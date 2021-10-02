Stanford GameDay: The FishDuck Forum, OUR BELOVED DUCKS, Returns!

My friends, it is an eventful day, and not just because of the first Pac-12 away game against the Stanford Cardinal. Please do discuss before, during and after the game in the comments below this article, and in particular–join me over at the returning Our Beloved Ducks Forum right here, for chatting about the game and all topics. You will have many questions as to “why” the return, and all of them are answered in a Pinned Topic at the top of the forum.

The objective of the forum is to have meeting place for Duck fans who want a safe place to post about all topics concerning Oregon Sports, and not just the topic of the article. I invite you to read the opinions of others, check out the Press Releases I receive from the Athletic Department and look for the news of the day concerning Our Beloved Ducks that we all contribute with posts in this message board/forum. We will also be posting links to articles about Oregon Sports, for even more superb discussion.

For a few months–we will have comments about the articles in both places, although I would like topics not related to the article to be in the new forum. The future is the forum as we can publish articles as we are now, and yet do so much more with a forum in addition to FishDuck.

Tom Corno

Commenting below the articles has been fun, but the forum will be a blast as we delve into so much more that impacts Oregon Sports. Want to join the Prediction Contest for today’s game? Check out the thread over at the forum, jump in and give your prediction! If you had an forum membership before back in March–it should still work for you, and if not–sign up as it only takes a minute.

And do read the Pinned Topic in green at the top of the forum and let’s have some fun! The new forum will make it even more enjoyable because…

“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by Charles Fischer