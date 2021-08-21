Huskies Will Go Undefeated in 2021: Do You Agree?

Oh brother, Ryan Leaf, the former great WSU quarterback has predicted the Huskies to go 12-0? I do not which I did not see coming more … a Cougar writing that, or it concerning “the-mistake-by-the-Lake?”

I will let you read his reasons why in the link above, but I thought this would be a ponder-point to howl about on a Saturday. I just checked the Washington Football Schedule and I am predicting the Huskies to finish 8-4 in the regular season. I see the reasons for optimism, and while the recruiting for them has not be stellar recently–that component really doesn’t show up for another year or two.

Right now they do have about half the squad at 4/5-Star players on Rivals, and thus have the potential to be quite good. But they are reliant on primarily tight-ends to be the major pass-receivers, especially since so many wide receivers have transferred out in the off-season. I also do not have confidence in their offensive coordinator; if current Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith was still in Seattle as OC–I would be very concerned.

Tom Corno

Thank goodness Jimmy Lake is not as good at recruiting coaches as Mario Cristobal is! The game in Seattle will be epic, as both sides love to hate their rival!

How do you think the Huskies will finish?

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by Tom Corno

