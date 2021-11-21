Oregon Football: Ducks Crash and Burn, Raising Tough Questions

Losing raises a lot of uncomfortable questions.
First of all, let’s tip our collective hats to the No. 23 Utah Utes, which was clearly the better team and prevailed in literally every facet of the game in its 38-7 victory over the (formerly) No. 3 Oregon Ducks on Saturday night at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Let’s not kid ourselves. Oregon (9-2) was never the third-best team in the country. Sure, the Week 1 win over Ohio State was a great way to start the season and it was nice while it lasted. But the Utes managed to exploit EVERY SINGLE ONE of the Ducks’ weaknesses, which they had somehow managed to keep under control for most of the season. They were outsmarted, outplayed and overpowered on national television.
There are some tough questions requiring answers that can no longer be avoided. Why wasn’t Oregon ready for this game? Why couldn’t the Ducks stop the Utes’ run? Why didn’t the Ducks’ offense take a knee with 30 seconds left in the first half, trailing 21-0? Is Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown really the team’s best chance to win each week? It seems an exercise in futility to drone on about the same old issues we’ve heard all season. Honestly, they’re probably all true.
——————————————————————————————-
The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is BACK! Come get the links to Oregon Sports articles, the press releases from the Oregon Athletic Department and the news from your fellow Duck fans. It is the only safe place on the web for Duck Discussion, such as today’s article, so join us over there!
——————————————————————————————-
No run game. Questionable coaching. Inconsistent defense. Lackluster special teams (on both sides of the ball, including a missed field goal and allowing a punt return for a touchdown right before halftime). Nothing gelled. Nothing worked. If you really want to look at the stats, check them out here.
While Brown made a couple beautiful downfield throws, his panicked style-of-play amounted to a cargo barge filled with poor decisions, making it impossible for the Ducks to generate any kind of momentum. If Brown is the best the Ducks have to offer right now, that’s fine, but let’s be real: Brown isn’t the guy to get Oregon to a national championship.
On the other hand, Ducks fans can also thank the Utes (8-3) for making Oregon right-sized. Now, the Ducks have a clearer picture of who they are — a darn good Pac-12 football team — and who they aren’t — a top-four team in the College Football Playoff.
So, what does the rest of the season look like for the Ducks? Best case scenario is winning a Pac-12 Championship (likely against Utah… doh!) and a New Year’s Day bowl game. All things considered, there is still a lot to play for. Oregon needs to beat in-state rival Oregon State next week to get a 10-win season and make a step in the right direction from last year. But that isn’t a shoo-in either. The Beavers beat Utah, 42-34, Arizona State 24-10 and is on a confident roll…
Friends, all is not lost. While it’s truly disappointing and sad, Ducks fans are FOREVER. And Oregon needs support to finish the season on a high note.
Jordan Ingram
San Diego, California
Top Photo by Harry Caston
Come join us in the new Our Beloved Ducks Forum, where you get the news about Oregon Sports and is the safest place on the web to read and post your opinions!
Jordan is a lifelong Duck fan currently living in San Diego. Jordan graduated from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, after serving a prestigious fellowship with the Washington State House of Representatives. Upon graduation, he worked as an English language teaching assistant for the Spanish Ministry of Education’s Ambassadorial Program in Monforte de Lemos, Spain. Jordan has worked as a journalist, writer, and editor in Oregon, Washington, Montana, and California, covering a wide range of topics, including sports, local politics, and crime. He is VERY excited to be writing about his beloved Oregon Ducks.
The Comments Below are CLOSED, as we are moving to the OUR BELOVED DUCKS Forum!
Comments below articles are now closed as we have moved all conversation over to the free Our Beloved Ducks Forum. It has been a big success already with many more posts than what we could fit into the comments below articles.
The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is where we we discuss the article above and many more topics, as it is so much easier in a message board format over there. At the free OBD forum we will be posting Oregon Sports article links, the daily Press Releases from the Athletic Department and the news coming out every day.
Be a part of the forum and stay caught up! When you wish to post there, do know that you are protected just as you were on FishDuck. Join us on the free forum right here!
Our 33 rules at the free OBD Forum can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
OBD Forum members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!