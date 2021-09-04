What I’m Watching For: Fresno State GameDay!

The wait for the 2021 season has not been that much different than prior years … it just feels that way. We are all so anxious to see how the team will perform after an under-performing 2020, (hampered by COVID restrictions) not having a full team present for 2020 games and finally–now having full fall and spring 2021 camps with the new coordinators installing their own schemes.
So many questions to answer, so much drama to unfold over the next four months … and it begins!
What I am Concerned About….
Fresno State has a superb pass rush, and was third in the nation for sacks and averaged over four sacks per game last year. That is impressive and add the four that occurred in the UConn game among their 10 tackles-for-losses and it indicates that our offensive tackles are going to have a good opening test. George Moore has been with the team longer than the equipment manager and Steven Jones played a ton last year, thus considering all that experience–how will it match up?
Something I did not realize when I searched for, found, edited and installed the photo at the top of the page was who the receiver was? It is one of the best current receivers in the NFL, Davante Adams, who is now catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. On that day in 2012, you had Derek Carr (NFL QB) throwing to a future NFL star? It is a good thing that Ifo Ekpre-Olomu was in his prime and defending the star wide-out on that play and others. (The touchdown was thwarted by Ifo)
Boy do we need an Ifo this weekend! No matter how you spin it, we have a very inexperienced corner starting opposite Mykael Wright, (in Dontae Manning or Trikweze Bridges) and I noted that the position was listed as “Boundary Corner” which perhaps means a little less field to be responsible for in certain coverages? In my experience, the name we give a new corner on an opposing team is “toast,” and I’m crossing my fingers this week and especially in week two in “The Shoe.”
The Difference in Team Talent is…..MASSIVE
I checked the recruiting of Fresno State versus Oregon over the last four years in the Rivals database. What you see below are the total number of 4/5-Star players who have signed with both teams.
Oregon: 57
Fresno State: 1 (That’s right, ONE)
Do you think they are making this out to be a David-versus-Goliath matchup? I hope the Ducks do better than the aforementioned comparison… Even their starting quarterback Jake Haener, the transfer from Washington was originally a 3-Star from Rivals. So I expect to see a bunch of two and three star players coached up on the Bulldog sideline.
Just looking at the talent disparity–this should be a blow-out. If it is not, then the differences would have to be on the coaching side of it? But let’s hope for the best here that the outcome turns out the way the talent matchup appears.
What Else am I Watching For…
–The offense; is it running smooth and is there innovation or more A-Gap Pistol-Plunges? What is the balance between running versus passing? What is their game-plan against the Bulldogs and is it working as it should?
–If there was a game (besides Stony Brook) that Oregon should have a decided advantage in the trenches–this is it. Are we seeing it?
–What kind of Blitzes are DC Tim DeRuyter using? Fresno State quarterbacks were sacked an average of four times a game last year against Mountain West competition, and I have to think that Kayvon Thibodeaux is licking his lips in anticipation?
–Of course we are watching the play of quarterback No. 13 … whoever is wearing the number while playing!
Just like last year–we run a GameDay thread in the comments below where we discuss things before, during and after the game because…
“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)
Eugene, Oregon
Top Photo by Kevin Cline
Charles Fischer has been an intense fan of the Ducks, a season ticket holder at Autzen Stadium for 35 years and has written reports on football boards for over 23 years. Known as “FishDuck” on those boards, he is acknowledged for providing intense detail in his scrimmage reports and in his Xs and Os play analyses. He and his wife Lois, have a daughter Christine, reside in Eugene Oregon, where he was a Financial Advisor for 36 years and now focuses full-time on Charitable Planned Giving Workshops for churches and non-profit organizations.
He does not profess to be a coach or analyst, but simply a “hack” that enjoys sharing what he has learned and invites others to correct or add to this body of Oregon Football! See More…
For Football Season: FishDuck Back to Seven Days a Week!
I had to shut down the daily articles on July 20th because I could no longer work the extra 3 to 12 hours per week of certain managerial/editorial duties. (beyond the usual ones with FishDuck)
I’ve had a blast writing without those duties, and now, due to a new agreement with the writers, I can announce that we will have articles seven days a week again. I wish to thank the writers publicly for their graciousness in coming to a solution, as now I still do not have do those extra duties with our agreement, and meanwhile the writers are back having fun creating articles as I am.
Everybody is happy! So below is the new schedule through football season:
Monday: Mr. FishDuck
Tuesday: Darren Perkins
Wednesday: Coach Ken Woody
Thursday: Coach Eric Boles and Alex Heining alternating
Friday: David Marsh
Saturday: Mr. FishDuck (GameDay Baby!)
Sunday: Jordan Ingram
A couple of writers could not join us as they have new projects in their lives, and cannot write for anyone at the moment–but perhaps we will see them back later.
Things rarely work out so well for all parties in agreements, but this time it has and truly….everyone wins!
Woohoo! Great Punt! Yeah! We’re at least good at something.
Snee – best player on the field for Oregon?
How much is Mario’s buyout?
I’m seeing the USC of the north: great talent, poor coaching, lack of discipline, complacency, lack of preparation…
I was excited to see the recruiting success and the promising. future, but right now I would rather have a good game coach than a recruiter!!
Celebrating punts is not a good thing. Sad day to be a Duck!
It’s pretty clear that the culture is not what they say it is at Oregon.
Switch out the quarterback! We need some life on offense!
Win this game or not, Mario has shot the team in the foot by staying with Brown this long. He’s not the answer, but QB2, whoever that may be, is not getting any game experience.
That’s MC’s Achilles heel… To stubborn for his own good. And we’ve seen it pretty much every year under his tenure. He doesn’t know how to make adjustments or he’s too stupid or he’s too stubborn one or the other I don’t even know cuz it’s hard to tell but all I do know is oh he can recruit.
Our defense just walked off the field in sweats. Leadership is sadly lacking on this young team. I had hope Thibs would be the leadership this young team needed, gone for now.
Not since Troy Dye left has the team had the edge great teams have. We need somebody on the field who doesn’t play like they think they already won the game.
Right now some players are more of a liability than an asset. The problem with great talent is they sometimes don’t realize individually they can become more of a burden on the team when they don’t play as a team player. Our talent doesn’t add up to the sum of it’s parts, right now.
“Our talent doesn’t add up to the sum of it’s parts, right now.”
Correct, and that’s because of what?
Time to move on and look for a new coach. As disappointing as it is to say that based on MC’s recruiting, but this is a clear example of how an NFL loaded roster still needs coaches that can scheme. If we had Fresno’s coaching staff with this roster, probably in the playoffs and possibly undefeated.
Before that… Let’s see another quarterback maybe.
I’d agree if we didn’t already see what this looks with Herbert (aka the guy that just rewrote the NFL rookie record book last year).
David, I believe this is leadership too. Arroyo is gone, we are predictable with our players. This trench warfare with our Road Graders (sic) has not opened holes consistently. This is “Mack Brown” telling recruits “We are Texas, boys” now look where he is at. Stoops at Oklahoma and Helton at USC. I’m going to hang out on YT and watch my old ducks and the Blur. Better coaching with LESS talent, smh.
Your right man. You might be crucified for saying it so I applaud you for stating what has become self evident.
We are not going to break out of the offensive funk with Cristobal as the coach of this team……period…..end of story. It’s not going to happen folks.
It seems to me that, as the game has progressed, Fresno State has made adjustments and improved, whereas Oregon has gone backwards in all areas. That is more worrying to me than anything because the implications are that the coaching is really poor.
What a waste of Talent. Big Road Graders, Top Notch Receivers and elite recruits. We are being outclassed by Fresno State Coaching and players playing up to their competition. Wow. The defensive players getting gassed, again a coaching issue. Not feeling good about this no identity team.
Our team is being out manned at line of scrimmage! I thought we had big guys!
Oregon is getting out coached here more than anything else. The talent is on the field but the play calls haven’t been good since the start of the game.
A team of 2 and 3-star recruits is outplaying a collection of 4 and 5-star players. What does that tell us?
That coaches focus more on marketing to young men instead of coaching and game planning.
We are out coached and overconfident! Playing soft zone on defense tight end is always open. 4th down and an A gap run = prevent offense always called. Out coached!
Duck defense is being embarrassed.
Fresno State is the better team on the field today. Maybe even this season.
All facets of the game, especially coaching.
Is Mario Cristobal too good for three points?
What Cristobal did was give Fresno State a chance to think they were in the game. He then called a run up the gut, both were incredibly predictable.
This right there is his Achilles Heal, you don’t dominate in the modern game, giving teams chances, and then increasing their likelihood of stopping you.
This strategy kills your team and makes giants out of inferior talent. Right now FSU is playing downhill and Oregon is playing uphill with a strong wind blowing against them from their sideline!
The defense does look different out there without KT.
Also without Dru Mathis?
His injury did not look good.
Knee?
Don’t know, couldn’t put any weight on his left leg
Oregon could lose as many as six games this season playing the way they are today. They need to get this turned around.
Let’s hope the old adage that you make the biggest leap from game one to game two is especially true for the Ducks.
Yep…..this could be one of the six.
This looks very similar to the team that Iowa State throttled. This is what I have been fearing and saying for many months on this and other forums.
We are not who we think we are, we are not the team we think are.
Is it inexperience……is it poor coaching (Helton of the North?)……is it overconfidence and lack of desire? Who knows, but I repeat we are not the team that many of the fans think we are.
This is why we should be going with Ty Thompson and playing for 22 or 23. We will be lucky to be 8-4 this season.
I hope I eat crow for saying this, but I am pretty sure I won’t be.
Furthermore……..why the hell is Camden Lewis kicking extra points? If he attempts a field goal in this game and misses (as I expect he will) then that may be it for my support of Cristobal.
Less sloppy with the ball than last year’s fiesta bowl. So that is a major improvement.
True, but besides fumbling and throwing picks in that game is there any difference?
Can’t run the ball. Not physical up front on the o line or d line. Getting pushed around a good bit.
Very lucky to be winning right now.
The offense needs to show a hit more life.
The defense has had it’s ups and downs but is really putting in a whole lot more work than the offense.
Will we see a different quarterback in the second half at some point?
I don’t think we will. Game is close and stressful. Fresno State looks to be the better team. Cristobal will stick it out with Brown till the end.
All in all, I’m having a flashback to the past two seasons. Under-performing as a team, inexplicable soft pass defense, lack of spark on the field. Disappointing so far, certainly not a promise of a breakout season.
Haener is on pace to have close to 600 yards passing. 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
So the best QB on the field is……………….?
The former Husky.
We now know why Flowe is still fighting for playing time. His extreme talent needs to meet up with a higher football IQ.
Yup, gave ’em a touchdown with that penalty.
Man OSU is going to torch our secondary.
Really poor defense, stupid penalty, cornerbacks playing too soft.
AB hit his stride on that last series. He was bold, and not reckless. He also didn’t panic, lets see him keep it up, well done!
…. Because taking a time out before a kickoff is commonplace 🤦🏻♂️
45 you pass off his back foot!
What a great catch.
Ohio state is going to be salivating next week.
If the offense doesn’t improve, trying a different qb will be necessary.
Do our defensive backs know that they’re supposed to be guarding the wideouts?
Are we seeing 2019-style soft coverage in the secondary again?
That’s exactly what I was thinking. And we’re awfully lucky that Fresno State is doing more harm offensively than they are help, otherwise this game could get out of hand, because for what I’m seeing is we are not really able to stop them in the passing game. And if our offense doesn’t ditch the ridiculous play calling then we’re going to get buried next week… And perhaps today as well.
Prevent defense, complementing the prevent offense.
Being as I have been supportive of Brown, I have to say, he does not look confident. Too many flat footed pass attempts.
Long attempt was short, the last one to Redd was wide, bouncing one off a defensive helmet…he needs to calm down.
Good grief the offense looks bad.
Predictable. Unorganized. No momentum.
Let’s say the offense, and Brown, continue to perform as is ’til the end of the half.
Would that warrant bringing in QB2 for the second half?
Not sure it’s Brown. Seems like it’s the scheme to me. Just seems generally anemic.
Offensive line is getting very little push. Is the smoke getting to them?
Same smoke for Fresno’s d-line.
Maybe, maybe…Mario is keeping the real offense safe from prying Buck-eyes?
If only…. ZERO explosiveness… the only long pass was incomplete. Use the WRs!!!!
Pass was short, JJIII had separation. AB needs to calm down and sling it, get bold, but not reckless.
Well done AB, last couple passes bold and not reckless, keep it up!
Oregon is going to win and lose this season by how the defense plays. Defensive caused turnovers and scoring set up by the defense is what we will rely on. Our offense is extremely underwhelming, right now.
Aaaaaargh! Pistol plunges!
Yeah stopped by Fresno, we have no chance in PAC12 play…. let it go Mario!!
We’re lucky it was only 3 yards. Pistol is too deep! 2nd plunge was a loss of one – tackle by an unblocked defender. Oh no! please no more pistol!!!
Cristobal is just running the plunge all day to set up confusion next week when he runs two different running plays. Sorry about the sarcasm, but there has to be a reason, right?
I’m afraid there is a reason: pure stubbornness.
It’s pathetic! I realize Connecticut didn’t score against this defense, but this offense won’t get it done this season.
Tempo!!
Oregon Football Trivia Question:
When was the last time that Oregon started a game at 11:00 AM PST?
Wyoming in 2014! Below…Arik Armstead creates a fumble and a sack…
It’s here, it’s here! What a glorious day for a Duck game.
I’m looking for many of the same things as others. Moorhead’s scheme with an offseason to install. AB’s play from the jump. KT being KT.
Here are a few of the other things I’m interested in, as I’m looking at how complete the team is:
I want to see the Ducks come out strong, make a statement, and play 60 minutes of dominant football on both sides of the ball.
LFG!
Well…it is a little smoky out here!
And I agree about Dorlus, as we need someone to take the pressure off of Thibs.
What I want to see
Both sides of the ball: aggressive urgent playmaking on both sides of the ball. If that leads to penalties so be it.
Offense: They should be able to dig themselves out of a hole. If a penalty or a sack occurs, the offense should still be a threat to make the 1st down. The offense seems to be dependent on everything working perfectly in order to move the chains and that needs to stop. The offense also needs to be a greater threat on 3&1.
Defense: I want the defense make the offense work for every yard and create some turnovers.
Agreed. We want to see a poised and mature offense that easily weathers set-backs….
Thanks Charles for the interesting points to watch for. You made me wonder about the talent comparison between FS and UCONN? Does UCONN have any 4/5 stars?
I definitely want to watch the game Haywarduck is talking about! That would be EXTREMELY satisfying! I too want to see some good old fashioned domination by our Ducks. Lots of pancakes by the O-line and the D-line stuffing plays behind the line of scrimmage.
KT’s 3 sacks and one turnover (a strip/sack/TD) is going to shift the Heisman talk to the next gear.
I am looking for our defensive backfield to play like their hair is on fire, picking at least 2 and breaking up anything else that comes their way. I want to see our linebacker corps destroying the competition and getting a couple turnovers on their own!
JoMo is going to dazzle us ( and confuse them) with his play calling, thereby opening some deep passing opportunities that should open up the RBs to collectively gain about 325 yards on the ground!
Let’s see some FOOTBALL! Go Ducks!
I am wondering if Joe Moorhead is going to pull out some new plays, or keep them in his back pocket?
A great qb can be an equalizer. Is Haener? Hope not
So very true. Oregon has been guilty of having so-so talent as a team before, but great quarterbacking pulled us through.
Remember this from 1996…the Fresno State game?
My tummmy feels oooky.
Gameday!!
I will get more wound up watching Duck football than I ever did playing in my own big games or in other pressure moments. I clearly need help.
So Mario!
Today we find out what your cultural leadership recruiting and teaching have built.
We now have a load of “your guys” pushing the talent level ever higher on paper.
You’ve had a full offseason with JM and Coach D to teach it practice it and coach em up. The spotlight has never been brighter. Consistent Dominance wins championships. Win the Day, Fast, Hard, Finish.
Facta non Verba.
Go Ducks.
More coffee😱
Actually….I am wound-up without the coffee, but will have some anyway.
So many questions to be answered…
Thanks, Charles……Will MC actually give Joe Moorhead control of the offense?
Will special teams deliver some key contributions?
Will Seven McGee work his magic?
Go, Ducks………
So much drama, and that makes it all fun to watch unfold. The comments about McGee do spur even more questions, and a new item to watch for. We could use a punt returner who can influence a game by ultimately generating shorter punts by the opponent.
(To avoid run-backs) The better field position over the season matters…
I want to see men playing boys, and the men showing the boys how to execute. Indicators, Kayvon should get a huge jump start on his sack goals (along with his first TD), and the offense scores on each of their first 4 possessions.
The turnover ratio is positive, penalties are minimal, although after watching the tosu game the officials have a large part in calling penalties. On defense I want to see FS shut down on 3rd down, sacks and strong tackling.
A goal would be no sacks, give Brown time to perform and get comfortable. Next week will be extremely difficult if we allow pressure this week.
A nice gift would be to see innovation on offense. If the offense doesn’t look predictable, and surprises us then all will be good again at Autzen, and the Oregon Football Program, Go Ducks!
I agree about great practice protecting the QB, because we face an incredible defensive line next week. Will watch for the turnovers as you suggested!
I expect to see Fresno State bring some offense. I will be watching our defense, our line, our linebackers and our defensive backs. GO DUCKS!
It will be quite interesting to see if we can slow them down, as they are not explosive in the passing game, but precise. They like to pick-pick-pick at you down the field with shorter passes.
And they usually throw quick, which means it is tougher to get sacks. Fun to watch for!
Well 14 days out from my wedding we decided it wasn’t worth the risk of squeezing through the gates with the masses. So I’m sitting on two tix if anyone’s interested.
I’m looking for signs of new life in the offense. Innovation, play sequencing, and the emergence of new players. A punt return for Seven? 100 yards for Franklin?
I’m lookin for stoutness from our D line. We got absolutely manhandled by the Beavs and Cyclones last year. With the Buckeyes and their elite O Line on the horizon, I’m looking for signs of hope from our undersized D line.
Go Ducks!!
It is fascinating to me, because we are actually in much worse condition with COVID in Lane County now, than when spectators were closed out last year.
Peer pressure?
I’ll give the Ducks 2 series then I want to see them look like they’re the best team in the P12. I expect to see very few 3 and outs.
By all rights this should be a blowout.
I also can’t wait to see the biggest jumbotron in the country and hear the new sound system.
The new replay screen is a great new item to check out–good catch. I hope the sound system does not disappoint!
Nothing matches the anticipation & excitement of the first home game; “The Pick”, The Duck on the Harley. I hope the Ducks win the toss and we get to see the defense start the game. Fresno State has a game under their belts, but I want to see the Ducks take control of this game early.
I cannot imagine how loud “Shout” will be at this first game in so long with fans…
The opening day of Ducks football is here. I have the same kind of anticipation and excitement I felt as a kid before the opening day of fishing and hunting seasons. Better yet, today I didn’t have to awake and get moving at 4:30 A.M. for the Ducks opener.
Charles, you mentioned things to watch. I’ll be paying attention to the play of new Ducks, the RB’s, LB’s and the play calling.
The most focus will be on the QB play of Anthony Brown and others as they take the field.
Go Ducks!
Effectively, I want to watch everybody closely in this game and that is what slow-motion replay with TiVo is all about!
How I wish we had a Sweep Read again…with Pin-and-Pull blocking!
Nice! You were so young back then. 😜