the center, and second one down from the top of the six interior linemen/tight end and he is No. 61. His first objective after the snap is to help the center with a double-team on No. 73, the defensive lineman in green. Note how the two drive the defender back, but the power of Sagapolu moves his opponent further inside, thus creating a larger running lane for the running back.
The next part of the “combo-block” for Logan, is after making sure the center is in command of the Nose Tackle–he then leaves and moves to the second level, moving to block the linebacker as he does wonderfully. The timing of a combo block is tricky; if you leave too early before the center has full control of the defender, then the play gets blown up at the line of scrimmage. Move off the initial block too late and the running back is already past you and the linebacker nails him immediately. Sagapolu’s timing is perfect, and impressive for a freshman.
For an old offensive lineman … seeing that wonderfully executed combo blocking gives me a rush, as this young man is going to be good. I grant you this is not blocking a USC nose tackle or linebacker yet, but Logan has to show mastery at this level first. He has not been spoken of when the discussion is about the young-guns coming up in the offensive line, but he will ultimately become too successful to ignore, and that will bring a smile to the faces of running backs at Oregon.
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo from Pac-12 Video
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Related Articles:
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 35 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
Articles EVERY DAY Again on FishDuck!
Our focus is now on this wonderful Oregon Sports Community, and we will have at least a short article every day to begin the Duck Discussion.
You are also welcome to post other current events or items about Our Beloved Ducks in the comments as well.
Our 32 rules can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Take note though, there are NO STRIKES, NO WARNINGS, and NO SLACK given. Violate the rules and you are gone, as this is what the 99% who post superb comments want. (The Ban could be for weeks, months or permanent)
For the 1% out there who do not have impulse-control … as you write your comment that violates our rules, ask yourself, “is this worth getting banned over?”
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
New at FishDuck? Learn about the site right here!
New Recruit Alert!
Arkansas Wide Receiver/Track Star Isaiah Sategna has verbally committed to Oregon over USC and a host of other schools. He is a 4-Star on both Rivals and 247 and was offered by NINE SEC teams along with Penn State, Florida State as well.
ChicoDuck wrote the following on another site, and I wanted to share his expertise here and thank him for it!
Let’s take a look at the WR from Arkansas.
Isaiah Sategna – 5-foot-11 & 170 pounds
Parents have a deep background in Track & Field. He himself was Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in track after his Freshman Year with strength’s in 300 Intermediate Hurdles and the Long Jump.
Fayetteville High School – Fayetteville, Arkansas
Approximately 2,600 kids (7A) Largest Classification in the State. In 2006 Sports Illustrated listed Fayetteville HS a Top-20 ranking as one of the best Athletic Programs in the United States.
Freshman Tape (2019)
Sophomore Year (2020) Didn’t Play – Covid19
Junior Year (2021) Abbreviated Schedule
Though he played on the Boundary in HS, I doubt that is where he plays in college. His stature (<6’0) leads me to believe that he’s a Slot Guy. His speed, elusiveness, route tree, catch radius, and toughness makes him an ideal candidate.
A really fine football player and nice addition to the track team.
Excellent. But is the WR Room big enough?
I was talking to Natalie Liebhaber, an editor at FishDuck for many years–she is also a Buckeye. She told me on the phone recently that, “Ohio State has taken so many 5-Star receivers lately that there cannot possibly be enough playing time for all. So we find out later who will transfer out!”
What a problem to have.
But with the bigger schools…that is what they’re doing now. Find out who can play and someone is going to transfer–whoever doesn’t make it, got injured, etc.
Oregon could end up with the same scenario on the offensive line someday?
Another one of the boxes I was waiting to check off for the Cristobal era, track speed is coming back!
And YOUR name may have had a BIG part of it. If you run track…how can you NOT want to run here?
Hey Charles, great wake up article for this Sunday. I love the term “Road Grader”. Thanks for the reference to “Whole Flock of Ducks”. I always enjoyed his review of new recruits but there has not been an update since June 5. Do you know what happened to Chris Courtney?
Chris is realizing what I and others have, and that is the challenge of running a website and having daily content is a monumental job that has few monetization opportunities. His articles, like mine, are fun to read and informative–but not enough to charge people a subscription.
Thus he has been writing for SportsPac12 and I suspect it will become permanent.
Great info backed by great video. Thank you Charles.
Logan Sagapolu arrived in Eugene in 2020. With the COVID-added additional season of eligibility I believe, roster-wise, that he will be a ‘true frosh’ in 2021.
Am I correct in this assumption? If so, he could play through the 2024 season. When he’ll be how big?
He is a true freshman right now, yes. He was actually 355 when he was signed in 2019, and I assume that he could still lose a little and still be bigger than most Nose Tackles on defense!
Thank you Sir.
I didn’t think we would ever see another starting line that could hold a candle to the line featuring Penei Sewell, Shane Lemieux, Jake Hanson, Dallas Warmack, Doc Throck/ Brady Aiello… Boy, did I ever underestimate M.C. and his baby Big Uglies. The potential of our current offensive line room is as good, if not better than, any other program in the nation. I was always pretty high on Sagapolu out of high school, his frame and style really reminded me of Dallas Warmack. Go Ducks!
ImOldGreg….your first post and I hope you will share your thoughts often. WELCOME!
Too funny, great title, the biggest unknown players are always the O-line.
The biggest unknown player last year was a walk-on with a stache. This year it will be a walk-on, who is moving up the depth chart, from Scappoose. Nobody knows who he is, but they will by the end of the season, much like Henry.
But if he moves up, he will no longer be the Caboose from Scappoose? [SORRY!]
Just the kid from Scappose on the loose, running like a moose, going vamoose!
YES!
Interesting….as it does not take long to go to the roster at GoDucks.com and find a sophomore receiver, Tevin Jeannis, from Scappoose. He is 6’3″ and 192 lbs…..hmmmm, as he could do well blocking DBs and LBs in addition to receiving.
And an Oregon lad to boot; nice catch, and THANKS.
Good analysis Charles! That was an awesome punch on the linebacker! Nice to have more fresh legs to rotate on the line.
We have had freshmen start on the offensive line or come in and play extensive minutes due to injury in the past–I just thought bringing him to everyone’s attention would be fun.
Too Good To Be Ignored! Something all young Ducks should strive for. I am so looking forward to watching Logan and the entire flock of Ducks show the nation that they are too good to be ignored.
I am looking forward to watching our O-line roadgraders and our D-line wrecking balls wreak havoc on their opponents! The upcoming season is high time to unleash the Ducks!
Just the thought of those ESPN / SEC wonks having to admit on air how good the Ducks are playing, brings a smile to my face!
Thanks Charles, for getting my morning off to a good start! I think I’ll take the grandkids to the beach and beat the heat.
ESPN – will possibly admit it if Oregon defeats Ohio State?
SEC fans won’t admit it unless Oregon defeats Georgia in 2022. And then the appreciation will come with some kind of excuse for UGA’s poor play.
Thank you, and when he fires out low–his leverage would be amazing, and I cannot help but wonder how defensive linemen would negate his block….once he has “the Oregon Way” down?
The Ducks finally have some Wisconsin level beef on the O-Line. Let’s just hope MC doesn’t keep wanting to run the Wisconsin power I offence! Hahahaha….
Good read Charles! Cheers!
Maybe, if Wisconsin-like RBs were on the roster this wouldn’t be a terrible idea?
You’re killing me Jon, as I think of the high level of running backs that have been at Wisconsin. Why can’t we get a sniff from the best RBs now, I wonder….?
Good call, as this young fellow may not be the fastest or most agile–but a classic road-grader in the Wisconsin mold as you noted.