Arizona GameDay: Two Offenses Emerging for 2021 Ducks?

My FishDuck Friends, I am noticing an obvious pattern on offense in just three games, and would love to discuss it before, during and after the game in the comments as usual. Keep in the mind that I do not mind flipping between these two offenses, and have no objection to it–however it does impact style points and what fans would expect of Oregon football ranked at No. 3/4 in the nation.
It is clear to me (and Coach Boles) that offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is going to unleash quite a bit on the conference that hasn’t been seen since the Rose Bowl versus USC years ago. But he wants to do it gradually, and not show his hand immediately. I agree with this and save your best stuff for the biggest moments, when a key third down must be converted against a major Pac-12 opponent.
This means he introduces new items as only needed to win; against Fresno State and Stony Brook–we saw some new plays and tactics, but nothing like what was sprung upon Ohio State. Hence the more winnable games, (like Arizona) will have the vanilla offense, while I expect to see some surprises the following week against Stanford. This means that Mr. FishDuck has to get off his high-horse about the scoring average, because the element of surprise is crucial.
I can do that!
Keep in mind that with a slow start and a vanilla offense–the Ducks still put up 48 points last game, and I expect Oregon to win comfortably versus the Wildcats. Yet I do not expect to see 50 points cracked because of the slow roll-out of the Moorhead offense and the intentional vanilla look presented for the Cardinal scouts. I am fine with scoring less when I can see a bigger-picture plan behind it.
How about you? Are you accepting of a ton of Inside Zone plays that grind out drives versus explosive plays that come from new play variations? I’d rather just win the game with fewer points than reveal more of what Moorhead has in mind–right?
I know. For those who know Mr. FishDuck, such words written are blasphemy … and yet the mental adjustment is easy after what I saw in Columbus. In Joe we trust?
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Bel0ved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Craig Strobeck
Arizona Prediction Contest!
Let’s see who is closest, and the items to post are; who wins, the score, how many turnovers Oregon creates, how many sacks Oregon records, and the number of passing yards. I’ll go first…
Oregon wins 45-17, 3, 3, 280 yards
56-18 Ducks
2 TOs
4 sacks
280 yds passing
Ducks win 42-14, 3, 4
265 yards rushing for the Ducks
I need a passing yards number for the tiebreaker please.
Ducks passing yards 250
Going to be a beautiful night for football, 52-17. 3 turnovers. 5 sacks. 288 yrds passing.
Ducks 48- 10, 3 picks 1 fumble recovery, 4 sacks 2 caused fumbles, 237 pass yards. Just for good measure , atleast 1 score defensively.
Log Haulin!
You are new and I want to encourage you to post often and WELCOME!
56-10 dux win
3 turnovers forced
3 sacks
250 passing yards
Score board shows Ducks were dominant. It was ugly and felt closer than it was. But hey, ugly win is still a win. Just keep winning. 4-0 feels good. I got the 4 to’s right, technically! Oh… and the defensive score.
Anyone else having a difficult time remembering what watching offense looks like? I mean I see a score and know the offense scored points… But I don’t remember watching too much of it.
Come on defense… We need you to get off the field.
The story of this Oregon team is really uncomfortable wins. I mean I suppose we are all still spoiled from the Chip Kelly era, where we would blow teams out of the water before halftime, but this team being ranked third in the nation should be putting the game away better than they have, and not letting it come down to the 4th quarter. Foolish penalties, dropped passes, poor running, poor line play, are all things that Oregon needs to work on, to say the least.
Arizona ran 89 plays Ducks ran 55 plays. Those numbers don’t lie.
D was on skates the whole game. The picks were THE difference between the win and loss.
Plus Zona went 11-20 on 3rd and 4th down.
Too many injuries and transfers to the linebackers. Now they are playing guys who are not supposed to be playing at this time in their careers, or at all.
Oregon is going to suffer losing players to the transfer portal more than the lesser programs in the pac12.
It was very ugly but its still a win
Jeesh… I never thought I would get near to the closest score. 🤦🏻♂️ It’s a win though. It’s just not the domination that I want to see.
Damn. Smith
Just mystifying. Why even come out with Brown on that last possession?
Why run Seven McGee between the tackles and not hand the ball to Byron Cardwell or Trey Benson???
And like the broadcaster keeps saying……why the hell didn’t Verdell get some carries, particularly around the ends….outside of the phone booth.
Week in and week out I am left confused.
I think the Ducks wanted to have the flexibility of passing to Dye. Dye is much better catching the ball on the run than Verdell, which Verdell demonstrated with his dropped pass in the 4th.
This should be a topic for an article…
The D scheme with 2 defensive tackles and two edge players is not stopping the run and is not getting a pass rush.
They need a 5th player to blitz and get some pressure. Flowe is sorely missing. He would be cleaning up those running plays.
Did you read my post to last week’s “Monday Analysis” article? I said pretty much the same thing. I’ll repost it below:
This defense relies too heavily on turnovers, but against the better teams, the Ducks won’t have that crutch to lean on.
Williams and McKinley have been cleaning up on the picks.
Yep. There are a few dudes who have carried this team this season so far. McKinley, Williams and Sewell.
Did I hear correctly? Earlier, they said McKinley leads the nation in most interceptions. If that is the case, Williams is right behind him.
Yep, leads FBS with 4 picks.
Why do the commentators say Sewell isn’t that good every week? They don’t directly say that, but they keep talking about how the good players are out on D. Personally, I like Sewell better than Flowe….
Sewell wasn’t that great last year, but he has been playing good this season.
Both Flowe and Sewell were impressive in that first week, against Fresno. Flowe had 12 tackles and 1 stripped the ball for a fumble. It’s too bad that Flowe hasn’t been able to stay healthy for more than one game, both this season and last. Both of them are beasts, but it’s only fair to point out that Sewell has had more minutes and has played in more games. Sewell looked completely lost last season but has been a bright spot this season.
and Dorlus. Maae is making plays. We need more A. Jackson.
we needed that
Bennett Williams!!!!!
Although that really did seem like a gift.
they had some gifts when they just threw the ball up there and came up with PIs or catches
Last TD drive for Az – 2 key penalties against the Oregon defense
All season long – not enough pass rush when Kayvon is not in the game.
Which pretty much means there hasn’t been a pass rush, because Kayvon has played very few snaps this season.
This was a complete lackadaisical performance. I bet everyone out there is thinking that Oregon doesn’t belong in the top four. I’m inclined to agree with them. Until they can show me that they are dominant through four quarters against any teammate, they don’t belong in the top four.
This team just does not have the “it” factor and it’s very concerning especially because we are sitting at #3…
Most teams don’t have the “it” factor this year. Clemson went down this year looking unimpressive for multiple weeks. Ohio state has also not had the it factor.
It is a strange year.
It’s pretty much going to be a Bama vs. Georgia season.
“it” factor comes in short spurts – and then is gone again
Youth and inexperience. Next year and the year after will be better.
By the way, I’m not jumping on the Joe Moorhead train.
So what do y’all think the odds are that the Ducks remain #3 after tonight?
Assuming they win*
I think they will. No one else below them did enough to move up. Plus, everybody’s asleep.
If Oregon wins by two to three scores we will probably stay in the top 4… Many AP voters are asleep right now and won’t ever watch this game.
If they stop Arizona and score 1 more TD I think they will stay #3. If not I think they will drop a place or 3
if they finish OK
Put Thompson in!
If not for the touchdown-saving interceptions, this bend-don’t-break defense has been broken.
Except it hasn’t, big plays matter.
hopefully we will keep on moving the ball
FG is better than nothing but…….wow
I gotta say, these ESPN commentators really drive me crazy. “Wow, the ducks look great” two plays later “wow, the ducks look like hot garbage, this is not the number 3 team”.
They started fast, which we have wanted to see, D has 3 turnovers and we are still up by 5…. we should be playing them better, but we also should have played SB and FS better.
Let’s see the O from the first few series back to put this thing to bed.
Meanwhile, the Beavers are crushing it. The Donte Williams era is over.
There is a very good chance we lose to the Beavers………again this year.
Frankly, there’s a very good chance the Ducks can lose to, or beat, anyone. They’re a roller coaster. They could lose this game.
Hands down. This is THE most inconsistent football program I have ever witnessed. You’re totally right. Just no idea who is going to show up and play hard.
Ducks look bad tonight
Quite honestly, I thought they’ve looked bad on most nights. This team is lacking somewhere and it’s just preventing them from pulling together to be what their potential says they can be. It’s extremely frustrating as a Duck fan.
Both lines are getting tossed around.
At the risk of sounding like a total homer, what’s lacking is experience and maturity. The Ducks are still extremely young, and youth is full of inconsistency and lack of focus. Up one day, down the next.
Yes. I think that is the main factor.
Complacency.
Good thing most of the country is asleep.
Arizona has a pretty good game plan.
The Ducks have a Taggart-era look about their play tonight. Sloppy, undisciplined, cocky, entitled.
Terrible call on Noah
This game is being called very poorly by Moorhead and Oregon and pretty impressively by Arizona and O coordinator.
Why do we always run right into a pile of dudes?
That safety is a direct result of poor play calling and running it right into a pile of dudes.
I love Verone McKinley!
Yes… These red zone turnovers are keeping the defense from looking completely aweful.
Need to not let them get into the RedZone to begin with though.
Defense needs to tighten up.
So are we just not covering recievers on defense anymore?
Cristobal slams the headphones and gets in Hudson’s face…
Yeah! Old school coaching. I dig it.
I would give just about anything to watch Cristobal drive a middle school bus in the hood in Portland. He would be in those kids faces.
I know, because I did that job. “I’m going to turn this bus around and take you all back to school!!!”
If I were coach Hutson wouldn’t see the field again until the Cal game. Way too much showboating and extra curricular BS from this team this year.
this is a tight game – maybe make that statement another way?
Yeah, but don’t need him. Go to Donte Thornton.
My prediction is looking better and better, sadly.
Going pretty much how I predicted in my post below except we are up two touchdowns. Glad we are getting the ball first in the second half.
Ducks really struggle to bring their A game when facing these weaker teams. The defense is pretty much on skates. Thank god for the picks.
Brown and the offense look a bit lackadaisical and I agree with the broadcaster that Brown has rushed way too much and taken some tough hits.
Glad we are up and I expect to see a better team in the second half.
KT looks out for the game and maybe next week now.
Oh crap. Forgot we got it first at the beginning of the game.
My problem with the Vanilla Offense is you end up with 3 games that are ugly – Fresno State, Stony Brook, and tonight! Over confidence breeds under performance!
Vanilla defense today also, so far.
Mario Pissedobal
So much sloppy play … The defense needs to tighten up coverage and the offense needs to get consistent.
This vanilla offense is too predictable. With Brown banged up, we will probably see Thompson play, earlier than expected.
I don’t think all those runs by Brown were by design. He can have happy feet some times and want to run rather than pass.
Who do you feel more confident running the ball on 1st down? Verdell or Dye? I pick Dye. He’s got better vision and is more likely to wait for the blocks. Verdell has too many runs on 1st down for short to no gains which makes it hard to establish any rhythm or tempo.
Ducks shouldn’t have rushed KT’s return.
Yup. He could have sat this game.
He never should have returned for the second half of the Fresno game too. Who’s call was that, KT’s or the coach’s?
I’m guessing KT isn’t 100% healthy, if the Ducks are limiting his minutes.
Brown is throwing into coverage.
Lots of recievers running wide open… Need to find those and get them the ball.
On several passes, he had other receivers that were more open.
Makes you wonder why Arizona didn’t get a flag for tackling Dye out of bounds
Credit Sewell with bringing the pressure on the QB!
I love the Sewell jump and SMASH!
There are some wonderful pictures in the FishDuck photos of him doing the jump and SMASH last year.
Is anyone else tired of these announcers? They talk more than Chatty Kathy!
I do agree with the announcer who said they aren’t looking like the #3 team in the country!
UGLY!
Leaky defense for that series…
Stupid foul right there….
Ken Wilson looks like he hasn’t slept in a few weeks.
The way Brown takes hits, I’m shaking my head…
I agree, especially when he already picked up 1st down and was not likely to score a touchdown. Unless he is reaching for that 1st down marker on 3rd down or the end zone, I would like to see him slide more.
Wow, Clemson lost to NC State. They now have two losses early in the season. Texas AM lost as well.
Fascinating. Is DJ Uiagalelei a bust? Not looking like he is living up to the hype. Did the Ducks get a break by losing him to Clemson in the recruiting battle.
Not surprised about A&M after watching how much trouble they had with Colorado.
DJ is young. O-line a bit weak. No running game. He will be fine.
We got a good one in Ty.
How about Oregon 49 Arizona 9, 2 turnovers, 3 sacks and 265 yards passing.
Pac 12 has one game kicking off at 6:30pm and three kicking off at 7:30pm. Very few people on the East Coast will see Pac 12 football this weekend.
PAC12 after dark is not good. Next contract, this needs to change.
PAC12 Network is not good for the…….PAC12.
59-0, 4 take-aways, 5 sacks, 337 passing yards
J Duck has the “OVER!”
I guess as long as we can hit that magic 45 points number against Georahomaclems in the semi’s, and again against Bama in the natty
Time for a statement game …. 55 – 7, 3, 5, 333
Ducks win 45 – 14 3,5, 257 yds.
The way I see it, Moorhead didn’t want to show anything on Fresno State. “Nothing to see here folks… same old, same old….” That is, until the late fourth down when we needed to score… Then JM took advantage of the Pistol Plunge that Oregon runs ALL THE TIME… and totally fooled FS… and ended up being a not just a first down, but a touchdown.
JM opened the book quite a bit against Ohio State and we all breathed a sigh of relief. “We do have an offense after all….”
In the Stoney Brook game, JM used a lot of what was shown in Ohio (It’s not a secret any more). I saw the famous run to the border with the crack block several times.
So, my expectation is that JM will use everything he showed against Ohio State going forward (except maybe a play he only used once), and nothing more, until the opponent forces JM to crack open another page. This way there is always something to pull out and surprise as needed.
JM has to have some extra stuff to bring out of the book for the PAC 12 championship. If we make it to the playoffs, JM will be studying the possible opponents for exploitable weaknesses and come up with a bunch of surprise sequential plays for each team as it comes.
Enjoy the ride Ducks fandom.
I changed my profile picture. 😁🦆
Oregon 48 Zona 21 -3-4-220
I think we will get 250 yards running.
I also think we get a lot of rushing yards tonight
ya, 220 passing is prob a bit too much-more like wishful thinking. I think this game is the opportunity to exploit the weak Zona line and fine tune the rushing game–we will see. Moorhead will probably make me look stupid and pass all night. LOL
It’d be nice to see the young talent of both the run game, and pass game. I guess as long as we dominate I will not be upset. 😀
Well I just looked at the scores from the unlv v Fresno game last night… Fresno’s loss doesn’t help our case much.
Didn’t Fresno win?
Hmm yes you’re right … When I pulled the page up today the final score was incorrect.
Fresno did end up winning, that was my bad as I didn’t make that clear in my post below. It’s just that UNLV played them real tough. They were up 21-9 at one point in the middle of the 3rd quarter and then led by 1 point with 6 minutes left before Haener brought his magic and ended up winning it 38-30.
Fresno State did win, only 38-30. But, we know how that happens with teams that tend to play up or down to their opponents.
Well, there is a flip side to playing a vanilla offense and holding things back against “lesser” opponents.
It could cost the Ducks the game as it almost did against Fresno State. So, it could be a very dangerous strategy.
38-13 Ducks, 2, 4, 257
Vanilla. Any ice cream shop has to get vanilla and chocolate correct before moving on to other flavors. You need to be able to provide amazing vanilla every time.
Tonight I’d like to see vanilla with some new toppings after a couple of plain scoops.
63-13 4 turnovers. 3 sacks. 220 yards passing.
Cookies n Cream is the new vanilla. Vanilla gotta have a touch of flava! : )
Vanilla is my fav as long as I have some hot fudge on top-just sayin
I am actually a fan of Vanilla Ice Cream, and it’s actually more diverse than the plain its football usage suggests. There’s Vanilla, French Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, and of course Vanilla with chocolate chips, so hopefully Morehead opens the freezer up.
Vanilla Bean….love it. And Vanilla with Chocolate Swirls, as a local Dairy here does it really well.
Hmm, personally I like the triple threat death by chocolate!, But will settle for Vanilla with Oreos in the mix.
As long as it isn’t just sweet cream, ice cream.
Fist off ice cream without sugar is way too hard to really be functional. So the Cristobal ice cream shop has to add at least a decent amount of sugar.
It seems too often we go to flavorless ice cream when the game isn’t a challenge. The Cristobal shop needs to add some flavor, maybe Moose tracks is his favorite. Moose seldom deviate from straight ahead, and coach undoubtedly enjoys seeing everyone get out of the way of a moose.
The other item most don’t know is in ice cream is air, up to 50%. So the Cristobal ice cream shop needs to air it out, like I said in my prediction over 300 yds in the air. A 50% air it out ratio would be great, we have the weapons!
It will be interesting to see what the Coach serves today!
Now you have me missing Umpqua ice cream Duck tracks.
Oregon wins 56-6 4 sacks 4 turnovers and 254 passing yards
Ducks 49, Wildcats 9, with 3 TO, & 4 sacks. We’ll get 210 yards passing, even more yards rushing.
Oregon wins 42 – 21, with 3 turnovers, 3 sacks, 255 passing yards.
I have a feeling we are going to run a bunch in this game.
Does the pistol rear it’s ugly head?
probably as Moorhead will let Cristobal call some plays. lol
Oregon beats Arizona 52-10, 2 Oregon turnovers, 4 Oregon sacks, 272 yds
UO 42 -7 over AZ. 2 TOs. 1 sack. 278 passing yards.
Oregon 45-10, 2, 2, 255.
42-3 with 2 turnovers and they only score 3 because of 4 sacks along with 340 yds passing.
The Ducks are going to look like a playoff team after this weekend. We will be pleased we look like a team who can put way lesser talent.
I mean Arizona lost to Northern Arizona, who lost to the Sam Houston Bearkats. If we lose to Arizona the polls will make absolutely no sense, hold on!
that would at sure create some “style points” because Arizona is so bad this year
Great stuff Charles, thank you + Go Ducks!
35-17, 2, 2, 236
Love the link to the gaming site. So far this season I am 5-1. 4-1 ATS and a Va Tech +175, straight up win over UNC.
My 1 L came last Saturday when Ohio State did not cover against Tulsa, a team that lost to UC Davis.
Come on Buckeyes! Puddles needs you guys to play better.
FWIW, today I’m taking West Virginia +16.5 at Oklahoma.
And I’m hoping for an Over on my being able to stay up and watch the 2nd half of Ducks vs AZ?
Games start far too late on the Right coast; especially, for old-timers.
As I just added to my Pinned Post at top…
38 – 13
350 yards on offence, 180 rushing
Hey Q, add in your TO and sack numbers. AND the winner. Good luck. 😉
Oregon 44 Arizona 16, 3 turnovers, 3 sacks, 276 passing yards. Get the running game going, CJ, Travis, Trey, and in the air, Thornton takes another one to the house!
Oregon win 41-17 with 2 TO, 4 sacks, and 250 yds passing.
The only problem with the vanilla offense is when an underestimated opponent plays lights out. This almost was the Fresno State game. Brown’s touchdown run could have gone differently.
We have seen many average QBs have career passing days with the soft zone Avalos employed. In 2019 Arizona State was underestimated. Auburn’s freshman QB was underestimated with time running out in the 4th quarter. Third and long should never be completed.
I’m can understand not showing much to future opponents. However, scoring points with a goal of destroying an opponent’s will to compete is my goal! Defense is easier when the opponent is way behind. I would prefer to give an opponent too much to think about.
On another note how about Marcus Arroyo’s UNLV giving Fresno State a serious run for their money last night? UNLV was leading by 1 with 6 minutes to go in the game. An odd stat was four failed 2 point conversions (0 for 4) in the game between the two teams.
Anyway…..another litmus test showing the oddity that is college football. You just never know who is going to show up in any given game. Many consider UNLV to be one of the worst teams in the G5 but they came to play last night.
With the new stadium and the ever growing Las Vegas population, if UNLV could ever get its stuff together in CFB and academics, the Runnin’ Rebels could be an attractive expansion candidate for the Pac-12?
If nothing else, LV would be a far better and cheaper site for the Pac-12 home offices and network HQ.
I imagine the rent would be one half or less, of what the conference is paying in San Francisco?
Lots of cheap flights in and out of LV and GK still has a home there.
I am sure moving the PAC offices is completely part of any conference plans right now.
Just those pesky current leases get in the way.
Oregon 42 Arizona 28, 2 TO’s, 1 Sack, 260 yards passing
Arizona will be up for the game, and looking to upset the Ducks, believing they can stop their winless streak in Autzen. Arizona schools have a well known track record of playing the Ducks tough and have spoiled several seasons over the years.
I look for a close game going into the half, perhaps even with the Wildcats leading. Moorhead opens up the playbook a bit more in the second half to secure the win though.
I expect another effort that appears to “play down” to the opponent somewhat similar to what we saw with Stony Brook. Not sure it actually is entirely playing down though, and may be a result of a lot of nagging injuries, and more specifically the opponent playing up to the Ducks due to the target on their backs.
Oregon wins 35-7, 3 turnovers, 2 sacks, 280 passing yards.
Also predicting: the beavs at USC will be a better game than the Ducks game. I think the Ducks will have a lackluster win. This is just a tune up for the Stanford game.
Bruins on The Farm; a very interesting game today between 2 future opponents.
I’d love to see the Beavs win. But since Smith’s arrival, OR ST has been tough at home and not so tough on the road.
QB Dart is out. How healthy is Slovis?
Oregon 38 – 10, tos for Oregon 2, sacks for Oregon 2, passing yds for Oregon 230
This will be a plain vanilla game against a team that is rebuilding. Ducks just want to get it finished without any more injuries.
I don’t think it will be a work of art. Expect to see a lot of running plays to keep the QBs from getting hit.