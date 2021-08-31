Week 1: Ducks Need a Solid Victory

Finally, the football season is here. The roster is talented but after some dismal moments in 2020, exactly how the Ducks will perform in 2021 is a mystery.

Last weekend, UCLA was the only Pac-12 team in action as they rolled 44-10 over a sub-par-to-average Mountain West team in Hawaii. This got me thinking about how the Ducks should fare against a middling Mountain West team in Fresno State. Just what can we expect from the Ducks in Week 1?

As has been discussed recently on FishDuck, scoring in the mid-40s is key for any team with playoff aspirations, so I feel it is key for the Ducks to put up at least 40 points against the lesser Bulldogs. On defense, I’d like the Ducks to hold them under 20. I feel a win with a score such as 38-35 or 28-24 would raise some serious red flags, and of course, a loss would tell us to prepare for a long season.

A solid victory with a score such as 44-10 would be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The Ducks mustn’t come out of the Fresno State game with a laundry list of areas needing vast improvement. Ohio State is just around the corner and the Buckeyes start with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 1, so they’ll be prepped and tested by a better opponent than Oregon.

What are your thoughts, feelings and emotions for this Saturday’s game?

Darren Perkins

Spokane, WA

Top photo credit: UO Athletic Department