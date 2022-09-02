Oregon Ducks Football: Three Things to Watch for Against Georgia

Finally! Ducks football is back! All offseason questions about Our Beloved Ducks will be answered in less than 24 hours, and it couldn’t be a more exciting matchup.
To start the 2022 season, Oregon is touching down in Georgia to try to knock off last year’s national champions this Saturday. How they play through this 60-minute in Athens should tell us a ton about what kind of culture Dan Lanning has created, how the new additions to our program size up, and what our offseason has amounted to.
Now, let’s keep in mind that one game doesn’t decide a season, and it also doesn’t determine the value of a program’s new coaching staff. But after nine months since the Alamo Bowl, Oregon’s football program already has a completely different feel to it, which has led to a bit of uncertainty about what to expect in our tough first matchup of the year.
Here are some of the most crucial questions that will be answered throughout the game when our Ducks suit up against the ‘Dogs tomorrow.
1. How Will Our Ducks Perform In the Trenches Throughout 2022?
Football games are won at the line of scrimmage. Luckily for Oregon, a ton of Georgia’s defensive line depth has moved onto the pros (15 total players left Georgia’s roster this offseason for the NFL). However, they’re still a loaded program that has recruited well for the position group in the last few years. Oregon must establish dominance in the offensive trenches first before we can even think about winning the game.
Grab some early success on the ground, and hopefully, starting quarterback Bo Nix can start taking the top off the defense. Then, we can get the Bulldogs on their heels and start applying pressure defensively.
As for Oregon’s defensive line, new faces are going to need to step up. Kayvon Thibodeaux will be dearly missed, but his absence leaves space for new stars to prosper. My contention is that we’ll see a ton of Washington transfer Taki Taimani and Brandon Dorlus clogging up the run game (backed by star linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, of course). Hopefully, this will force the ‘Dogs to become more one-dimensional and allow the Ducks’ pass rushers to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback.
Success in the trenches will bode well for the landscape of Oregon’s entire 2022 schedule. Additionally, it’ll open the door for a new set of star playmakers to emerge.
2. Who Will Step Up as the New Go-To Playmaker In Oregon’s Offense?
Travis Dye has moved down south, and Nix was 0-3 against the Bulldogs while at Auburn. As the new leader of Oregon’s offense, Nix is going to need all the help he can get from his playmakers.
Fortunately for him, there are a ton of breakout candidates for this season. Look for him to establish a rapport quickly with some of our returning starters in Dont’e Thornton and Troy Franklin. With a savvy veteran in Nix, I expect some pop-plays in the passing game, even if it is against the highly touted Bulldogs defense on opening day.
But overall, I expect Seven McGee to be the Duck that takes over this game.
His skill set is the perfect combination of shiftiness in the backfield and playmaking out of the slot to be a big-time contributor from the first snap on. If he can get on the board early, expect a game that comes down to the wire with the Bulldogs.
Establishing this go-to playmaker as early in the season as possible is going to be crucial for Nix and this offense to start clicking. Let’s hope McGee, Byron Cardwell, Thornton, Franklin, or the host of other talented Ducks on this roster are able to set themselves apart as the magic-maker in Athens tomorrow.
3. How Will Head Coach Dan Lanning’s Presence Make an Impact on the Sideline?
Given the circumstances of our season opener, I feel Lanning’s presence on the sideline is going to have to be exceptional for Our Beloved Ducks to come out on top. Keep the energy high, make adjustments when necessary, and handle adversity well. Lanning has given me zero reason to doubt he’s able to accomplish these tasks, and I believe he’ll bring our Ducks out swinging to get a jump on his old team.
The Dan Lanning Era Begins Now
Tomorrow, I expect a highly competitive, exciting finish to the season opener in Athens. If Oregon can come out on top, expect a magical season ahead.
Let’s see how the trenches play out, who leaps off our screen on offense, and how Lanning takes control of the sideline as Oregon’s new frontman.
With Marcus Mariota as an honorary captain, boy would it be great to beat the ‘Dogs on their own turf. Go Ducks!
Alex Heining
Los Angeles, California
Top Photo From: Fox Sports Twitter
Alex Heining is a third-year student at the University of Oregon. He’s working towards a bachelor of arts degree as an English major and media studies minor in journalism. Growing up in the Los Angeles area of southern California, Alex ended up a Duck through family ties, a quality football program, and the beautiful green of Lane County. Currently finishing his first science fiction novel, he wants to end up in the sports world of journalism on the west coast. Particularly, covering high school football, recruiting commits, and all things Ducks.
FishDuck EVERY DAY! Articles Appear Seven Days a Week Beginning August 1st!
FishDuck articles will now be on every day of the week beginning August 1st, and we have some dandies planned. Check in every day and don’t miss out!
The Our Beloved Ducks Forum (OBD) is where we we discuss the article above and many more topics, as it is so much easier in a message board format over there. At the free OBD forum we will be posting Oregon Sports article links, the daily Press Releases from the Athletic Department and the news coming out every day.
Be a part of the forum and stay caught up! When you wish to post there, do know that you are protected just as you were on FishDuck. Join us on the free forum right here!
Our 33 rules at the free OBD Forum can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean, and 3) no reference of any kind to politics. Easy-peasy!
OBD Forum members….we got your back. No Trolls Allowed!