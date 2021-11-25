Oregon’s Defensive Fire Follows Sewell

Behind a couple of truly deflating losses this season, there has been one shining star that even with the growing pains of being a young linebacker, has brought a new energy and inspiration to a core of backers that has needed direction since Troy Dye left for the NFL.

Noah Sewell has been that bright spot for Our Beloved Ducks, noted early on this season from our very own Charles Fischer in his run fits against Ohio State throughout game two.

He’s beginning to come into his own not only as a linebacker, but as a spark plug for the entire defense. He will miss occasionally in run pursuit or in pass coverage, he just often misses wrapping up at around 100 miles an hour. His run fits are exceptional for his experience level and I believe once his eye discipline catches up to his vicious athleticism, he could become more than just the unquestioned leader of the defense, but one of the best linebackers in school history.

Now, if you caught the game this weekend, you may have seen a different story from Sewell and company.

——————————————————————————————-

The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is BACK! Come get the links to Oregon Sports articles, the press releases from the Oregon Athletic Department and the news from your fellow Duck fans. It is the only safe place on the web for Duck Discussion, such as today’s article, so join us over there!

——————————————————————————————-

Harry Caston

Against Utah, Oregon was dominated on the ground. It was clear Utah’s gameplan was to impose their will through an elite rushing attack, and that’s exactly what they accomplished in a loss that virtually ended the Ducks’ pursuit of a College Football Playoff appearance. Oregon’s defense as a unit played about as poor as they possibly could have, but to be fair to the unit, there’s still a lot of youth on this team.

This week against Oregon State, we cannot have a repeat of that performance. I expect to see Sewell lead our young defense in inspired and point-proving fashion against the rival Beavers.

What do you expect of the defense against OSU? How high is Sewell’s ceiling at Oregon? Could he go as high in the NFL Draft as his brother did only a year ago?

Happy Thanksgiving Oregon fans, enjoy the holiday safely!

Alex Heining

Los Angeles, California

Top Photo By: Harry Caston

Come join us in the new Our Beloved Ducks Forum, where you get the news about Oregon Sports and is the safest place on the web to read and post your opinions!