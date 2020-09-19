The Duck That Couldn’t Fly: Oregon’s Mandrake

It was mid-autumn in Eugene, 2002, and a cold breeze blew up through the bleachers from the Willamette River, sending chills through Duck football fans packed into the newly expanded and upgraded Autzen Stadium. It was only halftime and the score was 38 Oregon, 7 Stanford. Oregon had just come off two back-to-back losses, one from USC and the other ASU, making the easily plucked win from Stanford nothing to gripe about (final score 41-14) however, the highlight of this game was actually at halftime.
As the fans began to stretch their legs at the end of the second quarter, exclamations and pointing fingers soon began to erupt around the stadium. A massive egg the size of a small car was being pushed out onto the center of the field. Eyes darted to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ducks, Puddles himself, who paced nervously around the enormous egg at the center of the field.
Smoke began to trickle out from the sides and top of the egg, and suddenly, a gloved black fist burst through the shell, scattering fragments into the wind. The stadium shook with noise, excitement, and anticipation. Slowly, the arm shrank back into the egg, and 60,000 people held their breath. The egg wobbled once, twice, and then exploded,
and out leapt The Mandrake.
The Mandrake was an obvious counterpart to Puddles, and was initially well-received by Oregon fans. While Puddles would continue with his usual shenanigans during games, such as push-ups, break-dancing, and other lighthearted jests, the Mandrake would stun crowds with acrobatics and flips.
Oregon created the Mandrake to deal with legal constraints on use of its primary mascot. Despite being known as Puddles to Oregon fans, the Duck is in fact modeled after Disney’s Donald Duck. Due to license agreements, there were a variety of conditions that Oregon had to adhere to when it came to advertising with the Duck outside the state. Creating an original mascot would allow for Oregon to take their marketing and advertising to the next level nationally.
This would have been a fantastic idea if everybody didn’t hate the Mandrake. The sneering duckbill, the chiseled bodysuit, and the acrobatic routines reminded fans more of an action figure than a mascot, and their excitement quickly waned. Compared to Puddles, the Mandrake would not fly.
The Mandrake made his last public appearance in a 2003 basketball game, never to be seen again. Luckily for us Duck fans, on April 1st, 2013, Oregon tweeted out that the Mandrake would be returning as the official co-mascot of the Ducks. Even luckier for us Duck fans, this was an April Fool’s joke.
Despite his lackluster career, what are your thoughts on the Mandrake? Would he fit in today’s Autzen Stadium, or is there only room for one Duck mascot?
Zeke Lerner-Wood
Eugene, Oregon
Top photo from John Giustina
Brad Nye, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is a land conservation attorney in Central Oregon.
Zeke Lerner-Wood is a freshman at the University of Oregon from Alameda, California. Growing up in the Bay, Zeke follows the A’s, Raiders, and Warriors and since starting classes at the University, Zeke has been introduced to the world of NCAA football and has become an avid fan.
The Mandrake! Bring him back! He and Puddles could Tag Team beat on Brutus and all the other “clowns” in the league!
Haha.
Some ideas are good and some ideas are bad. Mandrake was a bad idea and still is a bad idea. With a look of malice and horror the “thing” is dead and needs to remain dead. With the look of a child’s nightmare, its creation should never have happened, nor be remembered.
Do you recall: The Edsel? Would have been the perfect set of wheels for Mandrake.
Bringing back Roboduck would be the crowning achievement of 2020. The year where everything went sideways.
Matt, you say “The year where everything went sideways“, yes that is so true. Now the question is how long is it going to last ?? Will it be over by the 2021 season ?? What about the spring game for 2021 ?? Will there be fan’s for the spring game ??
Will there be fans for the Fiesta Bowl? Puddles likely post-season landing spot.
Unless there are a huge # of games cancelled across the land, a 7 game season will not get the Pac-12 champ to the final 4.
Mandrake is the, “New Coke” of mascots.
I think Mandrake went on to be Larry Scott’s financial adviser?
There is room for only one Mascot. Puddles is safe.
I remember several years back watching Puddles standing on the back bumper of a golf cart that was racing to get in front of the Marching band in the Autzen parking lot. Poor Puddles was not ready for an abrupt turn and “flew” headfirst into the gravel. Fans and band members gasped…Puddles, with head askew, bounced up and prompted the band into playing the fight song. Fun memory.
Puddles has survived more threats than the Robo Duck.
Go Puddles
I’m pretty sure the guy who designed Mandrake came back and designed a couple of the 2016 uniforms. I hope he never gets another job designing for Oregon.