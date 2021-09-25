Arizona GameDay: Two Offenses Emerging for 2021 Ducks?

My FishDuck Friends, I am noticing an obvious pattern on offense in just three games, and would love to discuss it before, during and after the game in the comments as usual. Keep in the mind that I do not mind flipping between these two offenses, and have no objection to it–however it does impact style points and what fans would expect of Oregon football ranked at No. 3/4 in the nation.

It is clear to me (and Coach Boles) that offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is going to unleash quite a bit on the conference that hasn’t been seen since the Rose Bowl versus USC years ago. But he wants to do it gradually, and not show his hand immediately. I agree with this and save your best stuff for the biggest moments, when a key third down must be converted against a major Pac-12 opponent.

This means he introduces new items as only needed to win; against Fresno State and Stony Brook–we saw some new plays and tactics, but nothing like what was sprung upon Ohio State. Hence the more winnable games, (like Arizona) will have the vanilla offense, while I expect to see some surprises the following week against Stanford. This means that Mr. FishDuck has to get off his high-horse about the scoring average, because the element of surprise is crucial.

I can do that!

Craig Strobeck

Keep in mind that with a slow start and a vanilla offense–the Ducks still put up 48 points last game, and I expect Oregon to win comfortably versus the Wildcats. Yet I do not expect to see 50 points cracked because of the slow roll-out of the Moorhead offense and the intentional vanilla look presented for the Cardinal scouts. I am fine with scoring less when I can see a bigger-picture plan behind it.

How about you? Are you accepting of a ton of Inside Zone plays that grind out drives versus explosive plays that come from new play variations? I’d rather just win the game with fewer points than reveal more of what Moorhead has in mind–right?

I know. For those who know Mr. FishDuck, such words written are blasphemy … and yet the mental adjustment is easy after what I saw in Columbus. In Joe we trust?

“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Bel0ved Ducks!”

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by Craig Strobeck