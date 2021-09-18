Stony Brook GameDay: Who Do You Want to See the Most?

We hate these games like Stony Brook, and we love them–right? We want to see tougher games against worthy opponents, yet we want to see the young-guns play and watch their development–hence our dilemma as fans with games such as this one. I know many look at it as a way to “get-things-right” and to “correct errors,” but I hardly think a team that lost to New Hampshire is going to give the Ducks a good representative set of game-reps. So I am going to focus on who I want to see in the game, and watch them very closely.
I am very concerned about linebacker at Oregon for the second straight year. Last year the problem was inexperience, and this year? Same problem. Yet if Isaac Slade-Matautia were still with us–we would not miss a beat at linebacker and he would be pleased as well with the playing time. Yet nobody would have anticipated this injury situation as it has evolved. What are we left with?
My understanding is that Noah Sewell will slide back to MIKE, or middle linebacker and the newbies will be playing at the WILL or weakside linebacker. I agree with the concept of leaving the great player where he can naturally make the most impact, instead of making everyone play out of position. This WILL spot is what I will be watching the most on Saturday, although the number of young-guns playing might leave us with quite a bit to discuss next week.
Looking at the three freshmen expected to play the WILL…
Keith Brown, No. 21, 6-foot-2, 244 pounds from Lebanon, Oregon. He was a Rivals 4-Star, who had offers from Michigan, Washington, (Ha!) UCLA, USC and was projected as an Inside Linebacker although he originally he played at the MIKE position. Prior to his injury at Ohio State–he had a wonderful run-stuff at the LOS as he scraped over, filled the gap and exploded his hips into the running back. It wasn’t quite like Sewell’s big stop, but it was still pleasing to see from a true freshman.
Jabril McNeill, No. 17, (see photo at top of article) 6-foot-4, 212 pounds from Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a Rivals 4-Star who had offers from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Washington, (Ha!) Auburn and Oklahoma and was listed as a weakside defensive end in his recruiting. Yet he has the speed and skills for linebacker, hence this will be fun to watch his development.
Jeffrey Bassa, No. 33, 6-foot-2, 217 pounds from Salt Lake City, Utah who was a Rivals 4-Star and considered the best player in the state of Utah that Cristobal plucked–again. His offers included Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Virginia and others out of the Mountain West Conference. DC Tim DeRuyter said this about Bassa in a 247 interview recently, “He’s a smart football player. He moves like elite linebackers do. He can sink his hips, run, change direction. He’s a guy who can cover backs out of the backfield. He gives a lot of possibilities as a WILL linebacker that you look for.”
It is interesting how Bassa began fall camp playing at the Nickel spot, which is a defensive back and linebacker combo position in the DeRuyter defense while McNeill started out playing at Outside Linebacker before moving to the WILL out of necessity.
You are only as strong as your weakest link, and it is almost breathtaking to me the number of freshmen playing on defense, yet did so well against the Buckeyes. Another player who had an amazing 59 snaps was No. 46, the walk-on linebacker from Portland, Nate Heaukulani, who is only 6-foot-1, 224 pounds. I gotta cheer for the state-of-Oregon player, and especially a walk-on, yet I want to see the young-guns learn and get their confidence in this game of playing opportunities.
It was fun to hear Colin Cowherd and Joel Klatt discussing the Oregon defense on the radio show, and while they both expressed how things need to be tightened up–they both acknowledged the amount of raw, young talent emerging from the repeated top-10 recruiting classes of Mario Cristobal. Klatt especially felt the defensive backfield has a very high upside over the next couple of years because of the speed and the “fast-twitch” as they made reference to.
There are so many positions to watch, and WILL linebacker is mine in particular; what are yours? Let’s discuss it all before, during and after the game because…
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Tom Corno
Related Articles:
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 35 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
For Football Season: FishDuck Back to Seven Days a Week!
I had to shut down the daily articles on July 20th because I could no longer work the extra 3 to 12 hours per week of certain managerial/editorial duties. (beyond the usual ones with FishDuck)
I’ve had a blast writing without those duties, and now, due to a new agreement with the writers, I can announce that we will have articles seven days a week again. I wish to thank the writers publicly for their graciousness in coming to a solution, as now I still do not have do those extra duties with our agreement, and meanwhile the writers are back having fun creating articles as I am.
Everybody is happy! So below is the new schedule through football season:
Monday: Mr. FishDuck
Tuesday: Darren Perkins
Wednesday: Joshua Whitted & Mr. FishDuck
Thursday: Coach Eric Boles & Alex Heining
Friday: David Marsh
Saturday: Mr. FishDuck (GameDay Baby!)
Sunday: Jordan Ingram
A couple of writers could not join us as they have new projects in their lives, and cannot write for anyone at the moment–but perhaps we will see them back later.
Things rarely work out so well for all parties in agreements, but this time it has and truly….everyone wins!
Our 33 rules at FishDuck can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
FishDuck members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!
Game-Score Prediction Contest!
Tell us who wins, give us your score of the game, and for tiebreakers I want to know how many turnovers Oregon creates, how many sacks Oregon records and how many yards passing the Ducks will have. (I do look at point spread to start) I’ll start with…
Oregon 45-17, three, four, and 270
What is yours?
56-14, 3 TO’s, 4 sacks, 315 yards passing
62-10, 4,5 and 390. Of course the disclosure of #2, and the likely qb for the next few years. Let the drama begin and the competition for next years leader get going in full swing.
I also want to see Seven and Trey. Lightening and Thunder are going to be our next big thing!
70-6
5 turnovers
6 sacks
320 passing yards
i think this is gonna be a blowout like we’ve never seen in the Cristobal years.
Oregon 42 Stony Book 13 3 TO’s, 5 sacks, 289 passing yards
I can’t really recall Cristobal blowing out a lower rated team/cupcake, except in one game versus Nevada a few years back. I think we will win big, but not quite as big as some expect.
multiple defensive TDs today
49-10 ducks
Three turnovers, four sacks, 310 passing yards.
The no. 2 QB will have a chance to sling it a bit and some short passes are going to go for some big yards.
56-14, 4 TOs, 4 sacks, 290 yards passing.
Bring on QB2 and Seven McGee!
Oregon 52-10, 2 turnovers, 3 sacks, 230 yards passing.
45 – 16 Ducks, 2 tos, 5 sacks, 300
UO 52 vs SB 13, 2 TOs, 3 sacks, 325 yds passing. I’m concerned about the mental aspect after an emotional win and being expected to blow out SB. But more importantly, I always hope for a game with no injuries. Go Ducks.
38-10 Oregon. 2 turnovers, 5 sacks 240 passing, 330 rushing.
I’d like to see Ty, Seven, And Thornton.
i’d like the dux to play like a top 4 team.
2 offensive TDs per qtr.
1 defensive TD per half.
no TDs allowed. maybe field goals in clean-up.
Ok… Fresno State is legit. Haener is a warrior.
I saw some life at the end of the game when the last of the bench got in.
Bassa doesn’t look like he knows what he is doing out there, but good for him for switching positions and helping out.
Does anyone else think that Benson/Cardwell/McGee look better than Verdell/Dye?
Ducks not getting much pass rush from the edge players.
Young guys finished strong and with some juice. Before they started filtering in it was a very low energy game, as stated by the broadcasters.
Three things I saw that I liked a lot:
Questions:
Q5: I have had the same thought… I think it is because of his position and when a play is called for him. He is as athletic as Kayvon, so he should be playing more.
Nice to see the young guys getting plays, and some successes too!
Go young Ducks!
I’m convinced Pac-12 Network Announcer Shane Vereen is an energy vampire. Lordy.
Bryan Addison couldn’t cut it as a receiver so now he’s a DB??
Been playing db since the spring.
Oregon is showing some signs of life now!
Did Fields just give someone the finger?
Who saw that coming? Thompson would be inserted into the game to start the second half. I thought he would only get reps if we had a comfortable lead heading into the 4th quarter.
Sadly an injury seems to have gotten Ty in the game.
So the O line is now on vacation?
Ducks have too many glaring issues on offense and defense. The offensive play calling is too predictable, not dynamic enough. Moorhead doesn’t honestly think the same play calling that worked on Ohio State is going to work on everyone else, going forward. I’d like to see some screens thrown.
On those few deep throw attempts, there is no clear separation between our WRs and our opponents’ DBs. I’m also not confident Brown can drop dimes. On defense, there is no pressure on the QB. I don’t care if our LBs are banged up. This DC is calling these bend don’t break plays.
That might have worked when we had KT to lean on but not with him injured. I’m also really disappointed in our DBs, with exception to McKinley. Wright is far from being a shut down corner. He is getting beat and seems out of position on most plays.
He’s supposed to be one of our faster corners yet, he gives too much cushion. The only DB that I trust is McKinley who has great instincts and seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s been a bright spot the first three games.
As I’m typing, Moorhead finally calls a screen play.
I am not surprised at the conservative play calling on both offense and defense, but I am a little disappointed in the player effort, especially in the trenches.
Is winning (without injuries) all that really matters in a game like this?
The effort on the offensive line is non existent..
#56 Bass looks lost out there, missing blocks.
tOSU, USC, started slow, finished respectable totals. It’s tough to get up for Stonybrook. Lots of starters out on D.
This is like a championship game for the Seawolves. The defense will get us going.
Whats up with the Defense?
No Bradyn Swinson?? Anyone see him out there? What happened to him?
Hmmmmmm………..classic showing here. Wish I could say I was surprised. I am still quite certain we will win at least. Chances of seeing Thompson or freshman running backs is very slim it seems.
Another thing I think we all need to come to terms with is that the Ohio State team is not what they seemed. Tulsa gave them a pretty good game today at the Shoe.
Although they did rush for several hundred yards and the Ducks stoned them pretty well last week, so it’s a good sign that we can get up for big games at least.
Ducks not looking very #4
So the offensive line has gone from a dominant force last week to a push over this week?
Need to get this team fired up…
Th defense is really sleep walking… Yes there are injuries but still… There isn’t the effort being put forth right now needed tomout this game away quickly.
Maybe that pick woke them up.
DJ James got burned on that pass…. 🤦🏻♂️
Feeling like Oregon is playing pretty flat in this game.
Playing to the level of their competition. As always. Things better improve.
Yep. Considering the Letdown after beating Ohio State and finding yourselves No.4 in the polls, then getting Stony Brook as your opponent, it’s understandable.
Lightning Delay: Game now set to start at 5:07
Got the DVR set to record the game. Probably the only game I miss this year but I must attend an outdoor play that very well might get rained out. I am counting on everyone to yell real loud and bring home the bacon, unless you are vegan!
45 – 6, 4, 5, 220
Ducks will run the ball on offense and stick to vanilla play calls, but receivers will get a few chances.
The defense will play straight up and man coverage, but will win individual battles.
want to see: Ashford, McGee, Cardwell, O line backups, Naverett, McNeil, Bassa, Hill, Franklin, Thornton, Thompson, Keith Brown
don’t want to see: Kayvon come back to early – get re injured and be out for a long time, A. Brown – let the others get the game experience
Ducks 54-6, 3 TO, 5 sacks, 300 yards passing. Ducks play deep into the bench by the end of the 2nd quarter.
I think we see at least 3 different QBs and 5 different RBs. 2nd half played by the 3s and 4s who still have their way with the Seawolves. Go Ducks!
Oregon 48-14, three, three, 265
Where is Seven McGee???
59-12
2T
5S
254passing
Oregon 59 Stony Brook 7. 3 turnovers 4 sacks, 300 yards passing.
Oregon 51 -Stony Brook 13
Keep me posted this evening. folks. I’ll be tailgating at The Gorge tonight sitting on my Oregon Ducks folding chair getting ready for the KISS concert.
With Stony Brook on the schedule, I told Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley that this would be the best Saturday in September to come up here 😉😉 .
Good scheduling!
Oregon 49, Stony Brook 13
Very wet day = 5 combined fumbles, 2 ints, 4 sacks & 285 yds passing for SB.
Oregon rushes for over 300
I am actually feeling pretty good about Keith Brown, Jabril McNeil and Jeffrey Bassa. All 4 stars and all have a good body type for the position. When I think about all the injuries it seems we have had, the only one that I think really causes a drop off is Flowe. But I think Keith Brown can definitely hold his own and the other two backing him up are real solid too.
The injury that bums me out the most is Cam McCormick, but not because it leaves us vulnerable at TE. I just really wanted things to work out for him.
All in all the injuries are sad to see for young guys, but I don’t really see the team and our chances that impacted by them at this point.
Although there is a lot of games to play and we could get into a situation where new future injuries start to impact our chances of competing and winning.
Hands down I hope to see a lot of Ty Thompson today and I want to see him sling it downfield. I also want to see Trey Benson, Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee. Wouldn’t mind seeing Thompson throwing to Donte Thornton and Isiah Brevard on some post plays.
I am not sure we will see this though. I think some of us will be disappointed to find we don’t see as much as the young guys as we would like.
Completely agree about Cam, what a great Oregon Duck. The last pass he caught was epic. He caught it, got crushed, held on and kept going. He wants to come back, but he just doesn’t seem to have the body for football, some don’t.
The other guy I truly enjoy is the story on Nate Heaukulani. This guy is another of the players who make this team special. If you have an extra 10 minutes watch this and you can see how this team has some guys who really get it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJvLld7p1ZU
Watched it. Yeah, Nate is a real good dude. Definitely rooting for him and the freshmen to fill the void left by Flowe.
66 -7, 4, 7, 343
P.S. Ducks will have the 66
LB for sure, young QB and RB rotation as well.
84-0, 5, 6, 337, lots and lots of rushing yards. Total offense over 600, but limited by good field position due to take aways
63-9
3 turnovers
5 sacks
245 passing yards. Wet, windy field and wet ball.
I want to see Ty, Trey and Seven.
Looking forward to seeing chemistry between young QBs and WRs. 52-13. 3, 4, 327
UO 48-16. 3 TO. 4 sacks 325 yrs passing
In addition to linebackers you said I want to see Seven McGhee and Trey Benson at running back. Give Verdell and Dye the first half or less then let the young backs show their skills.