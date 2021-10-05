The Time is Now For a New Quarterback

With the Oregon offense sputtering in four of its first five games, it would seem that now is the time to usher in one of the young quarterbacks on the roster.
Anthony Brown has been sub-par this season. While he managed the game very nicely against Ohio State — his best game by far — he was far from outstanding. And against the Ducks’ four other inferior foes he simply has not played up to snuff. His ceiling is an excellent game manager, while his floor is a poor passer who also makes poor reads in the run game.
Unfortunately, for the majority of this season, he has played closer to his floor than his ceiling. Now is the time to make a change under center. Obviously, with Ty Thompson as the current backup, he would have the inside track to take over.
Thompson? Jay Butterfield? You tell me. And what else do the Ducks need to do to break out of this rut? I’m much too frustrated to think straight.
Darren Perkins
Spokane, WA
Top photo credit: Craig Strobeck
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.
This team still has a huge chance. Finally, a loss. Maybe this will stoke the “play with a chip” but play smart attitude MC’s boys need.
Brown has made some atrocious RPO reads. Time for the new guy. If he can play up to potential, this team can finish the season and be in the mix for the title.
Long season left. Florida lost to lowly Kentucky. Texas could beat Oklahoma (who got smashed by the Razorbacks). Georgia can still lose. Penn St can still lose. Jeez, even Michigan could beat both Penn St and the Suckeyes.
Lots of football. The Ducks are still in it. Just use this loss and poor play as motivation.
Cheers.