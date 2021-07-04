Despite Herbert Injury, Taggart STILL Outscores Cristobal

Say it isn’t so! Taggart can’t have outscored Cristobal! That cannot be right because if it is, the decline of the Oregon offense under head coach Mario Cristobal is even more frustrating to many of us Greybeard-age Duck fans. Full disclosure up front: this is a critical analysis article that will contain both facts and opinions. If your personal self-worth is damaged by any criticisms of the team or coach, you better pass on this article. However, I would love everyone’s thoughts in the comments to the unthinkable…
Critical analysis means that I give credit where deserved and call out poor performance that I believe is apparent. (And often ignored by the media in this state) I do not wish to belabor the other part of the full disclosure, but I must for those who wish to take me to task for being a “NegaDuck.” I love what Coach Cristobal is doing in his leadership, recruiting, culture, acquisition of coaching talent, PR — nearly everything. But his strategic blunders concerning the Oregon offense resulted in a dramatic decline in scoring and it remains a stain on his program.
It is evident that to win in the playoffs (as I wrote here), you must score an average of 45 points a game as the “Big-3” Playoff perennials have, and while I am frustrated that one of the nation’s best offenses in Oregon’s original Spread Zone-Read offense was largely dumped by Cristobal, I am not married to it. If Mario can score 45 points a game as Oregon did for a four-year stretch under Chip Kelly/Mark Helfrich (The first NCAA team to do so) in a different offense, that’s fine with me.
Count me in, as that much scoring is more fun to watch, more fun to analyze and will get me off this topic once and for all! Bottom line? I want Oregon to win a National Championship, and scoring that many points is the only way to do it.
Let’s replay the tapes of 2017, the year that Willie Taggart was head coach with a combo offense that primarily relied on his “Gulf Coast Offense,” and yet had some Pistol and original Oregon Spread Shotgun Offense added. There are so many plays of his Gulf Coast Offense I enjoyed, plays that did well, and it showed up in the scoring — when Justin Herbert was not hurt. The Counters, the Jet-Sweeps with reads and the constraint plays coupled with them made Oregon an offensive force. I did not mind dropping a ton of the original Oregon Spread Offense when the Gulf Coast Offense was cooking!
The numbers were impressive; in the seven games that Justin Herbert finished out of 13, the Ducks averaged 49.71 points per game! The problem was, when Herbert went down early in the Cal game, an inexperienced freshman quarterback was unable to duplicate Herbert’s results and losses piled up as a result. Yet for the entire season, the Taggart Gulf Coast Offense averaged 36 points per game.
In the three years that Cristobal has been the head coach the results are as follows:
2018: 34.80 points per game
2019: 35.40 points per game
2020: 31.30 points per game
Good gosh — Taggart’s one year, even with Justin Herbert hobbled, still outscored any year of Cristobal?
Before people give sympathy to Cristobal for 2020 … do remember that Alabama averaged 48.50 points in 2020, Ohio State averaged 41 points and Oklahoma averaged 43 points. If the Playoffs is where we want the Ducks to be, then the Oregon offense has to perform as a Playoff team does. Is this the year that the Oregon offense makes that move toward the high-scoring required to break into the Playoffs?
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Kevin Cline
It is only fitting that I create some fireworks with this article, as today I turn age 65, with many years left of writing passion about Oregon Sports!
Phil Anderson, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a trial lawyer in Bend Oregon.
Related Articles:
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 35 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
Articles EVERY DAY Again on FishDuck!
Our focus is now on this wonderful Oregon Sports Community, and we will have at least a short article every day to begin the Duck Discussion.
You are also welcome to post other current events or items about Our Beloved Ducks in the comments as well.
Our 32 rules can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
Take note though, there are NO STRIKES, NO WARNINGS, and NO SLACK given. Violate the rules and you are gone, as this is what the 99% who post superb comments want. (The Ban could be for weeks, months or permanent)
For the 1% out there who do not have impulse-control … as you write your comment that violates our rules, ask yourself, “is this worth getting banned over?”
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
New at FishDuck? Learn about the site right here!
Do YOU Remember This?
When Coach Cristobal joined us, I and many others recall him telling us (when asked about what he would do with the Oregon Offense) that, “he would continue what Oregon is doing, but simply get tougher in the trenches.”
I remember thinking at the time, “sounds great to me!” “Scoring like this with even more beef? Sign me up…”
I cannot find that quote from Cristobal anywhere yet, but I want to ask all of you….do you recall him stating that?
My thanks.
YES! My age-addled brain doth so recall.
Have a fire cracker of a birthday!
I think we will have the depth on D to allow for a fast tempo O. What we can’t afford is a 3-and-out O. Moorhead’s PSU offenses didn’t have the talent we’re building now, so it may be up to MC to be the “MC” as in the D.J., orchestrate the parts, but let their music play out, manage the game and let the coordinators do their thing.
We’ll definitely have the beef in the trenches, and the skill behind center and out wide. We can do what the “big 3” have been doing to win natty’s, it doesn’t mean a cloud of dust up the middle on 3 straight predictable hand-offs. The D-line is the one place we maybe aren’t quite at that big-3 level (DE aside) but DeRuyter will have more talent than perhaps any D he’s ever coached.
One hour from now we’ll see if JT shifts that balance! Banks wouldn’t hurt anything either. Screw the crystal balls they gonna be Ducks!
Upon further reflection, Charles, your book and mine differ. Coach C will always outscore Slick Wiily in mine.
I was happy when WT arrived and far happier when he left. A lot like I felt with Helfrich’s coming and going, though with MH, I was saddened for him as a Oregonian and former mastermind of Oregon’s QB’s and offense.
I was not happy with the stunt Taggart pulled either, but the main points remain. To win a ‘Natty, we must score a lot more points then we are now, and the fact that Taggart’s offense actually put up the numbers needed and Cristobal’s has not….
…should alarm everyone.
I’m with you on this one Charles and happy Bday as well.
FWIW UCLA outscored the Ducks 35.7 to 31.3 in 2020. Just proves your point that it’s on the coaches. There’s plenty of talent to score 45+ points a game so it’s time MC lets Joe loose.
I have not had a feeling that the Ducks can win every game since Chip left. As I’ve said before I hope MC is not the Helton of the north.
On paper there’s absolutely no reason the Ducks shouldn’t win the P12 this year. Not winning the P12 will be a major disappointment in my book. Scoring in the mid 30’s will be disappointing as well.
If not this year then what year do the Ducks turn the corner and start looking like a contender?
Thanks for the Chip vs. Cristobal stats…very cool.
Good one…our own variation from Game of Thrones….”The Helton of the North!?” Ouch, Ouch, OUCH!
Hope winter is not coming for the 2021 O!
Breaking! J.T. Tuimoloau is announcing today at 1:00pm PDT on CBSSports HQ. I guess that is a TV Channel that I do not have.
Also OL 5-Star Kelvin Banks is announcing at the same time!
How about we get both!!!
Geesh, 247 gives us zero chance for either one. We shall see……………
Charles, you are going through a cup half empty phase again. This is the year the Oregon DUCK offense breaks out. Moorhead is going to bring us a new, flashy and productive offense this year. Really I see it as his first year as I would not judge anyone based on the screwed up 2020 year for college football. Tim Deruyter will bring us a top defense, once again not judging what happened in 2020. 61 days to DUCKS kickoff at Autzen.
Unfortunately, we have no proof that Moorhead will be unleashed. Remember what Cristobal said after the 2017 RedBox Bowl? He admitted the offense needed changes, so yes….we score more than seven points currently.
My intention is not to be negative, because most of my articles are positive; the intent is to alert everyone to what it takes to win (45 points a game) and how in three years we have not been on a “Playoff-Path” with the offense.
Will this year be different? I certainly hope so, as the future of the Ducks depend upon it.
You are correct in all that you say. We have no proof that Moorhead will be unleashed. We also have no proof that he won’t. Therefore, I will take a wait-and-see rather than judge him now.
Obviously, we can look at the body of work and say, “No, MC has already revealed who he is… etc.”
I say, He will reveal who he is becoming this year. When MC took over, he had a long term make-over in mind. I am far from the only one who said this 4 years ago.
MC’s first priority was changing the culture to tougher and stronger while at the same time maintaining a culture of family. MC started by redoing the O-line (his wheelhouse and the basis for being able to “do what Oregon does only with bigger, tougher, stronger guys up front”).
MC, through the best recruiting never even imagined in Eugene before, is now rebuilding the rest of the entire roster. For the first time ever we have probably the best linebacker room in the country; we are growing a tough, lockdown secondary (that knows how to tackle); the receiving core has the best wide-outs and tight ends Oregon has only dreamed about.
One interesting thing about recruiting is that MC has recruits believing in Oregon. In spite of Oregon’s lack of scoring up to now, recruits believe that Oregon is just a year or two away from winning a national championship. How does he do that? Is MC hypnotizing high schoolers?
Four years ago I said that it would take MC 5 years to have his roster. Interestingly enough, we still have a couple people who were not recruited by MC.
MC now has two of the best Coordinators in the country. The next two years – 2021 and 2022 – are when it all should come together.
Another thing we should take into account… MC is growing as a person and as a coach. He is not stagnant. He is learning more and more as he goes. He’s no dummy and can see the same things we see. His Coordinators are no dummies either, and they have a voice in the room.
You and I will disagree on some things…and that is fine. I believe that, “greatness and weakness emerge early,” and Cristobal has shown greatness in many areas and weakness on offense.
I am not impressed with being tougher; I am impressed with results, and we had more scoring before Cristobal took control of the offense.
I cannot judge next year in advance, only what has occurred and what the trendline is. Like everyone, I am hopeful that Joe Moorhead is unleashed in 2021.
The Ducks do not play as fast either. Forcing defenses to be ready quickly 7-10 plays in a row pays dividends but requires real mental preparation to not falter
Additionally there are certain commonalities in winning football games. Run the ball, stop the run, pressure the QB.
The teams scoring 40+ points generally can run the ball into stacked fronts more often than not. It forces secondaries to adjust closer to the line and risk big plays.
CK was adept at running the ball and forcing adjustments that created opportunities for big scoring plays. Add in the speed of getting plays off and it became a very difficult offense to defend.
Not being on the inside I have to wonder how much influence MC had over the offense versus the offensive coordinators. How many times he over rode play calls.
All of the questions about why are valid and the ultimate metric is WINS and scoring more POINTS than the other team. It’s certainly a little fischy that given the talent improvements it hasn’t translated to high point totals.
This season will be devoid of excuses. Joe Moorhead and ultimately MC will be under the bright lights and without any deflection of Covid, inexperienced coordinator, or lack of talent.
Tempo IS something he spoke about in opening press conferences when he was hired, in that he stated he would continue fast tempo.
What happened to that?
Terrific comment.
Of course no matter what you run on O you will not win if the players do not show up for the game physically and emotionally ready to play.
1 of his stats that I find to be amazing: since his first season at Alabama Saban has never lost to an unranked team. That’s leadership.
Good article. I wasn’t fan of Taggart’s chuck it deep passing game but he was pretty good at running the football. I didn’t think it was a good use of Herbert’s skillset to run him so much and a more run oriented QB would be a better fit for the Gulf Coast.
Another way to look at this is conference games only and that tells a different story.
Pac12 games
2017: 30.2 (15 w/o Herbert)
2018: 32.3
2019: 33.0
2020: 34.2
Does Alabama remove the points scored against Chattanooga to calculate their scoring average? Let’s keep it apples-to-apples for national comparisons. I believe with Herbert playing–the offense would have been progressing over the season, and the scoring average in conference play would have been much higher.
And scoring that amount above in conference play doesn’t cut it if you want to make the Playoffs, IMHO.
Removing Justin Herbert from the equation, Taggart averaged 15 and MC 34.2 in 2020. That’s apples to apples.
I do agree the offense needs to improve.
But Justin Herbert was the key element in that! Averaging nearly 50 points a game when he’s playing in 2017? That is Heisman-like performances.
With that combo offense and a healthy Herbert the entire season? What could have been….
Imagine Herbert playing in Leach’s offense or Ryan Day’s? He was so underutilized at Oregon. He’s an elite talent.
I like the QB talent in the pipeline, my concern is that it won’t get developed or fully exploited. This is a critical year for the Oregon offense. Really no excuse if we can’t average at at least 40 in conference play.
On your points made? Agree, agree, agree and AGREE!
Happy Birthday Charles. The commitment and hard work you put into this site is greatly appreciated. Without you FISHDUCK and an opportunity for us to vent – which is oh so important – doesn’t exist.
Let’s vent: Oregon’s offense is boring. Cristobal has loaded up the offensive line with top prospects and clearly wants to pound the rock and let the behemoths clear the way. It has been marginally successful at best.
Under Chip the running game was far more successful because we were not predictable. We were exciting, entertaining, and drew interest from fans around the country. Oregon became a “cool” school and that boosted recruiting and fan interest.
Cristobal had Justin Herbert, for crying out loud, the NFL offensive rookie of the year, with one of the best arms in the game, and never developed a consistent deep passing game. That was inexcusable.
Cristobal can recruit, no question about it. But he is far from a great coach. He has work to do, especially on offense, the mediocre showing by last year’s defense notwithstanding.
And it’s pretty clear that he sees a need to open up the offense. The hiring of Joe Moorhead is proof of that.
I can’t wait to see what Moorhead comes up with this season. I’m pretty sure he’ll be far more imaginative than Marcus Arroyo ever was.
Go Ducks!
Thank you, as the key to me is being able to vent about a topic, and not on each other. What I see on other sites…even just last night is so disappointing, and makes me appreciate this community that much more.
You bring up a superb point; OREGON IS LOSING ITS BRAND. There is nothing unique or exciting about the current offense….
Charles, great comments here and a great and well delivered topic.
In addition to wondering where the RBs are in recruiting I wonder why you bring in all of the top drawer WRs if you are not going to open it up?
Jon…I’ve had this topic in my back pocket for a long time–waiting to create some fireworks on the 4th. I have posted it on other sites and have had great discussions at 247 as well.
The time put into selecting the pictures is often overlooked, but when people see the title and the top photo of Burmeister throwing…it almost creates a physical reaction in you. (By design)
The last picture has one of the best captions I’ve ever created on the site. Certainly in the top-five at least for the message, the jolt, and the context within the article.
Do this a while and…
“Facts are stubborn things.” -John Adams
A fine man (and distant relative of mine) to quote on July 4th!
How do you change someone’s DNA? I think Cris would rather punch you in the mouth and gain 5 yards instead of running around you for a TD?
IMO, this is a pivotal year for Coach Cristobal. Will he allow himself to follow the lead of his mentor, Nick Saban and let Joe M run the O? Or will he meddle and insist on trying to road grade people without road grading RBs?
Last year’s regression on O and the regression in Shough’s play was simply depressing. It’s always depressing that Cris cannot seem to learn from losing to inferior squads like ASU, CAL and Oregon State? And play with urgency against USC and then pull a complete no-show versus Iowa State? Not Oklahoma, Iowa State.
The man can recruit. Beyond that I’m not certain it matters what the culture is if it doesn’t result in big time wins.
1 point wins over 3L Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl is fine but it isn’t the Playoff and victories in the Playoff.
Completely agree on all three points:
–He would rather be tough, than scoring tons of points, IMHO.
–He has not shown that he can prepare the team for opponents Oregon should beat.
–He needs to “Let-Joe-Go!”
Charles, just like Notalot’s annual trip to Triangle Lake, it is time for your regularly scheduled article regarding offensive output! ;-)
I would pose the following to ponder. In 2010 the offense produced 47 points per game but only 19 against Auburn. In 2014 it produced 45.5 points per game but only 20 against Ohio State. Those are significant drop offs and something needed to be done about it.
Cristobal has emphasized amazing talent, strength and size to position our Ducks to compete at a NC level. Now it is time to take the reigns off his offensive coordinator. Will he?
I believe I have asked that question many times, and yep….that horse isn’t dead yet!
The best offenses are hard to predict. They have balance between run and pass. When good defensive coaches can prepare their team they dominate.
Sometimes it is good.for an offense to lure the defense to think one play but execute something else. Therefore, as you Charles note, counters, misdirections, play action passes are integral parts of an effective offense.
However, the track record of the MC era is lacking in these components. In my opinion the biggest flaw in MC is the “I’m going to exert my will over you and pile drive you into the dirt!”
The result is the same plunge into the line on 4th and inches that loses ground. The defense knows it’s coming. The crowd in the stadium knows it’s coming. The announcers know! The Auburn game was the beginning of this trend.
Sadly, it occurs every game since!
If you are going to employ this strategy and you are a great recruiter, where are the big boy RBs?
Even when the Outland trophy winner was a Duck for 2 years did this strategy work? I don’t think so.
THAT is a very interesting and puzzling question. Is it happenstance that great running back recruiting declined once the original Oregon Shotgun Spread Offense and the Gulf Coast Offense were discarded for the “Plodding Pistol?”
Clemson averaged 43.5 ppg over the 2020 season per Tigernet. As long as the 2021 Ducks score 1 more than each of its opponents in 2021 I’ll be happy.
Happy 4th of July to all of the FishDuck Faithful. As a child my family spent fourths of July at Triangle Lake. Fun memories ever more distant in the rear view mirror.
Will we see Ducks Football fireworks today?
43.5 with a WR corps decimated by injury and graduation. And with new starters on the O line.
But as for depth? The back-up QB (from SoCal, sigh) throws for a record # of yards against Notre Dame in South Bend.
Clemson vs UGA in Charlotte in week 1. How delicious.
Happy 4th!
There is confirmation bias and then there is just an overwhelming amount of evidence that shouts out, you are right! Charles you are completely right and the weapons he has, going forward will either lead to the points totals to grow, or continue to confirm the Achilles Heal of the Cristobal Era.
I think we will see 40 this year and the years going forward. The evidence so far confirms what you have been saying, but the evidence of offensive firepower is prodigious.
The Oregon Football Program is historically an offensive power. We now have the OC, WR’s, QB’s, and RB’s along with an Oline which will lead the way to Charles magical 40+ points average, count on it!
The Moorhead-DeRuyter era is dawning. There will be more offense and scoring with stingy red zone defense resulting in fewer points allowed. Oh, and more takeaways with improved special teams play. Coach Cristobal must take his seat on the CEO bench. Charles, you can relax now.
Has he ever taken the CEO bench yet? I can only look at the track record and I do hope you are right Notalot.
My only Q regarding the above excellent observation is the running back position?
How good would Texas’ Bijon Robinson, from Arizona, look in a Duck’s uni?
I do not follow it religiously but when I do look I am baffled that the Ducks are not after more top drawer RBs?
Jon, I am also baffled by that. You have to wonder WHY these top drawer RBs are not stumbling over themselves for the opportunity to run behind the road grading OL the Ducks have acquired?
Haywarduck my friend,….whether that high-scoring begins is part of the juicy drama I will enjoy watching this fall. The facts show that high-scoring is required, or to borrow a converted phrase from Seinfeld….“NO PLAYOFFS for YOU!”