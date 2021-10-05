The Time is Now For a New Quarterback

With the Oregon offense sputtering in four of its first five games, it would seem that now is the time to usher in one of the young quarterbacks on the roster.

Anthony Brown has been sub-par this season. While he managed the game very nicely against Ohio State — his best game by far — he was far from outstanding. And against the Ducks’ four other inferior foes he simply has not played up to snuff. His ceiling is an excellent game manager, while his floor is a poor passer who also makes poor reads in the run game.

Unfortunately, for the majority of this season, he has played closer to his floor than his ceiling. Now is the time to make a change under center. Obviously, with Ty Thompson as the current backup, he would have the inside track to take over.

Thompson? Jay Butterfield? You tell me. And what else do the Ducks need to do to break out of this rut? I’m much too frustrated to think straight.

Darren Perkins

Spokane, WA

Top photo credit: Craig Strobeck

