Robby Ashford Gone: Expectations for the Ducks’ Offseason?

Two days ago, it was announced Robby Ashford would enter the transfer portal. After countless discussions, articles, and efforts from Our Beloved Ducks’ fanbase to figure out what to expect of this team’s offense (that showed wonderful signs of life in the passing game during the season’s concluding bowl game), we see another all-time great recruit heading somewhere new.

This forces us all as the Oregon community to set into this offseason looking for answer to the question: what are we expecting of our Ducks, the staff, and the team in the spring and summer?

Ashford has been one of many to enter the transfer portal in the cascading domino effect from head coach Mario Cristobal’s departure to Miami. Soon there may be more to follow, along with decommits, but that doesn’t lower my expectations in the slightest of what the offseason will bring in terms of optimism. The only thing that I need answered first and foremost is who is QB1. Many expect Bo Nix to earn the nod considering the coaching shift and the addition of new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. I think Nix is talented, and given his relationship with the new staff, will enter the offseason favored to be the starter.

However, for the sake of future recruits, I really hope that it turns out to be Ty Thompson. As I’ve harped on so many times previously: the future of Oregon needs to rest in the hands of their own talent rather than acquired talent from other programs. I have no problem with new faces coming in to contribute, there just cannot be a steady infusion of them at the most important position on the field, leaving less opportunity for the younger players to prove themselves as a worthy starter.

What do you think? Which other narratives will this Oregon offseason need to answer? Who do you think QB1 will be entering game 1? How will new head coach Dan Lanning inspire a rapidly depleting roster?

