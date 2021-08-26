Oregon QB Number Madness: Where Does it End?

The trend of receivers wanting quarterback numbers began years ago, and now has drifted to running backs. But to see Fat-Mac above with Joey Harrington‘s number–a Nose Tackle wearing a quarterback number?

That is so wrong.

So where did the No. 3 move to? On offense we saw Johnny Johnson III snag it, and now on defense we see that Brandon Dorlus has gone from No. 97 to No. 3. Madness, my friends, quarterback numbering madness!

Below is from GoDucks.com and look at the log-jam of players from No. 0 through No. 16, as it is an astounding 35 players on the team!

No. 0 Seven McGee RB

No. 0 DJ James CB

No. 1 Trey Benson RB

No. 1 Noah Sewell LB

No. 2 Devon Williams WR

No. 2 Mykael Wright CB

No. 3 Brandon Dorlus

No. 3 Johnny Johnson WR

No. 4 Daymon David S

No. 4 Mycah Pittman WR

No. 5 Sean Dollars RB

No. 5 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE

No. 6 Jaylin Davies CB

No. 6 Robby Ashford QB

No. 6 Jaylon Redd WR

No. 7 Steve Stephens IV S

No. 7 CJ Verdell RB

No. 8 Dontae Manning CB

No. 8 Moliki Matavao TE

No. 9 Jay Butterfield QB

No. 9 Jaden Navarrette OLB

No. 10 Justin Flowe LB

No. 10 Dont’e Thornton WR

No. 11 Trikwese Bridges CB

No. 11 Troy Franklin WR

No. 12 A. J. Abbott QB

No. 12 DJ Johnson

No. 13 Bryan Addison DB

No. 13 Anthony Brown QB

No. 13 Ty Thompson QB

No. 14 Kris Hutson WR

No. 14 Terrell Tilmon OLB

No. 15 Isaiah Brevard WR

No. 16 Donj’rael Brooks DB

No. 16 Bradley Yaffe QB

If Oregon had a hot-shot quarterback join us–what number is left and available for him?

(My friends, if you want to take a break from this QB numbering madness and enjoy some gaming action as I do–check live dealer Casino Canada for the best odds, and blow off some steam!)

Pac-12 Video

There are more weird changes such DJ Johnson going from No. 89 to No. 12? And I believe some challenges for the coaches are coming up in how they work this out with players on offense. Last year Jaylon Redd was No. 30, but now has moved to No. 6, the same as Robby Ashford. How is that going to work when both are on the field?

Crazier yet is how among the six quarterbacks on the roster–two them have the same No. 13 in Ty Thompson and Anthony Brown. I guess they won’t be on the field at the same time, but doesn’t that complicate things for sportscasters and fans?

Look, I understand how this helps in recruiting, but in my view–it is another reflection of the times. Why can’t a receiver use a receiver number? Or a running back use a usual running back number? Come-on … a tight end using No. 8?

And defensive linemen? Don’t get me going further because this is quarterback numbering madness.

Life is tough for an Ol’ Fuddy-Dud like Mr. FishDuck. So many things for him to wrap his head around!

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by UO Athletics