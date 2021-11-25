Oregon’s Defensive Fire Follows Sewell

Behind a couple of truly deflating losses this season, there has been one shining star that even with the growing pains of being a young linebacker, has brought a new energy and inspiration to a core of backers that has needed direction since Troy Dye left for the NFL.
Noah Sewell has been that bright spot for Our Beloved Ducks, noted early on this season from our very own Charles Fischer in his run fits against Ohio State throughout game two.
He’s beginning to come into his own not only as a linebacker, but as a spark plug for the entire defense. He will miss occasionally in run pursuit or in pass coverage, he just often misses wrapping up at around 100 miles an hour. His run fits are exceptional for his experience level and I believe once his eye discipline catches up to his vicious athleticism, he could become more than just the unquestioned leader of the defense, but one of the best linebackers in school history.
Now, if you caught the game this weekend, you may have seen a different story from Sewell and company.
——————————————————————————————-
The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is BACK! Come get the links to Oregon Sports articles, the press releases from the Oregon Athletic Department and the news from your fellow Duck fans. It is the only safe place on the web for Duck Discussion, such as today’s article, so join us over there!
——————————————————————————————-
Against Utah, Oregon was dominated on the ground. It was clear Utah’s gameplan was to impose their will through an elite rushing attack, and that’s exactly what they accomplished in a loss that virtually ended the Ducks’ pursuit of a College Football Playoff appearance. Oregon’s defense as a unit played about as poor as they possibly could have, but to be fair to the unit, there’s still a lot of youth on this team.
This week against Oregon State, we cannot have a repeat of that performance. I expect to see Sewell lead our young defense in inspired and point-proving fashion against the rival Beavers.
What do you expect of the defense against OSU? How high is Sewell’s ceiling at Oregon? Could he go as high in the NFL Draft as his brother did only a year ago?
Happy Thanksgiving Oregon fans, enjoy the holiday safely!
Alex Heining
Los Angeles, California
Top Photo By: Harry Caston
Come join us in the new Our Beloved Ducks Forum, where you get the news about Oregon Sports and is the safest place on the web to read and post your opinions!
Related Articles:
Alex Heining is a third-year student at the University of Oregon. He’s working towards a bachelor of arts degree as an English major and media studies minor in journalism. Growing up in the Los Angeles area of southern California, Alex ended up a Duck through family ties, a quality football program, and the beautiful green of Lane County. Currently finishing his first science fiction novel, he wants to end up in the sports world of journalism on the west coast. Particularly, covering high school football, recruiting commits, and all things Ducks.
The Comments Below are CLOSED, as we are moving to the OUR BELOVED DUCKS Forum!
Comments below articles are now closed as we have moved all conversation over to the free Our Beloved Ducks Forum. It has been a big success already with many more posts than what we could fit into the comments below articles.
The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is where we we discuss the article above and many more topics, as it is so much easier in a message board format over there. At the free OBD forum we will be posting Oregon Sports article links, the daily Press Releases from the Athletic Department and the news coming out every day.
Be a part of the forum and stay caught up! When you wish to post there, do know that you are protected just as you were on FishDuck. Join us on the free forum right here!
Our 33 rules at the free OBD Forum can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
OBD Forum members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!