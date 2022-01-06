Robby Ashford Gone: Expectations for the Ducks’ Offseason?

Two days ago, it was announced Robby Ashford would enter the transfer portal. After countless discussions, articles, and efforts from Our Beloved Ducks’ fanbase to figure out what to expect of this team’s offense (that showed wonderful signs of life in the passing game during the season’s concluding bowl game), we see another all-time great recruit heading somewhere new.
This forces us all as the Oregon community to set into this offseason looking for answer to the question: what are we expecting of our Ducks, the staff, and the team in the spring and summer?
Ashford has been one of many to enter the transfer portal in the cascading domino effect from head coach Mario Cristobal’s departure to Miami. Soon there may be more to follow, along with decommits, but that doesn’t lower my expectations in the slightest of what the offseason will bring in terms of optimism. The only thing that I need answered first and foremost is who is QB1. Many expect Bo Nix to earn the nod considering the coaching shift and the addition of new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. I think Nix is talented, and given his relationship with the new staff, will enter the offseason favored to be the starter.
However, for the sake of future recruits, I really hope that it turns out to be Ty Thompson. As I’ve harped on so many times previously: the future of Oregon needs to rest in the hands of their own talent rather than acquired talent from other programs. I have no problem with new faces coming in to contribute, there just cannot be a steady infusion of them at the most important position on the field, leaving less opportunity for the younger players to prove themselves as a worthy starter.
What do you think? Which other narratives will this Oregon offseason need to answer? Who do you think QB1 will be entering game 1? How will new head coach Dan Lanning inspire a rapidly depleting roster?
Alex Heining
Los Angeles, California
Top Photo By: Twitter
Related Articles:
Alex Heining is a third-year student at the University of Oregon. He’s working towards a bachelor of arts degree as an English major and media studies minor in journalism. Growing up in the Los Angeles area of southern California, Alex ended up a Duck through family ties, a quality football program, and the beautiful green of Lane County. Currently finishing his first science fiction novel, he wants to end up in the sports world of journalism on the west coast. Particularly, covering high school football, recruiting commits, and all things Ducks.
The Comments Below are CLOSED, as we are moving to the OUR BELOVED DUCKS Forum!
Comments below articles are now closed as we have moved all conversation over to the free Our Beloved Ducks Forum. It has been a big success already with many more posts than what we could fit into the comments below articles.
The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is where we we discuss the article above and many more topics, as it is so much easier in a message board format over there. At the free OBD forum we will be posting Oregon Sports article links, the daily Press Releases from the Athletic Department and the news coming out every day.
Be a part of the forum and stay caught up! When you wish to post there, do know that you are protected just as you were on FishDuck. Join us on the free forum right here!
Our 33 rules at the free OBD Forum can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
OBD Forum members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!