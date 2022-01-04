The Pac-12 is On the Rise

In the aftermath of an atrocious bowl season, I have been sensing from many Oregon fans that the Pac-12 is doomed.
Many fans feel the conference missed the boat by not expanding with the remaining Big 12 teams after Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC. Some think that it is only a matter of time before USC and Oregon and maybe a couple other schools leave the Pac-12 for greener pastures, while still others believe that the conference should dump the “dead weight” that is the likes of Oregon State, Washington State and Cal.
That is some pretty heavy stuff. But, I think the answer to conference relevance is fairly simple.
But first, let’s go back to the 2000s when the then Pac-10 was not very good. The conference had a dominant USC and that was it. After USC, there was not a second national contending football program and the basketball title drought was the same as it is now, just much younger. But, since the Pac-10 did have one continually contending football team that had won two national championships, the perception was that the Pac-10 was OK. And as they say, perception is reality.
The reality is that if a conference has just one College Football Playoff-quality football team, then that conference is doing OK.
If the ACC gets another sub-CFP level performance from Clemson, then no doubt there will be increased scrutiny on the health of that conference. The ACC is a strong basketball conference and has the built-in advantage of being on the east coast, so the criticism will not be as strong as with the Pac-12, but there will be those piling on the ACC’s football relevance, and perhaps even suggesting the Tigers should jump off the sinking ACC ship and swim over to the SEC.
But, let us pump the brakes on anybody jumping to a new conference, or expansion, or addition by retraction, etc., etc. The return to relevance for the Pac-12 might be much easier than you think. In fact, the corrections have already taken place and what is now needed is patience. For the best way for the Pac-12 to get back to respectability is literally as easy as 1-2-3.
And in this order:
1) USC: The Pac-12’s sole blue blood. After a decade of mismanagement, the Trojans have finally hired a top-notch Athletic Director who then stole a top-tier, CFP-quality coach.
2) New Commissioner: Of course, anyone was an improvement over Larry Scott. But, George Kliavkoff so far has proven to be just what the conference needed. He appears to be on the way to reducing the conference games from 9 to 8 to set up high-profile, non-conference, money-making, interconference games within the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 alliance.
This was the right move instead of rashly adding Big-12 leftovers after the SEC stole Texas and Oklahoma. Expansion is about quality, not quantity, and having more mediocre mouths to feed would only hurt the Pac-12. There is a reason the SEC only invited Texas and Oklahoma.
3) Oregon: The Pac-12’s “new blood” and No. 2 brand, the Ducks also upgraded at head coach. The Ducks should have been in the CFP this year (also in 2019) but Mario Cristobal’s lack of coaching ability once again cost the Ducks and the conference.
Simply put, the Pac-12 needs better production from those at the top. As far as the conference leader, early returns are that Kliavkoff is providing that, and USC and Oregon are on their way to playing better, more talented, CFP quality football. The harsh reality of the 2021 season is that it was our very own beloved Oregon Ducks who blew it for the Pac-12.
But with a bright young coach, one who will recruit well and coach well, will bring about an improved Oregon which in turn provides for an improved Pac-12 conference.
Darren Perkins
Spokane, WA
Top photo credit: Tom Corno
Related Articles:
Darren Perkins is a sales professional and 1997 Oregon graduate. After finishing school, he escaped the rain and moved to sunny Southern California where he studied screenwriting for two years at UCLA. Darren grew up in Eugene and in 1980, at the tender age of five, he attended his first Oregon football game. His lasting memory from that experience was an enthusiastic Don Essig announcing to the crowd: “Reggie Ogburn, completes a pass to… Reggie Ogburn.” Captivated by such a thrilling play, Darren’s been hooked on Oregon football ever since. Currently living in Spokane, Darren enjoys flaunting his yellow and green superiority complex over friends and family in Cougar country.
The Comments Below are CLOSED, as we are moving to the OUR BELOVED DUCKS Forum!
Comments below articles are now closed as we have moved all conversation over to the free Our Beloved Ducks Forum. It has been a big success already with many more posts than what we could fit into the comments below articles.
The Our Beloved Ducks Forum is where we we discuss the article above and many more topics, as it is so much easier in a message board format over there. At the free OBD forum we will be posting Oregon Sports article links, the daily Press Releases from the Athletic Department and the news coming out every day.
Be a part of the forum and stay caught up! When you wish to post there, do know that you are protected just as you were on FishDuck. Join us on the free forum right here!
Our 33 rules at the free OBD Forum can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
OBD Forum members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!