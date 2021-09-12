Oregon Football: Ducks Shock Buckeyes, Prove Haters Wrong

Don’t underestimate Mario Cristobal or his Oregon Ducks.
For the past week, everyone from Ducks fans to mainstream talking heads did not know what to make of No. 12 Oregon Ducks‘ season opener against the Fresno State Bulldogs. While the defense was impressive, Oregon’s offense seemed kind of stale and uninspired in a game that was way too close for comfort. And very few acknowledged the Bulldogs just might be one heckuva football team.
Overall, many agreed the Ducks had a slim chance of beating No. 3 Ohio State on the road. Admittedly, I was cautiously optimistic but held some doubts.
Regardless of the chatter from all the naysayers, haters, fat heads, loudmouths and bandwagoners, Cristobal and the Ducks (2-0) proved everybody wrong, stunning the Buckeyes 35-28 for a historic win on Saturday at the Horseshoe.
My friends, stuff your worries in a sack. This is the Oregon team fans were hoping for — and it’s only going to get better.
There was no doubt that Oregon was the better football team throughout the game, despite playing without star defensive end Kayon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe. Heading into the game, it felt like the Ducks were entering a heavyweight prizefight blindfolded with both hands tied behind their back and stuffed into an onion sack. In reality, it was an epic mind game of rope-a-dope and we all got suckered in. Cristobal’s team was ready to PLAY.
ESPN’s College Gameday analysts spent the majority of the pre-game show boasting about the Buckeyes. And why not? The 14-point spread suggested the game was all but decided. Plus, Oregon had never beaten Ohio State — EVER. Despite the announcers’ annoying bootlicking before and during the game (when the Ducks led 14-7 at halftime, each announcer offered the Buckeyes a 30-second pep talk!), no one, not even the Buckeyes, had an answer for Oregon’s game plan.
Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead‘s squad looked more dynamic. While quarterback Anthony Brown still struggled somewhat in the passing game, completing just 48% of his pass attempts, the veteran signal-caller looked poised, calm and collected in the pocket. Brown’s experience showed in tight spots and he didn’t rattle behind Oregon’s talented offensive line, which provided him with plenty of time to explore his passing progressions.
Brown, a sixth-year senior, looked like he’d been playing at Oregon for years.
CJ Verdell, who ran for less than 80 yards and a touchdown last week, played a much more prominent role in Oregon’s offense, carving up the Buckeyes’ defensive front like a holiday goose to finish with 161 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards and three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving). And Travis Dye contributed 43 yards rushing and a touchdown, a speedy and reliable addition to the Ducks’ run game.
DOWN GO THE BUCKEYES‼️
No. 12 Oregon hands No. 3 Ohio State its first regular season loss since October 2018. pic.twitter.com/1zmP15MKbi
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 11, 2021
This Oregon team marks all the boxes. Leakproof offensive line? Check. Power running game? Check. Smart quarterback with the ability to run and make wise decisions with the ball? Check. A defensive front that bottled up talented and powerful running back Myan Williams? Check. No turnovers? Check.
All of that and Buckeyes’ quarterback CJ Stroud still had quite an afternoon, completing 35 of 54 pass attempts for 484 yards and three touchdowns. But Stroud’s youth let fly some wonky throws, including a late-game interception that likely helped seal the win for the Ducks. And how about Oregon’s Bradyn Swinson and DJ Johnson notching two sacks on the freshman playmaker? Tasty, my friends. Real tasty.
So what’s the lesson? Don’t underestimate this team. Cristobal is for real. The Ducks are legit. And right now, they are on a gravy train with biscuit wheels that’s full steam ahead to the College Football Playoff. All aboard!
Jordan Ingram
San Diego, California
Top Photo by Tom Corno
Related Articles:
Jordan is a lifelong Duck fan currently living in San Diego. Jordan graduated from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, after serving a prestigious fellowship with the Washington State House of Representatives. Upon graduation, he worked as an English language teaching assistant for the Spanish Ministry of Education’s Ambassadorial Program in Monforte de Lemos, Spain. Jordan has worked as a journalist, writer, and editor in Oregon, Washington, Montana, and California, covering a wide range of topics, including sports, local politics, and crime. He is VERY excited to be writing about his beloved Oregon Ducks.
For Football Season: FishDuck Back to Seven Days a Week!
I had to shut down the daily articles on July 20th because I could no longer work the extra 3 to 12 hours per week of certain managerial/editorial duties. (beyond the usual ones with FishDuck)
I’ve had a blast writing without those duties, and now, due to a new agreement with the writers, I can announce that we will have articles seven days a week again. I wish to thank the writers publicly for their graciousness in coming to a solution, as now I still do not have do those extra duties with our agreement, and meanwhile the writers are back having fun creating articles as I am.
Everybody is happy! So below is the new schedule through football season:
Monday: Mr. FishDuck
Tuesday: Darren Perkins
Wednesday: Coach Ken Woody
Thursday: Coach Eric Boles and Alex Heining alternating
Friday: David Marsh
Saturday: Mr. FishDuck (GameDay Baby!)
Sunday: Jordan Ingram
A couple of writers could not join us as they have new projects in their lives, and cannot write for anyone at the moment–but perhaps we will see them back later.
Things rarely work out so well for all parties in agreements, but this time it has and truly….everyone wins!
Our 33 rules at FishDuck can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
VandownbytheriverDuck wins the Prediction Contest!
My friends, this was hard, but I first look at who won, then the point spread, then how close the score actually was to reality, then I look at the tie-breakers. Unfortunately, DrHilarius and Santa Rosa Duck did not provide all the tiebreaker information, thus disqualifying them. (Sorry!)
I was really impressed with the number of people picking the Ducks and how close they all were!
Actual Results: Oregon 35-28 and two turnovers created, and two sacks of Ohio State.
Those Predicting Oregon:
VandownbytheriverDuck: 38-31 Four turnovers created, and four sacks of the Buckeyes.
Haywarduck: 52-45 Three turnovers and four sacks, but Van’s score was closer to the actual 35-28 result.
Santa Rosa Duck: 42-35 Two turnovers of which is correct, but no sacks listed.
DrHilarius: 24-17 One turnover and no sacks listed.
DCDuck fan: 34-28 One and three.
LB48: 35-31 Three and three.
NJDuck: 35-31 Three and four.
David Marsh: 35-32 Two and three.
Drake: 38-35 Two and three.
toketeeman: 3-0 None listed.
EzDucksit: 37-35 One and two.
Steven A: 30-28 Two and three.
Those predicting Ohio State:
Duck1984 35-33
CJ: 42-35
Mr. FishDuck: 38-20
GODUCKS15: 45-24
jrw: 42-17
30Duck: 41-13
ducker 1: 48-17
I Ducked: 48-17
oregon111: 48-17
NW777 45-13
DanLduck: 52-17
Thanks to everyone for playing!
I am a little confused here Charles. I thought I only saw one turnover in that game yesterday……the pick by Mckinley towards the end. Are you also counting the fumble caused by Mckinley but that the receiver promptly recovered? Guess I don’t consider that a turnover.
From my eyes it looks like DCDuckfan won the prediction with their prediction of the Ducks winning 34-28 with 1 turnover and 3 sacks. An extremely close prediction, as it was actually 35-28 1 turnover and 2 sacks.
Am I missing something though? Could be.
This quote from Ryan Day summed up the game: “I have to figure that out. It looked like they were in some kind of a crack scheme, where the guy covering the guy who is (blocking) the linebacker has to replace and that didn’t happen. It happened too many times and it needs to get fixed.”
The fact that he is saying “I have to figure that out” after the fact is testament that Moorhead was in fact playing high level chess and that Cristobal filled his role as CEO of the team. Balance was realized in the force.
One word sums up that game yesterday: CRACK!!!!
Moorhead had a masterful checkmate plan to tosu’s man defense. He had been there before and had the experience. Seal the edge with crack blocks from both TE’s and receivers. Body blow up the middle to fool them into complacency, then pin them on the edge in the red zone and ensure we scored TD’s not field goals or were needing big plays on 4th down to get into the end zone.
Deruyter’s scheme was less obvious and more visceral, especially due to the injuries. Looked to me like once he knew they were down all the big guys, he said to Mckinley and the D-backs “keep everything in front of you, no matter what”. For the most part they did and we didn’t see any 50+ yard explosion TD plays. This forced tosu to execute at a high level on 3rd and 4th down in the red zone with a nervy freshman QB. His nerves weren’t always up to the task and guys like Bradyn Swinson, Noah Sewell and world beater Verone Mckinley brought the heart and soul on those crucial late down plays.
As far as haters go. I would personally like to say that I believe none of us on this forum ever hated or hated on MC, Brown, Moorhead etc. We have definitely been critical of the scheme though i.e. it was never personal. We have been concerned that Moorhead was not being allowed to play chess the way we thought he could….yet I think it was proven he was allowed to yesterday (camera’s don’t lie).
I think a lot of what we were wanting manifested in the offensive game calling yesterday. Brown threw the ball 19 times by the half and many attempts were on 1st and 2nd down. I think those early play calls helped open up the run game allowing Verdell to break a 77 yard run in the second half on what I believe was a 2nd and somewhat long play where tosu was likely expecting pass.
Brown, while not entirely accurate, was the heart and soul of the team. A game manager. A guy who made the players around him better. The intangibles. Heart, will, poise and cerebral play over skill, strength and speed. The stats weren’t there aside from one…..the final score.
In conclusion….yeah I will happily eat crow but at the same time as a fan base I think it’s important to look critically and voice those opinions. While highly unlikely, is there a chance that some of our criticism’s reached their mark? Or is it the more likely scenario that what we observed was also what the coaches saw and that they are making the necessary adjustments to right the ship and what we saw in the shoe yesterday was said ship beginning to right?
I don’t consider myself a naysayer or hater. I’m an ardent Duck fan, but I was definitely skeptical of the Ducks’ chances entering this game. Looking back, none of us can say for certain whether/how much the coaching staff was holding back in the Fresno State game, or the players were looking ahead to this game. Regardless, this didn’t look like the same team from the week before.
Although I didn’t add my comments to the FishDuck article about the Ducks’ offensive line earlier this week, I was definitely among those questioning how Oregon could hope to run effectively against The OSU if they couldn’t against Fresno State. WRONG! And, frankly, I was also concerned about the O-line’s ability to pass protect after that first game as their leaky blocking had a lot to do with Brown’s shaky passing that week. WRONG again. If I’m not mistaken, Brown didn’t get sacked once…and he hardly got “hurried.” Just a great performance by the offensive line. (And it was good to see local kid, Dawson Jaramillo, get some extensive playing time.)
The other thing that jumped out to me in this game–during those critical time-out moments with the game on the line–was the realization that Coach Cristobal has transitioned to Mike Bellotti mode. The thing I admired about Mike was his transformation from offensive coordinator to CEO. He hired great offensive coordinators to run his offense, and then stepped out of the way to let them do the job. Joe Moorhead was definitely calling the shots in those sideline huddles yesterday.
Finally, I’ve just gotta share my love for D.J. Johnson. Last year, he stepped up in a big way when so many tight ends were unable to play. This year, he has slid to maybe #5 on the TE depth chart. So, yesterday, he steps up for one of the biggest receptions of the game. Then, he comes in and makes a sack on the game’s final play. That kid is flat-out “a football player.”
DJ Johnson is the type of player you can’t quantify his positive impact. When a guy is an elite blocker, you don’t see it. One catch mostly goes unnoticed, as the season progresses. One sack won’t show up in the long run.
Too may times players are jumping up and down and pointing at themselves, you then have DJ just showing up and executing and the players notice, and begin to become a team. There are often rumblings about man I could have done that better, and then you have DJ just going in for one play and quietly getting it done, again you have the players notice and move more toward becoming a team.
Players like DJ are the heart and soul of great teams. Players like DJ are why this team has a chance to be special!
Exactly Wise and Hay!
DJ Johnson is TEAM to the core. That is contagious. It’s the intangible kind of thing that separates good from great teams. A selfless willingness to do whatever it takes.
I think Brown brings a similar mindset as DJ.
Loved it!
One game at a time, Ducks, one game at a time.
Im still in STUN mode, the biggest takeaway was that Cristobal let Moorhead run the O.
The D looked really good for the most part.
Long yardage passing is still weak
.
I thought tOSU would shred CJ
Line play was better than I thought it would be
Most importantly WE GOT THE WIN!!!——GO DUCKS!!
Sure I was one of the few sunshine pumpers repeating the “there is hope” mantra. But after the Fresno st game, which followed last year’s UGLY losses vs Iowa St, Cal and the Beavs, even I was dubious. And I thought it’d take a completely different game plan than we’d seen.
My biggest thought was we needed drastically improved O-Line play, and boy did we get that. Something—and I have no idea what—clicked in the fourth quarter of Fresno st and continued into Ohio st. And the ability to run the ball enabled us to pass,.
The biggest eye opener was this was the game plan we’ve been seeing, with pistol sets, runs bw the tackles and a dearth of downfield shots. There were some wrinkles, but nothing drastically different than what we’ve been trying to do.
There’s no arguing with the magnitude of this win, but there is room for improvement. This was an eminently clean game in regards to execution, turnover, penalties and mistakes, but we still completed 48% of our passes and averaged 6.7 yards per attempt: not good numbers. So the critics who say we need to score 42+ points, stretch the field more, and that AB may not be the answer .. they’re not necessarily wrong when it comes to making the changes that will allow us to maximize our potential and join the elites.
But one thing I’m inclined to do is acknowledge that MC and JoMo know what they’re doing. They have a plan, and yesterday showed me it’s a plan that works. Even MC said after the game that we’re not there yet. So I, for one, am going to give up the armchair QB role, settle back and enjoy the ride.
I keep looking back at 2019 when we destroyed a team in a second game. We destroyed tosu, when you consider the point spread. We also didn’t play well in our first game much like 2019.
In 2019 we had a great season. We won the Pac-12 Championship game, the Rose Bowl, but we blew it with an upset loss against ASU.
We should win every game going through the rest of the season. The UCLA game looks the most daunting, but these Ducks seem to rise up to big games. The question is can they beat the Colorado’s, and Utah’s when they are favored.
It’s going to be an exciting season. This team just set itself up for a run to the playoffs. All they have to do is when games they will be favored to win. They also need to prove they won’t lay an egg when an underdog gets it going.
I didn’t really expect this win, but now I don’t know what to expect going forward. Can they make that next big leap and play dominate football each week? I predict they will, gonna be a great season, Go Ducks!
Life comes full circle.
New Year’s Day, 1958. Happy-10-year-old me sat on the couch and watched the Rose Bowl as MY Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Oregon Ducks.
Yesterday. Ecstatic-old-man-me sat on the couch and watched the Horseshoe as MY Oregon Ducks beat THE Ohio State Buckeyes.
What a day!
Great story here. Loved reading your post. One of the best.
Yes, we were treated to a top 5 all time Duck game. Hopefully, the mind set from here on out is that they are playing in “the Shoe” against OSU every week and the injury bug has run it’s course.
I usually roll my eyes when somebody makes a prediction, then says, “But I hope I’m wrong” But wow am I glad I was wrong about the Ducks and the Buckeyes!
On Friday, on, “Keyshawn, J Will & Max” former Trojan WR, Keyshawn Johnson was allotted a few moments to talk about the Oregon-Ohio State game, in a very rare moment, Keyshawn didn’t have much to say, summing up his thoughts with, “Oregon ain’t gonna do anything”
Well, Keyshawn Oregon did do something, a wire to wire win over the Buckeyes. Meanwhile your USC Trojans lost, 42-28 to Stanford. Fight on!
I hope the game the Ducks played was what Mario has been looking for.