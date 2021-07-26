“Show Me the Money”…is NIL the END of it?

Jon Joseph‘s article yesterday got me to pondering about the whole, “income-for-the-college-athlete” situation, and I recalled how last summer at this time–players in the Pac-12 were making a number of demands and the discussion was going to include a piece of the athletic pie (budget) going to them. Then COVID cancelled the season and it all was forgotten, but at the time I could not help if this was the beginning of the end for college athletics.

I was curious as a ponder-point what your thoughts are?

Is this NIL compensation going to be enough to satisfy the football players? What about the non-glamorous positions getting no NIL love? (Offensive guard, I’m looking at you!) Or perhaps players who feel they are talented enough, but have a tiny contract compared to a teammate in the locker next to him? (Can you believe I wrote that? That sounds like something you deal with in the NFL!)

What about the non-revenue sports? A great womens point guard might not get anything, but she is crucial to feeding Sedona Prince under the basket–will that hurt team chemistry?

Do you think the whole player compensation issue is done with NIL? What do you think is next? How do we solve these issues? Is this going to turn away fans, or will we simply get used to it?

I know–a whole lot of questions because it got me to pondering. And I will always be doing that here; thoughts?

“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

