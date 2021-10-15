Cal GameDay: A 2021 Crossroads Game?

I cannot recall such a different vibe that I receive from Oregon fans going into this Cal game, as it is so unusual coming out of a bye week. Fans hope to see the team that played so well at Columbus, but are fearful of seeing the Ducks play down to their opponent. Cal is likely the weakest opponent remaining on the schedule, thus it is crucial to get the confidence back and a good groove on both sides of the ball before the remaining Pac-12 schedule.

The fans and the pollsters desperately want a big Oregon victory, but that was expected last year as well versus the Golden Bears and it did not come to pass. For some of us fans, we believe that the mental preparation of the football team has been lacking. If there was ever a game to get the mojo back–this is it.

This is your GameDay thread and while I do want you to share your thoughts and feelings before, during and after the game–let’s work at keep from venting on each other if things are not going well. Pointing out the negative is fine here, but let’s not do continuous venting as I saw a time or two in the last week. Again, sharing your feelings–even when they are negative about the team–is welcome. (Because I learn so much from all of you!)

Kevin Cline

What is the difference between “venting” and simply negative? It is what materializes from my gut when I read something for the nth time today from the same poster, or a member going over-the-top in his anger at the situation. Don’t get me wrong; I want the negative, the positive–all of it. Goodness knows I’ve engaged in quite a bit of negative, but there is a line.

The good news? The vast majority, probably 98% of the negative is just fine, but I felt I did need to mention it since we simply do not know what to expect from the Ducks tonight or the rest of the season.

Is Oregon at a Crossroads versus Cal?

Team confidence is a fickle thing, and once lost can send a team into a spiral. Yet regaining their confidence would not be that hard, and could propel them to great heights yet this season. It is a shame that they had to “learn” again that everyone gives them their best shot with the three similar games lost in the prior two years. But this is how this team and coaching staff operates, so recharge from this and have a great season or…

Which will they do?

Kevin Cline

It is crucial that after a loss and a rest week that they bounce back big to regain their swagger for their benefit, and to give us fans some relief and hope for the remaining schedule. It feels like they are fragile and could go either way, thus this Cal game could set the tone for the last seven to nine games left.

Am I over-dramatizing it, or do you see this as a “Cal-Crossroads” game as well?

“Oh, how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”

Charles Fischer (Mr. FishDuck)

Eugene, Oregon

Top Photo by Kevin Cline

