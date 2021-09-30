Ducks’ Gameplan for Stanford: Lean on Verdell & Dye

The Wildcats trip to Eugene ended up being more competitive than most expected. Even though the score may indicate a drubbing from the Ducks over the cats, the first half was a bit ugly. Keep in mind: this is nothing to panic over. Pac-12 play will always remain competitive for the Ducks, as Oregon has transitioned to a Goliath-like role this season for the rest of the conference to try to take down from the mighty mountain top of being ranked No.3 in the country. Stanford will try to do just that this weekend.

I’d like to see a more effective rushing attack this weekend against the Stanford Cardinal. I harped on this a couple weeks ago, but I really believe this is the perfect season to be CJ Verdell’s signature year. To help his own draft capital while still pushing the Ducks to the promise land, it could be a spectacular close to one of my favorite backs to ever take the field at Oregon.

Tom Corno

Stanford has always been a formidable opponent since David Shaw became HC, but this is still a game the third-best team in the country should dominate. It’s time for the Ducks to have another breakout game from our variety of new young stars and win big.

Stanford has always been a tough team to win big on, so sound defense complemented by a strong rushing attack again will have to be the difference maker, especially as long as Anthony Brown is still starting. I think this should be another big performance from CJ as I said earlier, but just as easily, Travis Dye could take over as that same type of player for us this week. As we’ve seen after the Ohio State game, each gameplan is fluid, and can end up feeding the hot hand between the two stellar, veteran backs.

When it’s all said and done, I believe splash plays and smart football will keep the Cardinal competitive, but turnovers and running the football effectively with Verdell and Dye will give Our Beloved Ducks a victory that extends to a multiple possession lead entering the fourth quarter.

What do you expect of CJ and Travis against Stanford? Is this CJ’s season, or will they continue to split the carries?

(Side RECRUITING note: Samuel M’Pemba just put the Ducks in his top schools via Twitter, anyone keeping up with this uber-talent’s high school career?)

Alex Heining

Los Angeles, California

Top Photo By: John Sperry

