“Show Me the Money”…is NIL the END of it?

Jon Joseph‘s article yesterday got me to pondering about the whole, “income-for-the-college-athlete” situation, and I recalled how last summer at this time–players in the Pac-12 were making a number of demands and the discussion was going to include a piece of the athletic pie (budget) going to them. Then COVID cancelled the season and it all was forgotten, but at the time I could not help if this was the beginning of the end for college athletics.
I was curious as a ponder-point what your thoughts are?
Is this NIL compensation going to be enough to satisfy the football players? What about the non-glamorous positions getting no NIL love? (Offensive guard, I’m looking at you!) Or perhaps players who feel they are talented enough, but have a tiny contract compared to a teammate in the locker next to him? (Can you believe I wrote that? That sounds like something you deal with in the NFL!)
What about the non-revenue sports? A great womens point guard might not get anything, but she is crucial to feeding Sedona Prince under the basket–will that hurt team chemistry?
Do you think the whole player compensation issue is done with NIL? What do you think is next? How do we solve these issues? Is this going to turn away fans, or will we simply get used to it?
I know–a whole lot of questions because it got me to pondering. And I will always be doing that here; thoughts?
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo from YouTube
P.S. I know I said I won’t write until August, but I cannot stay away from a keyboard for long. Keep checking back here as I will still be pondering….
I don’t see schools compensating players more than they already are because of Title IX. Title IX would force every roster player to be compensated the same. Even though there is monopoly money with college sports, there still isn’t enough money to go around.
At U of O there are 131.3 scholarships for the guys and 101 for the women. 259 roster sports for guys and 228 roster spots for the women. That is 487 roster sports at Oregon alone and U of O has a pretty small sports program compared to other Universities.
Give the kids $100, that is $48,700. Give the kids $1000, that is $487,000. Give the kids $10,000, that is 4,870,000. When 95% of college sports lose money, there just isn’t enough money if every student has to be compensated the same.
I think on the whole, the NIL thing will be for the better. At first, it will likely be disruptive in ways that are hard to predict.
But, adjustments will be made. Rules will be put in place. Excesses will be smoothed out.
On the whole, I would rather see some of the vast amount of money generated by college football go to the players, rather than the coaches, ADs, bowl committee poobahs, NCAA executives, video game companies, and whoever else currently eats high on the hog.
Thanks Charles.
Interesting that Nick Saban, after telling the world his QB has over a $1M in NIL deals (so come to Bama, wink, wink,) addressed the locker room issue.
He basically told the guys who will not be making big NIL money to suck it up, play to the best of your ability and the money will flow down the line. He also noted that there is a whole lot of income disparity in the NFL, but everyone is expected to do their job.
Nice try Nick. These are 17 to 22 year old ‘kids.’ They are not surrounded by veteran pro players to help keep them in line, but by college friends who will want to know what they are being ‘paid?’ And then will want to know why they aren’t being paid more? And now they will have agents who will be doing everything they can so their clients can make NIL money and so they can get a cut.
There is NOTHING the NCAA can do to help regulate NIL.
After taking a 9-0 whipping from the Supreme Court, Emmert and friends are not going to do a thing that smacks of price-fixing and anti-trust. This is one reason Emmert recently asked the conferences to start policing themselves, instead of having the NCAA serve as a watch dog.
How far will NIL go? A Miami booster is paying every player on the Canes roster $6,000 a year to pump his gym business, if they feel like it. If this isn’t pay-for-play, what is?
NIL was not supposed to be an enticement in recruiting? Right?
And with the new ‘free transfer’ rule in place, I expect a whole lot of roster tampering including, ‘come here and score big on NIL deals.”
I’m also pretty certain that players overlooked coming out of HS who go to a G5 school and shine will not be finishing at the G5 level.
But IMO, I get it. With the advent of the BCS and now the BCS x 2, the so-called playoff, CFB went from being a regional to national sport and the money rained down on everyone but the CFB and CBB players. The young men bringing in the bucks that pay for all the non-revenue sports.
Players today are well aware that their coaches are making money that prior to the 21st century, was unheard of. They are aware of the Taj Mahal facilities, built because athletic departments cannot make reams of money and avoid paying taxes.
So, these well-paid coaches are going to have to deal with the headache of roster management. There is zero assurance that a kid who enters your program as a freshmen will be there for at least 3 years. And how many of these young men, told they are better than sliced bread since junior high, will be willing to red shirt? They all want to play now and move onto The League ASAP.
It’s a brand new calculus for CFB; one that the NCAA is not in a position to regulate.
I expect that a number of ‘lesser’ P5 schools will fall by the wayside in CFB. And I imagine that Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC is just the beginning of conference realignment with size going to size.
Will time spent contemplating/worrying about/dealing with NIL money take time away from studying film, working out, time in the classroom?
When mighty Rome progressively came to its end most inside thought all was well.
Certain team athletes have gotten recognition for their efforts as if their efforts existed in a vacuum. Is the guard who makes two critical blocks any less important than the running back who scored?
There is no I in team but a big one in the middle of NIL. nil is what we may be headed towards in college sports as it further becomes every team and every man for himself.
How long before players begin to change the way they play to be more visible, like able, or marketable? Will basketball players showboat more for TV? Baseball players try to hit more HRs?
It’s a new age with unknown horizons. Greed has taken another step forward.
My guess Charles, is that the NCAA will slowly fade away. Starting with football, and then gradually from other sports. I suspect that we will see some sort of hybrid model evolve that combines NIL money for the higher profile athletes, together with a stipend for the lower tier and/or non-revenue athletes. From where the stipend? That again would likely evolve into a hybrid, with funding streams coming from a variety of sources: the university , perhaps a (required) percentage of NIL money from those getting it, donations from alum, fans, etc, and, probably, other sources.
Whatever happens, the genie is out of the bottle, and we will never again see the college athletic landscape look like it did when we were growing up. Money speaks. Often profanely.
Emmert basically waved the white flag the other day when he asked conferences to start regulating themselves free of the NCAA.
Makes sense. Should Oregon have the same vote as my D3 alma mater Bowdoin? NO.
PAC-12 Media Days are tomorrow. Mario Cristobal, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Johnny Johnson III are sure to be asked about all the big issues in college football as well as the September 11th showdown with Ohio State.
It ain’t what you say, it’s what you do.
AMEN.
Lots of nice guys whose teams authored sterling APRs and with a roster of players who never got in trouble, are unemployed.
1 thing matters in big time CFB and CBB – WINS. Your record is what you are.
Any ‘culture’ that does not lead to wins is frankly, worthless.
And as for your players thinking you are a great guy? How many players at Bama think that Nick Saban is a good guy? Since his first season in Tuscaloosa, Saban has not lost a game to an unranked team.
If a roster is not playing up to or exceeding its on paper potential (like, at Iowa State), the coach and his staff will eventually (sooner than later today considering the $ being paid to coaches) be shown the door.
Not being the great Karnack I cannot see the future, but only imagine what might be.
I imagine the NIL is not the end and only the beginning of compensation for football players. Yes, the revenue flow will be disproportionate favoring name stars, skill positions, personalities, and skewed for some by sugar daddys. Yada yada.
Darwinism will likely take over the football field with the strong programs becoming stronger leading to greater separation from and dominance over the Irrelevants.
The premier leagues and their members will experience increased exposure and exponential income growth while many others will lose both.
The NCAA has already, or will, lose its place in theregulation and governance of football as other bodies emerge and take effect for the premier teams. Whether or not the NCAA will remain the control body for minor sports as amateursim fades from football is unknown.
I suspect that compensation if players from AD budgets may materialize at some point in the future as pay checks or stipends.
Spot ON! And I expect Darwinism will lead to coalitions of the big boy teams; leaving the little fish behind.
In today’s world, if you were going to start a conference with the desire to attract the top drawer players, win big, and bring in big money, would you include schools from Corvallis, Oregon, Pullman, Washington, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Manhattan, Kansas?
Would you include schools that had extremely high barriers to admission? One’s that had student bodies that could care less about big time sports? One’s that featured empty stadiums on game day?
Would you include schools not willing to spend money to make money?
I doubt it.
Today, players are receiving a modest stipend as part of their scholarship.
But direct pay-for-play from your school? This makes the school an employer and the player an employee, and brings with it all the attendant issues and responsibilities that an employer-employee relationship entails.
Thus the NIL. Intended to allow athletes to make money without the direct involvement of their school.
However, prior to the NCAA 9-0 SCOTUS beat down, I do not think the CFB powers-that-be believed that NIL would be completely unregulated; completely caveat-emptor?
When a guy who has taken no meaningful snaps at Bama can ‘earn’ $1M+ in NIL deals; well, anything goes.