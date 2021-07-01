Pac-12: The George Kliavkoff Era Begins

It’s a great day to be a fan of the Pac-12 Conference as embattled commissioner Larry Scott makes his exit while incoming commissioner George Kliavkoff takes a seat in the big chair.

We all know the arrogance and poor decision-making that occurred during Scott’s reign. It’s now time to turn that page and take an optimistic approach at the arrival of a new conference leader. While we don’t know a whole lot about Kliavkoff, the man at least deserves the benefit of the doubt as he assumes the role of commissioner.

And to be brutally honest, he can’t be any worse? Right?

What are your thoughts on this transition? What needs to happen to steer the conference in the right direction?

Darren Perkins

Spokane, Washington

Top photo credit: Twitter