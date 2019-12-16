Oregon Recruiting: 2020 Early Signing Period Primer

This Wednesday, December 18, is the day the recruits can begin to officially sign with teams for the 2020 recruiting cycle. Per 247sports.com, the Oregon Ducks’ 22-man recruiting class currently ranks No. 16 nationally — good for second in the Pac-12 only behind Washington at No. 14.

Of course, at this point, all the commitments are merely verbal, so recruits can still technically change their minds. As per usual, there are rumors of potential de-commitments, which are usually accompanied by rumors of late Oregon steals. Generally speaking, those usually balance each other out, and this year looks to be no different.

The Ducks’ 2019 class finished seventh nationally, so No. 16 would seem to be a bit of a downer. But, please keep in mind that the Ducks are still in play for multiple 5-star recruits whose commitments could easily shoot the Ducks back up into the Top 10.

The Ducks have never had multiple 5-star recruits in the same class. So far this year, they have 5-star linebacker Noah Sewell, but they are also in play for 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Tom Corno

Top Stories

1) Wednesday Special! Justin Flowe, 5-Star Linebacker: Considered an Oregon lean, this is the main story to watch on Wednesday, as the other big undecided recruits have announcement dates set for January. Flowe would come in as the highest-ranked linebacker (ahead of Sewell) in program history, and the second-highest-rated recruit after Kayvon Thibodeaux. Flowe is rated as the top inside LB for 2020 and the No. 6 overall recruit.

2) Kelee Ringo, 5-Star, Cornerback: Ringo is the No. 1 ranked cornerback and the No. 8 overall recruit. He would be the highest-ranked defensive back recruit in Oregon history. Ringo is set to announce his commitment on January 4, during the Adidas All-American Bowl.

3) Dontae Manning, 4-Star, Cornerback: The nation’s No. 3 cornerback is set to announce his commitment January 2 at the Under Armour All-American Game. Between Ringo and Manning, it’s expected the Ducks should land at least one of them, with a puncher’s chance at both.

4) 4-Star Quarterbacks Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford: Butterfield, the No. 3 ranked pro-style passer, is staying firm on his commitment to Oregon despite the fact the Ducks are pursuing recent Ole Miss de-commit, and No. 10 dual-threat quarterback Ashford.

5) De-commits and Postponements: Four-star wide receiver Johnny Wilson is strongly rumored to be flipping his pledge from Oregon to Arizona State, while Avantae Williams, the nation’s No. 1 safety, recently formally de-committed from Oregon and reportedly will make his decision in February. Seth Figgins, a 3-star tight end recruit, will not sign during the early signing period due to academic work that needs to be completed.

Eugene Johnson

The Recruits

Oregon’s current 22 verbal commitments in the 2020 class are:

5-Star

Noah Sewell, Orem (Utah), linebacker

4-Star

Johnny Wilson, Calabasas (Calif.), wide receiver

Jonathan Denis, Homestead (Fla.), offensive guard

Jay Butterfield, Brentwood (Calif.), quarterback

From Twitter

Myles Slusher, Broken Arrow (Okla.), defensive back

Luke Hill, Baltimore (Md.), cornerback

Kris Hutson, Bellflower (Calif.), wide receiver

Jaden Navarrette, (Calif.), athlete

3-Star

Jaylen Smith, Ahoskie (N.C.), defensive tackle

Bennett Williams, Mountain View (Calif.), safety

Bradyn Swinson, Douglasville (Ga.), strongside defensive end

T.J. Bass, Oroville (Calif.), offensive guard

Marcus Harper, Chicago (Ill.), offensive guard

Jackson LaDuke, Sparks (Nev.), outside linebacker

Maceal Afaese, Kapolei (Hawaii), defensive end

Trey Benson, Greenville (Miss.), running back

Jaylan Jeffers, Scottsdale (Ariz.), offensive tackle

Jake Shipley, Shadow Hills (Calif.), defensive end

Jared Greenfield, Harbor City (Calif.) defensive back

Faaope Laloulu, Honolulu (Hawaii), offensive tackle

Peter Latu, Spanaway (Wash.), linebacker

Seth Figgins, Westlake Village (Calif.), tight end

So, keep your fingers crossed. Perhaps the Ducks can pull off a recruiting coup and walk away from the early signing period with three 5-star recruits!

Darren Perkins

Spokane, WashingtonTop Photo by Eugene Johnson

Natalie Liebhaber, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in the financial technology industry in Bozeman, Montana.