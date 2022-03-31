The Best Football-Themed Slots

If you play slots, you have already been exposed to the different themes there are. Slots use themes ranging from Arabia to Oceanic themes to attract different types of players. Football-themed slots offer something slightly different including the usual terrific bonuses, classic fun, and innovative gameplay. This article will take a look at the best slot games that follow this theme.

Hot Shots

Hot Shots is a colorful football-themed slot game whose main symbols are various animals, footballs, and numbers. Hot Shots has a medium to high variance and an RTP of 97.12%. Each of the animals represents a different country, while there is background noise to make the experience more immersive.

The game has 243 pay-lines which means there is a very high chance of winning. The wild is the football symbol, and it only appears on the third, fourth and fifth reels. It replaces other symbols to create different winning combinations. The wild can also expand horizontally and vertically to increase your winnings.

The logo symbol is the key to free spins and multipliers. Land three or more of this symbol and you can get up to a 10x multiplier on your wager and up to 20 free spins. The wagers start at 0.25 units and the great visuals and audio design will keep you company as you enjoy one of the most remarkable football-themed slots.

Top Strike Championship

Top Strike Championship is not the flashiest football-themed slot game, and some might even say it is quite generic. It comes with 20 pay-lines, bonus games and an RTP of 94.99%. The audio design is comparable to that of other football-themed slots as the crowd cheers with every spin.

The first bonus game is activated when you use your free spins and land a win. The 20 free spins you need are awarded when you land three or more trophy symbols. Getting the golden ticket that lands on the fifth reel will get you into the second bonus game. This is a betting game where you have to predict the winner of a match. Three correct guesses will get you to the knockout.

Here, you choose a team that will make it through all the remaining fourth rounds. Guessing the right team is the key to amazing prizes. If one of your predictions turns out incorrect, you are taken back to the free spins feature to keep playing using your remaining free spins.

Top Strike Championship is such an incredible game for football lovers because it combines slots and betting. NextGen has also created a unique game with the two bonus features they added to the game.

Football Mania Deluxe

Football Mania Deluxe does not have many of the advanced features you find in today’s slots. It even utilizes a simplistic design but do not let this fool you into thinking this is not an amazing game. The game does not come with any pay-lines and three or more adjacent symbols will get you a win no matter where they appear on the reels.

The bonus game is triggered when you land three lottery tickets in the second reels – the game has a 3×3 grid. In the bonus game, you have to pick one of the available three tickets to win a random prize. The bonus free spins feature is activated if you fill the bonus square with enough footballs. Every win also takes you to a mini game where you can play for various random prizes.

Football Mania Deluxe accommodates all types of players because it has such a wide wager limit. Players can also choose the volatility depending on how frequently they want to win or the size of their wins. Because of its various features, different types of players will find something to enjoy in this game.

Super Striker

Super Strike is a much simpler game than many of the other slot games discussed here, but it is still an amazing game. You get a 3×3 grid, five pay-lines and an RTP of 96.04%. Even though it can be harder to land a win with the three pay-lines, the bonus games make up for this.

Get three footballs or two and one gold and you land on the free spin bonus. The bonus game aims to use free spins to fill the screen with footballs. Each of the five levels has a multiplier and combining that with the scatter symbol leads to amazing wins.

There is also the best slip bonus feature where players predict how many times a symbol will appear. The correct guess leads to more rewards and prizes. Super Striker offers you fantastic gameplay and fantastic features that are associated with NetEnt‘s games. If you want to explore other NetEnt games, you can check out the various casinos that carry NetEnt games on Online Casinos.

Bicicleta

Bicicleta is a well-designed slot from Yggdrasil. It features stunning 3D visuals, sound effects and soundtracks that improve the gaming experience. Once you spin the reels, the music stops to build anticipation. Bicicleta is a medium volatility game with an RTP of 96.3%, 25 pay-lines ad five reels.

Get three or more footballs and you get up to 24 free spins. If you get the trophy on the fifth wheel you stand to win up to 1000 coins and twelve free spins. The sticky wild symbol is the payer symbol. Getting it on the reels during the free spins makes it sticky and increases your wins. With a very low wager limit, Bicicleta is a great game for players of different levels.

Football-themed slots combine the most popular sport around the world with a format that is accessible to many people. The slots discussed above are fun to play, come with different features to appeal to different types of players, and provide lots of fun to the players who try them.

