Is Mario Cristobal the Next Les Miles?

With all the negative vibes surrounding the Mario Cristobal offense, I couldn’t help but think back to a few years ago when a once-highly-successful coach of the LSU Tigers was run out of Baton Rouge for also being “offensively challenged.”
Les Miles, best known for being the head coach at LSU from 2005-2016, was also a lover of the “shove it down your throat” style of offense. And during the first half of his tenure, a conservative ball control offense matched with a suffocating defense was a winning formula. It was this style of play (along with Dennis Dixon’s knee injury) that led the Tigers to the 2007 national championship.
As the 2010s progressed, the entire college football world was following Chip Kelly and the Oregon Ducks’ lead in implementing creative, up-tempo, and spread offenses. But, Miles failed to adjust, and by 2016 his stubbornness had cost him one of the premier jobs in all of college football.
What would cause such a highly successful football coach to ignore what was happening to the very game integrated into every fiber of his body? Alabama had adjusted. Clemson had adjusted. Ohio State had adjusted. The very best of the best had made the switch from a conservative to a wide-open offensive attack and were consistently challenging for titles.
But there was Miles, still obsessed with three yards and a cloud of dust.
Miles had played offensive guard from 1972-1975 at Michigan under legendary coach Bo Schembechler. After his playing days he made his way up the ranks as most college coaches do. He spent 12 years as an offensive line coach at Colorado and Michigan before being promoted to offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, where within a few years he became the head coach before his stint at LSU.
Hmmm… a head football coach who was once an offensive lineman in college, who then became an offensive line coach before becoming an offensive coordinator and then ultimately scoring a head coaching gig. A coach who was an excellent recruiter and who had a charismatic personality, and was obsessed — to a fault — with dominating in the trenches.
Sound familiar?
Of course, unlike Miles, Cristobal has not had quite the success on the national stage. So, if a guy who has fared well in the SEC and led his team to two national championship games while having won one can get fired for failing to adjust, it would seem to reason that a guy who hasn’t had that same success could also get fired.
Also, Eugene isn’t Baton Rouge and the Ducks are not in the SEC. If Cristobal won a national title, barring a complete meltdown, he could pretty much write his own checks at Oregon for the rest of his life. But he hasn’t, and the Oregon natives are growing restless and will apply pressure. No matter how successful a coach has or hasn’t been, that is in the past, and an eye must always be kept on the present and future.
Cristobal is known for his tremendous work ethic, arriving at the office at 4 a.m. and putting in 20 hour days. This is admirable. But, at some point, the phrase “work smarter, not harder” has to come into play. Playing tough in the trenches is great, but if you’re not developing successful offensive schemes, not putting playmakers in a position to succeed, and not taking advantage of what the defense is giving you — then it is all for naught.
Time to marry the hard work with the smart work, Mario, and that time is now before you follow into the next phase of the career path of Les Miles.
Darren Perkins
Spokane, WA
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate.
Are you in the MINORITY Defending Cristobal?
For the past three years of Cristobal–anyone critical of him on other sites was in the minority, and was quickly maligned into silence. On this site we had some vociferous posters, (such as yours truly) who brought up valid concerns, and the balance grew to about 50/50, and now that has shifted.
The majority view here is now critical of Cristobal, and while I support that view, (of his offense, not everything) and want to remind those who support-him-no-matter-what that your view is welcome here and you will be protected.
Nobody on FishDuck has gone after anyone for an opposing view recently, but I know how it is; when you are in the minority–you are reluctant to state your thoughts.
Please do, and know that everyone will still be “polite and respectful” to you.
Think about it my friends…since September 1st we have had 456 comments, and even with a low 1% deletion rate, I should have had to delete four of them in the last five days.
Nope. None. In fact we have gone nearly six months and had 4,082 comments, and again a low 1% deletion rate should have been 40 deleted comments in that time.
We’ve had two. This is a miracle on the web, and I am so grateful for this unique community. It is so fun to read the thoughtful and carefully crafted posts here, and I’m glad to learn from so many of you.
Take a bow everyone, and lets keep up the vigorous discussion as we welcome ALL VIEWS!
I think Cristobal is just a few steps away from having it all. Our defense needs work, but the players are there, and the defense is still new. With a continued effort in recruiting the best possible defensive players, this defense could be one of the greatest at Oregon. At least we are seeing the kind of defense we like/need coming to fruition.
However, like you’ve pointed out so well, so often, this offense needs to evolve for this regime to take us to the promise land. I firmly believe you are correct in your careful, and thoughtful analysis regarding the offensive woes, and I’ll continue to preach the same.
(Although, not as eloquently) Others may disagree, and I’ll respect them for it, for I truly believe that diverse thinking is best for all, and I’m open to new lines of thought brought here by other fellow Duck fans. (And all others)
Now, this coming Saturday would be a great time for that offensive evolution. I wanna have one of those rare ’06 Oklahoma/ ’07 Michigan moments!
Go Ducks!
Thank you. I need this encouragement, and want to be able to say later….“you were right.”
I think the defense had some “first game” moments but showed flashes of brilliance that should only improve.
But for the offense, it was much more than first game issues.
I’ll answer Mr FishDuck’s call to sunshine pumpers and offer this ponder point: isn’t it still too early to give up hope that MC has handed the offensive reins to Moorhead and that Moorhead might still unleash a potent offense?
Last year’s offense was disappointing, but Moorhead didn’t get to do a full install. This year we’ve played one game. It’s possible Moorhead wrote a dumbed-down script. and also possible the team’s grasp was poor following the first full install. Maybe there are personnel changes to be made that will allow the offense to take flight.
To my eye—and I haven’t rewatched the game—our O line really struggled. In the past I recall our line making quantum leaps. If that happens, our QB gets time to look downfield.
Even vs Fresno there was huge improvement in the 4th quarter, mainly in the run game, but the success on the ground would likely have opened up the downfield passing had we needed it. I really believe if we had started another game against Fresno immediately after the real game we would have been much happier with our offense.
Ohio State is gonna be rough sledding. You never know, but even a sound defeat could bear a silver lining by opening up competition at QB. Equal opportunities for TT and AB against Stonybrook could allow TT his opportunity and usher in a new era of offensive firepower.
There is hope, folks.
I’ve wondered several times why we got such good WR’s to come to Oregon now, next year too. And then I see TT, and JB and even AB in the qb room, and I think, ” I get it, MC plans to open up the passing game!”.
And yet, not yet. Why?
I think y’all nailed it, using Brown is the safe move, and Cristobal plays safe.
Kelly was the riverboat gambler, and that ain’t MC’s style.
The other point made is that he gotta let his horses run, side to side, spread the D out. Playing in a “phone booth” is not working. Maybe cuz kids today don’t know what a phone booth is, I mean, it’s cell phones and roaming. Let the boys roam!
If Brown isn’t more accurate on Saturday, then it should be reason enough to start someone else against Stonybrook.
Cristobal probably sticks with Thomas over Mariota in 2012.
One of the differences in today’s football besides the wide-open offenses most teams run is that the defenses are faster….better athletes than back in the day.
If all your passing game consists of is screens and dink and dunk routes it quickly gets smothered. Throwing the ball down the field is now a necessity and all things being equal you don’t leave your down the field throwers and speedy receivers on the sidelines.
To the contrary you play them….even if they’re younger and you have and attachment to your vets. You design an offensive scheme that forces today’s faster defenses to defend the entire field….yes you need to run the ball but 67% of the time?….it’s a recipe for failure.
Football, like all things in life, evolves….those who adapt succeed and those who persist in being stubbornly wrong fail. Hopefully after spending the holiday weekend watching UCLA football highlights MC has had an epiphany.
Next year Oregon will have a monster roster – assuming the stars don’t transfer after the coming 3-4 loss season. They’ll also have an inexperienced QB – if he doesn’t transfer to a school that throws the football – which is a shame as his inexperience will be costly.
And un-necessary. This can be fixed…the roster has the talent. Go to Ty Thompson, go to a down the field throwing game, use Franklin and Thornton and Brevard and Devon Williams as the primary outside receivers….use Hutson and Seven….do the speed thing. Make the game fun.
Or persist in the dinosaur offense with Anthony Brown, who I’m sure is a good kid….but this is Power Five Football where winners are rewarded and non-winners are forced to move on…..the problem with this team isn’t personnel, culture or facilities…it’s scheme and the coaches who won’t adapt.
RkyMtnGuy–good stuff about the shorter passing routes.
As for the QB thing? If Brown is run between the tackles that often every game–we will see a new QB in the game soon enough.
Perhaps that is the strategy? You have so many QBs that you can do that? (I have no idea, as I’ve given up trying to figure MC out)
It’d be fun to see Mike Leach with all that talent.
His ceiling is so high not sure where he might end up as a defensive star. If you watch him he is lightening quick and extremely strong. The way he closes on players, and wraps them up is beyond elite, plays downhill at all times. If he becomes a positive leader on the team watch out!
Cristobal’s a great recruiter, but his offensive philosophy is frustrating beyond belief. MC has acquired all this talent on both sides of the ball, and you can only win by 7 points against Fresno St??
It’s my dream to see the Ducks hold up the trophy at the end of the year, and forever be etched into immortality.
I’m gonna be real. I dont think Cristobal can take Oregon there. Not with these play calls game after game, year after year. Not with Anthony Brown as starting QB. Start Ty Thompson against Ohio STate and the rest of the year!!! What’s there to lose? Nothing.
Does anyone here think Brown can lead this team to a national championship. I certainly don’t.
And if we’re being real with ourselves, can we honestly say that Cristobal will change? Are we Ducks fans truly confident in MC?
Because I’m not.
Jeremiah!
So great to see you back, do jump in often and “Amen” to your thoughts.
The pain is felt, far and wide.
Cristobal will shift, nobody really changes. He has shifted before, but when pressed his ugly conservative self rises up, and does the extreme buzz kill for the fans.
We have seem more RPO, and innovative plays, and we will again this weekend. The problem is his underlying conservative self won’t allow for what everyone wants.
The fans want Cristobal recruiting and CK, substituting in freshman, and calling the plays, just not going to happen.
Everyone wants a gunslinger and we have a meticulous carpenter, who has a big hammer. A carpenter with a big hammer only sees nails to hit, and always refers back to the blueprints.
Darren, this is a highly interesting article and I do appreciate the time taken to do the homework associated with the creation.
There is another example of a former offensive lineman who won a National Championship, only to fall out of favor. Tennessee has not yet recovered from firing Phil Fulmer, but then–who would want to wear all that orange?
If Mario took us to our first modern day National Championship…it would take quite a bit to fall out of favor!
Orange doesn’t look good on me, I’ll tell ya that!
My take on game one… Inconsistent OL play forced Brown to scramble early, and then when Brown had time in the pocket he seemed to lack patience, and threw inaccurately on some passes that should have been easy completions. Not a great combo.
Not sure about the Les Miles analogy. The team will sink or swim with QB1…whomever that might be…not too much unlike past teams…However, this year we have our future starting QB standing on the sideline.
Brown is who he is…I don’t expect him to all of the sudden to become a top pocket passing QB….I think with Brown we have upside to this offense if the OL can finally play a solid game, and he shows more patience and accuracy. At least I hope there is a lot more upside.
Probably not a great idea to start a freshman QB at the “shoe” for their very first game. If the OL doesn’t play better we will definitely have another QB…Brown just won’t survive long scrambling every other passing play.
Yeah, better keep the qb shuffle for Stony Brook.
It is only 1 game, but I’m not confident we are going to see anything different from Mario and our offense. Offense is clunky. OLine had very little push. On multiple occasions I saw a Fresno St. defender unblocked in the back field just waiting for the run play to develop.
AB is not a starting QB for a playoff team. I personally would start TT vs tOSU. AB I thought had bad decision making on a ton of plays. Mario is going to stick with AB for too long. It will likely cost us at least 1 win this season. If TT is not the starting QB by Arizona, this is going to be a long season.
As a lot of people of previous people have said, maybe we were using vanilla plays, but vs Fresno St., that shouldn’t matter.
Agree, when this was the opening 2009 loss at Boise St i think we were all thinking “it’s just one game.” But we have three years of this now. Awaiting his offensive Road to Damascus experience.
I would not want Mario’s face rubbed in the dust as Saul’s was, but perhaps some FishDuck Facts about his three years here?
I’ve been waiting to post on here before because I wanted to review the film a few times especially because at times I have been an avid defender of cristobal. First I do think this team can still consistently win, When reviewing the fresno state game, there wasn’t one issue that was the issue in how the game went. The offense stalled out due to a thousand little cuts. some were do to play call and most weren’t.
Just because the issues weren’t do to play calling doesn’t mean that play calling isn’t an issue. The current issue with the oregon offense isn’t that they plays are necessarily bad but that we do not have any plays designed to be explosive. I will repeat this a thousand times but explosiveness is more important than sustained drives. Again explosiveness is more important the sustained drives.
I would rather see RB’s take it to the house on 1st in 10 from oregon’s own 25 on every single drive than see sustained drives because sustained drives fail. perfectly scripted plays fail. sometime even the worst teams make a perfect defensive stop. It is this lack of explosion that can explain why we can beat USC et al. and still lose to Cal. This needs to change I don’t care how it is done, I don’t care if it is the chip offense or something else but the offense needs blood pumped in it.
Now let’s talk about the failings I saw from the offense.
First and foremost TE’s. They can not pass block, Webb was about the worse pass blocking TE that I have ever seen from oregon.
Second Offense line, in both the run and pass game, over half of the designed failed passing plays were because the oline the “benefit” here is that is spread across the line, this wasn’t caused by a single bad lineman bet because everyone made some egregious errors. (I still think sala should be a guard)
finally qb play. Overall Brown has really good decision making but he is wildly inaccurate at times. I am not a qb coach so and I know little of the mechanics of passing the ball but I think it stems from two issues. one his arm angles always seem to be really low and two he never has his fingers on top of the ball while passing it.
as an added bonus, our RB’s made some terrible reads until about the third quarter. they just couldn’t read the right hole on a number of the designed runs. but because they still picked up yards I doubt the coaching is hard on them.
If you are going to have a cristobal designed offense you can not have 3.5 issues the consistently present themselves because all three of these will kill drives. the only thing you can do to combat this is actually factoring explosiveness, throwing downfield on first and 10 pushing the safeties pack running sideline to sideline to spread out the lb’s.
Overall I would be careful comparing anyone to les miles because of his controversies.
Good thoughts. The poor offensive line play might be the most worrisome as that is MC’s baby, after all.
“Due to a thousand cuts…” Amen UtahDuck, as the problems are so multiple that at times I cannot wrap my head around them all.
We are a mess on offense, IMHO.
For all the talk of “being physical,”–you would think it would show up versus a Fresno State?
Incredible post, and please keep sharing your thoughts.
The 2011 match-up of LSU and Oregon always gets me. I imagine how Oregon could have performed in that game had they had the caliber of recruits that were on LSU’s roster that year. Talent alone doesn’t win. The title game with Auburn also (painfully) comes to mind. MC needs to evolve his game, Oregon’s game, in order for the Ducks to succeed at the highest mark in the sport. It’s so obvious to just about everyone, yet …
Yeah, you would think you would just take what has worked and try to improve on by adding better talent, but nah…..
Watching TV yesterday was kind of depressing. I kept seeing highlights of games where the offense moved the ball, and then I thought back to Oregon’s highlights…
UCLA came to mind. I wasn’t expecting Mario to unleash the blur. But what we saw against Fresno State was boring. the tOSU coaches are going to have to slap each other to stay awake during the film session. Anthony Brown as put in there because he isn’t going to make mistakes, so he’s going to play right into tOSU’s hands.
The Ducks aren’t going to out physical the Buckeyes. Dixon and the Ducks beat Michigan with sleight of hand. That isn’t in the cards for these Ducks, they have to play BIG. Big plays all the time. Controlling the clock, moving the chains isn’t going to get it done.
If the Ducks win the toss this time I want them to take the ball, and on first down, air it out. The Ducks have no chance if the Buckeyes know what they’re going to run. But, if they surprise them, maybe they can get in the end zone.
If they try to out physical the Buckeyes, it’s going to be a long day… and an even loooooonger season.
Actually–I think we could get our butts-kicked by Ohio State and still have a respectable season–due to the weakness of the conference.
All great points, agreed
The coaching carousel means a lot of work, dollars, and many changes that cause programs to backslide with little to show for it. Keep MC, let the OC call the plays, swap out OCs if they can’t get ‘er done. That model has worked at ‘Bama very well.
For sure. If MC were to lose his job, it would be a few years down the line, we’re not the SEC here, but unless he changes it could happen at some point.
It only took Helf 1 losing year to lose his job, and that’s a guy who coached Oregon to not 1, but 2 national title games. Oregon has shown that they will make changes if necessary. Although, I don’t see that happening at all. Just that it could happen.
MC’s recruiting chops are reason to keep him, the family atmosphere, etc. BUT as NW777 said, let the OC call the plays, swap if it doesn’t work. Physical is a trait of the the “big 4” and we need that, but all those annual contenders now run more of a Chip Kelly offense…4/5 star O-Linemen are big tough AND athletic enough. It’s scheme. I still don’t see the stuff JM did at PSU the way he did it…at PSU.
Helf totally lost the locker room and the team, I don’t see that kind of meltdown happening with Mario, but rather his slow grinding offense could make for a slow grind out of Eugene.
Chip Kelly struggled without a veteran qb who can run a dynamic offense at UCLA. DTR has been the qb he wanted and it also has taken 3 years for his qb to develop. Maybe this is something we should contemplate. Until we have a dynamic, safe qb, we won’t see an innovative offense.
It takes time and all the pieces to get in place. My bet is until Cristobal sees all the pieces in place, and complete confidence slinging the ball is going to be a net positive, he will keep his foot on the throat of the offense.
With AB, in my mind, he picked the safe, veteran qb who will make few big mistakes. Cristobal wants to know a guy isn’t going to blow things up either way. Most old O-lineman think just don’t give up the sack, keep it safe, and when a qb gives up a interception it is worse than a sack. Of course except a few of the outlier O-linemen.
This is what is so endearing to parents when he recruits, he is going to make sure their kid is put in a safe place. The recruits feel safe and the guy has their best interest in mind, he then seals the deal with his ‘juice’ talk. The problem happens when the game starts.
Cristobal is a micromanager. We saw it in plain daylight when he called a timeout before a game even started. Who does that except a micromanager, control freak.
The good news is Cristobal is putting the pieces together to create what we all want. The problem is the fans see it all coming together before Cristobal is comfortable with it. I have no doubt CK would have picked a different starter at qb, but that isn’t who we have as a head coach.
He isn’t a Les Miles, he is more of a Bill Bilichick. The guy wasn’t successful at the start, because he is a micromanager. He learned to trust his assistants, although he knew, knows everything they should be doing. I still think Cristobal just still needs time to get comfortable in his position, his players, and his assistants.
I also think we are stuck with Cristobal, because that is the way Oregon does it’s coaching. We support our coach, until he proves he can’t manage the student athlete’s toward successful longterm outcomes. On that note, I am left wondering about reinstating our defender who became offenders, but again we have to trust our coach.
I see your points. He had an amazing quarterback for 2 years in Herbert and down-coached him, ran a conservative, predictable offense…..so I don’t think at this point it matters who the qb is.
Agree, we also didn’t have the wideouts to catch a Herbert ball. I am convinced it was Cristobal who didn’t turn Herbert loose until the last two games. Cristobal’s default is go extremely conservative unless forced to innovate, or everything is perceived safe, a good bet.
Cristobal would go to Vegas and laugh at those at the betting tables. Who would put money on the table with those kind of odds?
When I think about the upside of a Seven in the backfield, Ty at QB, Franklin fighting for a pass it excites me, but to Cristobal it scares him. Why not go with what is safe, predictable and to him, fun to watch smashmouth football.
Against Fresno who would put the ball at risk when you don’t need to. Against tosu it will be a different scenario, but I am not sure we have the qb to make the throws or decisions, we will see.
We also don’t have the O-line, and a few other positions to be ready to compete at that level, but that is why you show up.
The horses aren’t in place, trained and proven just yet for Cristobal to let loose. Just my opinion, but I haven’t ruled out my scenario.
“It takes time and all the pieces to get in place. My bet is until Cristobal sees all the pieces in place, and complete confidence slinging the ball is going to be a net positive, he will keep his foot on the throat of the offense.”
Very valid point. But it sure makes for some boring football.
It’s really the only logical answer, to me. He hired an innovator, guy who can put up the points, has shown some exciting offense.
He is a micromanager with incredibly conservative instincts. When the A gap runs are called, Cristobal is filled up emotionally. When we innovate he is a wreck.
Cristobal is going to have to feel cornered, like against a tosu, or completely comfortable with the talent on the field before he let’s go. I look forward to when he feels completely comfortable with the players on the field, if that is possible, and the show begins, again.
I just can’t give up on the guy yet, love him too much, and the program. As Helfrich was going downhill it became painfully obvious all wasn’t right in the Oregon Football Program. I don’t have that feeling yet, not even close.
While I am critical of Cristobal’s offense–I want him to figure it out and be here over the long-term.
I still get back to the talent gap in this game: of the 4/5-Star players on Rivals signed over the last four years, Oregon had 57 and Fresno State had ONE.
It doesn’t get much better than that.
The difference is one team getting coached up, and the other team getting coached down, IMHO.
We may disagree on a ton of items, but I love your posts, and the pondering you put into them. Please keep it up as we need to see both sides of this.
I actually agree with more than 51% of what you write;), just trying to get into the head of the big guy. When you see, a timeout before the game starts, extreme risk aversion, while saying what people want to hear, bells go off for me.
He want to be a gunslinger like CK and Ryan Day, but it isn’t in his DNA. It is going to take a lot of earned trust before we see Moorhead turned loose. I’m also not sure Cristobal can hold his breath for the length of time it takes an explosion play to manifest itself.
It makes no sense. If you want to play 1950’s football:
• Why hire an accomplished, innovative, creative OC like Joe Moorhead?
• Why recruit an outstanding class of wide receivers?
• Why recruit a roomful of über-talented, pass-first quarterbacks?
Mario is driving me crazy.
the term “use it or lose it” comes to mind
I’m baffled as to why top notch WR’s and QB’s are even signing with Oregon under Mario. You only have to watch a few games since he’s been in charge to realize you’re not going to be utilized.
This is the ultimate “head-scratcher”. Maybe it’s a ploy to keep is image up as a top notch recruiter? Sign the best you can get, regardless?
Deschutesduck’s point is completely valid. Sooner or later they will lose interest in a school that promises a nice ride on the bench, or little film for the NFL scouts.
And the transfer portal is easier than ever…use it or lose it is right. Take what we got, excite, and the last pieces we really need…the 5 star interior DL’s…will come too. Winning is infectious.
With these questions aren’t we essentially closing in on an inescapable conclusion about Cristobal as a football coach?
Watching philosophy change at Alabama has really been “old dog new tricks” with amazing result. They are fun to watch
Saban changed from running it hard and playing good defense to hiring offensive minds and giving them the wheel.
I’m rooting for him to embrace the change and make Oregon elite again. We have the talent!
Mario you have the weapons to throw the ball.
Running the A gap will get you “LES MILES”
Totally
I think Oregon has the weapons to catch the ball, but I’m not sure about throwing it.
Brown appears to be adequate passer, but not someone you can rely to make anything other than routine completions to open receivers.
His bomb to Johnny Johnson was impressive, no question, but there were several throws into tight spaces that he could not deliver, and that may be an issue against Ohio State and other teams with an athletic secondary.
I don’t see Oregon opening up the passing game, not with Brown at QB. That might happen with Thompson or Butterfield, and hopefully will happen soon. If not, talented QB recruits and receivers may think twice about coming to Oregon.
I was thinking during the game, “if i was a wr recruit would I wanna’ got to oregon? hmmmm…..”
Throwing on the run…AB not that adept? Maybe it’s Thompson time, especially if tOSU kills us. Build for the future, the playoff will be out for this year by noon PDT Saturday if we get killed.
gotta get the ball in the hands of the play makers