The SEC is Winning the 2020 College Football Season

Jon Joseph

HATS OFF TO THE SEC!

Be it eight conference games or 10 conference games, no conference can game a schedule like our buddies in the SEC.

Is anyone surprised at the ‘equitable,’ we aren’t scheduling for the college football COVID playoff, two-game SEC add-ons? Full disclosure. I use the word ‘equitable’ here as I do in regards to Livin’ Large Larry’s remuneration.

The COVID add-on games were Zoomed from the SEC’s Birmingham, Alabama, headquarters to the SEC head coaches (HCs) the week of August 17th, in the year of our COVID overlord, 2020. Not surprisingly, the conference HCs who do not live in the SEC college football stratosphere came away feeling far more ‘Zoomed’ than did their usual College Football Playoff-suspect brothers.

Notwithstanding the fact that 26 B1G and Pac-12 teams are sitting the season out, thereby lessening the run for the final four, why give our fellow conference ‘suckers’ an even break?

As the boys on the Saturday Down South blog opined, “Had the add-on games been announced at an in-person meeting in Birmingham and not via Zoom, someone would likely have had their family jewels rearranged by a hob-nailed boot.” Bill Connolly, the creator of the SP+ formula and who is now scribing for The Athletic, had a number of questions and comments about the SEC, 2020, and conference-only games.

To wit: “I’m not saying the SEC tried to make sure its champion ends up with a great record, I’m just saying if that was the goal and using my pre-season SP+ rankings, giving Alabama the conference’s 8th best team, Kentucky and 12th best team, Missouri, giving LSU, Missouri and 14th, and last place, Vanderbilt, giving Georgia 11th place Mississippi State and 13th best, Arkansas, and also handing Florida, Arkansas, would be a perfect way to go about it.”

Twitter

The LSU Tigers looked primed for a dominant encore season to their 2019 title victory even without Joe Burrow.

Before the COVID-altered schedule, Missouri was projected by Connolly to go 6-6; now, 3-7. At least MIZZOU gets to play ‘conference’ foe, LSU, for the second time since it joined the SEC in 2012. And if this isn’t exciting enough, in 2023, the LSU Tigers will make their first visit to the Columbia, Missouri, Tigers; which is nice.

Another team with a new HC, Arkansas, looked good to win at least four games pre-COVID. Now, Arkansas is scheduled to play SP+ preseason nationally ranked teams, 1, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 19. New Hogs coach Sam Pittman‘s squad will be at least an eight-point under-hog in every game this season.

Welcome to the SEC, Sammy, and have a really nice day!

But Sammy is looking at smooth sailing compared to Admiral Derek Mason‘s Vanderbilt Commodores. Mason might as well be piloting a submarine. Vandy is at least a 13-point leaker coming into every game.

Abandon Ship!

But there is good news! At 0-10, neither the Hogs nor the Dores, will have to spring for post-game Gatorade showers. And in Vanderbilt’s case, limiting home game attendance to 25% of capacity will be nothing new.

When the disgruntled and de-grits-ed SEC HCs inquired as to how the two add-on games were determined, they were given the following, in-depth, detailed answer.

“Well, why don’t y’all just hush-your-mouth!”

Hey, if you can game an eight-game conference schedule, why not a 10-game conference schedule?

And the beat goes on, y’all; it goes on.

Twitter

The Irish’s schedule could only get so much easier post COVID.

Let’s not forget half-pregnant ACC member, Notre Dame. The Domers are college football, All-Covid-Connected in 2020 — with a chance not only to play Clemson at home, but to play the South Carolina variety of Tigers in an ACC Champ Game. Still, no need in 2020, including the potential conference champ game, to have to play more than 12 pre-playoff games. So, it’s all good in South Bend.

As a full-time member of the ACC in 2020, the Irish’s schedule is easier, on paper of course, than the pre-COVID schedule.

The 2020 projected win percentage for all Power 5 teams still scheduled to play (per SP+) dropped with the cancellation of out-of-conference games; except for Notre Dame’s. And in this regard, Notre Dame does deserve scheduling kudos.

The Irish went from playing three projected Top 20 teams to two. It also went from playing six Top 50 teams to playing five. Not sure what this says about the ACC football? Actually, I am sure about what this says about ACC football; it stinks!

With only one and not four out-of-conference games in 2020, how many ACC teams will finish .500 or better? Will any games even be played this fall? North Carolina, due to numerous positive COVID tests, has already sent its student body back home. But its ‘student’-athletes are going to stay on campus and play fall sports?

Seems to me that me that the final nail may about to be hammered into the ‘student’-athlete coffin.

Stay safe, one and all.

Jon Joseph
Aiken, South Carolina
Top Photo from Twitter

Natalie Liebhaber, the FishDuck.com Volunteer Editor for this article, works in the financial technology industry in Bozeman, Montana.

Related Articles:

Ponder Point: Is It Time to Take Back the Rose Bowl?
Was the Rose Bowl Just the Beginning for Oregon?
Is There a TRUE No.1 Pick on the 2020 Ducks' Roster?
Ponder-Point Predictions: When DOES Oregon Play Football?
College Football in Crisis: Pac-12 Needs to Get This Right
Pac-12 Football Players: All for Them, and NONE for All

10 Comments
silverflurry

OT. Ty Thompson now ranked a five-star by Rivals.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by silverflurry
1
Charles Fischer

Yes and that is a RIVALS 5-Star ranking, of which is notable. Rivals Recruiting Director Mike Farrell says,…

Thompson is a thick quarterback with a quick release and excellent arm strength. He can also beat you with his feet and keeps defenses off balance.”

Our national ranking with Rivals did not change at No. 5 and the teams ahead of us have more verbals than Oregon’s 18 at this point. The only exception is Ohio State who also has 18, but two five star players.

THIS has to turn the heads of Foreman and JT, (two five star players seriously considering Oregon) as now that another fellow 5-Star has gone to the Ducks in the this recruiting cycle…??

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Charles Fischer
0
BigDucksFan

Where oh where is college football going with this year of 2020 COVID ?? Heres an idea, let’s let any team that wants to play football, pencil in their own schedule for the year and see how many complete the season with no losses while playing all games at home.

Welcome to the SEC.

Interesting read Jon, thanks for it.

1
Jon Joseph

Thanks BDF.

If nothing else it will be interesting to see how ‘deep’ is the SEC conference.

The ‘ESPN talking heads’ are all expounding on how ‘brutal’ will be a 10 game SEC schedule.

How about a game between Vanderbilt, that lost at home to UNLV in 2019, and Arkansas that lost to San Jose St at home last season, and defeated Portland St by a TD. Has CFB ever witnessed a battle of behemoths like this?

I expect there is a very good chance that 2 SEC teams will play in this season’s Rose Bow/. Fortunately there will be no parade.

0
BigDucksFan

Two SEC teams playing in the Rose Bowl. What a degradation for the rose.

1
30Duck

Yes, with apology to the Bard, “a Rose (Bowl)by any other name, (CFP semi-final site) is not as sweet.”

0
30Duck

Thanks for this Jon, and I want to also join in welcoming Sammy to the SEC. Word was put out some months ago that no changes would be made to the protocol used by the committee to select the teams for the, “Playoff”, so it’s really irrelevant that only the SEC and the ACC are playing. Oh, and yeah, what would the “Playoff” be without Oklahoma from the B 12?

Last edited 3 hours ago by 30Duck
0
DumpsterFire

Anyone declaring themselves the 2020 “national champion” will be as awesome as the first one ever when Princeton and Rutgers were both declared the national champions, with records of 1-1, each.

0
Annie

I’m not a betting person, but I’m guessing that the SEC season will not last beyond 3 weeks.

0
Charles Fischer

Jon, I thank you for the informative and entertaining article and for what it reminds me of; whoever plays is going to get their rear-end sued off before it is over….

0