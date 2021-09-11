Ohio State Game Day: The FishDuck Game Plan for Beating the Buckeyes

Look, I know winning in Columbus is not a high probability, and my head spoke yesterday with my predicted score. But the FishDuck heart bleeds green and feels there is always a way … and in fact my suggested game plan lines up with our personnel! Indulge me, humor me and let’s discuss before, during and after the game!
The most popular game plan suggested for the Ducks by observers on both sides of the stadium involves the Minnesota game plan of running the ball on Ohio State, burning up clock and shortening the game. Stay close through the game by limiting big plays and you have your shot at the end to win.
Baloney. That game-plan is a guaranteed loser…
After watching the Minnesota-Ohio State game last week–most would think that the successful running game of the Golden Gophers is like waving red meat in front of Mario. I say that strategy is Fool’s Gold for Coach Mario Cristobal. Oregon does not have multiple six-year seniors on the offensive line as the Golden Gophers do, and the Ducks do not have a running back with the acceleration and elusiveness of Mo Ibrahim of Minnesota. Not even close.
Sure, seeing Minnesota have possession time of nearly 39 minutes sounds attractive, but the darn Buckeyes scored 45 points in just 21 minutes of having the ball. They scored quickly and matched their three-year average of scoring 45 points a game again. Spoiler alert; you gotta score over 40 points to beat the Buckeyes, and a Duck dosage of Pistol Plunges will not achieve that.
Meanwhile the match-ups in the passing game favor Our Beloved Ducks, as Ohio State will have difficulties at linebacker covering our running backs in passing routes as both CJ Verdell and Travis Dye are superb receivers, who have a better chance of making a LB miss in the open field than between the tackles. Where does Oregon have fifth and sixth-year seniors playing? At quarterback and wide receiver; Oregon cannot ask for more game experience than they have in Anthony Brown, Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III.
Yes, I know Brown was shaky in the opener, but considering some apprehension about going from BC to Oregon, adding to that his surviving two devastating injuries, and not starting in over two years? A few nerves would be quite natural, and tensing up on third down is a given. Add to the expectations of blowing out the Bulldogs, and it leads to underperformance.
Yet everyone knows that “Oregon doesn’t have a chance this week,” and thus Brown can go in loose and just go-for-it. Ditto for the wide-outs as they have nothing to lose, thus with the pressure off they could just explode for the 40+ points needed! Ohio State has a young secondary and I could not believe how Minnesota did not attack the true freshman corner of the Buckeyes. Unbelievable!
Our senior receivers could chew him up.
So, Your Game-Plan is to Pass-Pass-Pass?
Yep. It will work because the match-ups are there for us, and the passing will open up the running game late in the game when we want to chew up clock. We need to spread the formation out and truly attack sideline-to-sideline with Tunnel Screens, Jet Sweeps and Triple-Option plays. Pull out a trick play, and let Coach Joe Moorhead unveil his Penn State offense that largely has not been witnessed by Oregon fans as yet. That offense with our skill players can score over 40 in the ‘Shoe.
Oregon’s Secret Weapon: the DeRuyter Defense?
Regardless of which sideline Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter was on whether 2012 or 2021 between Oregon and Fresno State–what was consistent is a DeRuyter defense creating turnovers. Consider taking a page from ol’ Nick Aliotti, and bend-but-don’t-break: do not allow any big plays and make Ohio State earn every first down slowly. Drives bog down, especially when a DeRuyter run-blitz messes things up at an inopportune time for the Buckeyes.
I do not think we will see the same two massive mistakes by Minnesota as they lined up wrong before the Buckeyes first touchdown down the sideline. The safety was too far inside and took a bad angle and a 10 yard gain turned into an easy score due to a boneheaded error. Ditto that in the second half when the Golden Gophers were not correctly lined up, blew their pass coverage and gave up a very long play that set up an easy touchdown.
Those two touchdowns given up on mistakes by the Golden Gophers were the winning difference for Ohio State in a 45-31 win. I don’t see that happening with a DeRuyter defense, do you? Ohio State is going to have to work hard for their points, as the Ducks are going to be fired up.
Final thought? At times the Ducks will need to have maximum pass protection packages to blunt the Buckeye defensive line that I respect quite highly. And let’s drink it all in as…
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Scott Kelley
OSU scores with the Ducks caught looking down at their wristbands. Wright blew that assignment.
Several times, Ohio State’s tempo after first downs has caught the Ducks napping. Defenders should know better.
Ducks need to dial up more pressure on the QB.
Cam McCormick!
What a comeback story! Hate to see him go out limping but he did it….he came back and made a big play.
Wow! How about Verone Mckinley. Dude came to play for real today.
Are we seeing in Stroud’s play why Ty Thompson is not starting for the Ducks?
That is not a bad observation, but Stroud will pull it together. He did this last week too.
Nice block by DJ!
Woot Duckers!!
WOW!
Sealing the edge eh? Great call!
not too shabby so far
Ohio State is looking human. Joe Moorhead appears to having taken control of the offense.
Way better offensive line play today!
Yep. All facets of the game look way better after 1 quarter today when compared to all 4 quarters last week.
Play calling is way better. Love the passes to Verdell out of the backfield.
Wouldn’t mind seeing a deep shot to start this series… But not sure the offensive line can protect long enough to make that possible.
In due time grasshopper.
Run D looks real solid.
Pass D not bad either. How about Verone!!!!
Play action and throw it long to the big guy Devon Williams right here on 1st down from your own 1 yard line. C’mon Mario live a little :)
that was dumb
At least it didn’t result in points.
from the tv angle it look like he hit him while he was still in bounds. it was close at least.
neither team looks consistent at this point
Tight end blocking inconsistent, with a total whiff on third down before the punt on the first drive.
Seen more variety out if the offense than last week.
No pistol plundges yet…
is it just me or is our kicking game pretty good so far this year? don’t wanna jinx it…
Man, talk about a homer broadcaster. The one dude must be a Ohio State alumnus or something.
great first drive for the D! really couldn’t have gone much better.
Talk about bend don’t break. I like it.
Anyone know what happened to Justin Flowe?
I like your strategy Fish. I do think we will see it opened up more than we have but not quite enough.
With the injuries we might give up closer to 50-60 points today.
Reports are that he hurt himself in practice. Foot injury.
Rumor only, but broken bone in foot, and may be out for season.
Brace yourselves, Duck fans! Here we go!
tt’s over before it’s started.
Injuries are brutal.
I am interested in seeing the focus… I have a feeling last week the entire program was looking head to this week. They won’t admit it… But we may all think that is the case anyways.
Looks like our D(N/A) will be tested today.
Go Ducks!
Unbelievable, KT out, Justin Flowe out, Mathis out. How unlucky is this break? Oh well, GO DUCKS!
We’re going to see some ugly stuff.
Smart move keeping KT out I think. Live to play another day during much more important games.
From your lips to Mario’s ears.
Reports are that KT is in sweats and not warming up with the team.
Charles, you wrote an excellent game plan. If only…!
After hiring Morehead, bringing in such excellent WR’s, getting a strong armed running qb, you would think that your plan would be MC’s plan, right?!
It could happen.
So I will hope it does. My gut tells me that the CK coaching tree star that is Day will have a dandy of a game plan.
This game will be decided by the better coached team.
Where does that leave us, we shall see.
Oh, and better play from TE’s and O-line men.
I’m watching for your plan Charles.
Go Ducks!!
I think the talent and ability are there. Hopefully the coaching will be there too.
Just finished my Kool Aid and posted my prediction on yesterday’s thread. I see Charles has seen my Kool Aid and raised me a mushroom!
Agree they can win, and the scenario you write up is exactly the one I think will work too. See we do agree more than 51% of the time!
The RB out of the backfield as a receiving weapon is a huge play of Moorheads’. Could we see Seven or Trey dancing through the nuts in a couple hours?
Were we holding back the use of Franklin, and even Thornton so tosu won’t know what hit their backfield. Agree the passing game is the roadmap to victory, the only question is will Cristobal use this roadmap.
Basically it comes down to ‘Brutus’, who wears a nut on his head, can’t compete with ‘The Duck,’ better know as ‘Puddles.’ The other item is the ‘victory bell’ won’t be rung come later today. The Duck and duck fans will rejoice as the Oregon Football team begins to hit its’ new stride with a victory in the shoe.
I mean really they have a nut for a mascot, and call their stadium a shoe, we have to expose this fairy tale of a program, Go Ducks!
Love it! Even the pundits who favor the Buckeyes admit that the OSU linebackers have not been great in coverage. And yet we have running backs who are superb at receiving, so let’s jump on that!
Hi Charles. Totally agree with your thoughts on the game today. As much as I would prefer one of the younger QB’s we have over AB, but something to be said about a fifth year senior in a game such as this. We could beat OSU with our run defense especially if KT is playing. Is James and Hill playing in this game? They can be a factor as well.
Quite frankly all the pressure is on OSU playing at home and is expected to win this game by two touchdowns.
I like what Conner Muldowney said: “The offense is too talented to be silent in two straight games.
When looking at the depth chart before the season began, one thing was painfully obvious: this team is arguably deeper and more talented than any in the Mario Cristobal era.
At receiver, there’s about 7-8 guys who could start on most teams in the Pac-12 and would likely be in the regular rotation for the Ducks. A handful of these guys could put up 100 yards in any given game. The tight end position was also deep and filled with athletic freaks who could create mismatches all season long.
At running back, Travis Dye and CJ Verdell are arguably the best backfield combo in the Pac-12 and they could each rush for 1,000 yards this season. They’re backed by Sean Dollars, Trey Benson, and a couple of really talented freshmen.
The offensive line had the perfect mix of potential all-conference veterans and young stars and even a seventh-year tackle in George Moore. This group wasn’t expected to take any steps backward.
Finally, the quarterback position was the only question mark and Anthony Brown has a slight advantage over CJ Stroud in terms of experience. He’s played in big games before and can be a calm presence for the Ducks while we saw Stroud struggle a little bit under the spotlight against Minnesota last weekend. We could see him struggle again with even more pressure and against a better team in his first start at home.
Oregon’s offense is just too talented to be held in check for two straight games.
Minnesota put up 31 points and this Oregon offense is far more talented.”
I know this game is a tall order to win, but it can be done with Oregon’s talent. I think the biggest obstacle is MC being too stubborn to admit he is wrong in his game plans. Let JM take full control of the offense. Why hire someone like JM if you are not going to take full advantage of what he can do? I like MC a lot and there is a lot he’s done wonderfully at Oregon, but this is one glaring area he needs to mature in. GO DUCKS!!
Your last paragraph is the key, and I just don’t know that it is going to happen…
With your game plan, Oregon has a chance.
But, I just don’t see Oregon altering the offense that much in this game, and I firmly believe that Minnesota’s game plan fits right in with what coach Cris wants to do. This pains me.
So, …. Ohio State 42 – Oregon 17
Go Ducks!!! Prove me wrong!
Yep, and that is why my “head” gave a prediction of losing 38-20, but my heart wants to see this game-plan.
Charles, you did it! Your plan for the Ducks to beat the Buckeyes is entirely plausible. Can Mario/Morehead see this is the question? For now your analysis of Brown’s performance against Fresno State makes sense, Pittman’s support is exactly what we want to come from a teammate.
That idea of staying close and winning at the end is something that is said a lot, but rarely happens. The Ducks have to take control of this one from the start and pull away at the end. Just do it, Ducks!
Mike Bellotti would have a passing game attack that could win this game, and the matchups are in our favor!
MC needs to loosen the reins and unleash the playbook. If we learned anything from Justin Herbert, is that MC and the coaches are not playing them to their true potential. We saw what Herbert was able to accomplish during his first year in the NFL, when he was given a playbook, to complement his skill set and the freedom to spread his wings.
He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. At times, the coaching staff made both Herbert and our offense look subpar and pedestrian, calling predictable, unimaginative plays.
Did anyone catch what Mycah Pittman had to say about AB, after AB was roasted on social media, for his Fresno State performance? In addition to rushing to AB’s defense, Pittman also offered a ringing endorsement for AB as a “super talented guy that has so much potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.”
If those words weren’t encouragement enough for Duck fans, he also hinted that the Ducks withheld much of their playbook, in preparation for the upcoming Ohio State game. He said, “I think we’re gonna let it loose against Ohio State and he’s gonna show his true colors because he’s very poised, he’s a fifth-year senior. I trust him.” If this is true, we might need to cut AB some slack and give him the opportunity to prove us naysayers wrong.
I am still skeptical of this offense, but after reading Pittman’s words, I hope to be pleasantly surprised by what the Ducks have in store. Dazzle me!
Yeah, I caught that too. But it could just be hyperbole. We will soon find out.
Go Ducks!
Get that team doc and trainers to inject KT’s ankle and tape the heck out of it and rest him the next few weeks!
Cheers!