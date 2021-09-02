How Many Starts will Anthony Brown Earn?

Anthony Brown was officially named starting quarterback a few days ago for Our Beloved Ducks in the season opener, which will be this Saturday against Fresno State.

No surprise there.

As fans, we’ve been clamoring over Oregon’s quarterback question all summer, so it’s nice to finally have a definitive answer from head coach Mario Cristobal on who will be leading our Ducks’ offense into 2021.

Unfortunately for Brown, however, the job may not be his to keep throughout the year.

Tom Corno

By way of star-studded recruiting, the Ducks have amassed incredible surrounding talent at the quarterback position for the team’s brighter-than-ever future.



Jay Butterfield, Robby Ashford, and super-talent Ty Thompson make up a quarterback room of recruits that rival any in Oregon history. I by no means am claiming Brown shouldn’t be the starter, since he did get significant experience (limited, but significant) last season in this offense, and is a senior with something to prove. But isn’t it entirely possible that if some of these games don’t go well for the Ducks, we see a change at quarterback?

It would be more likely to then see Ashford or Butterfield this season with their experience, but I will be honest: I want to see Thompson play. Whether or not he’s ready is a different story, though once Thompson gets a chance, I wholeheartedly believe he’ll elevate to Mariota-esque heights.

If another quarterback were to get an opportunity this season, when could you see them starting? If Brown finishes out the season, what do you see as the “ceiling” for our Ducks this year with him at quarterback?

Alex Heining

Santa Barbara, California

Top Photo by: John McGillen, USC Athletics