Alternate Dimension: What if Chip Kelly STAYED at Oregon?

Oh come on … the title is not so far-fetched! Haven’t all of us fans of Our Beloved Ducks thought about this at one time or another? There are so many positive and negative facets to consider, and I am interested in your thoughts. Where would Oregon Football be if Chip Kelly had decided to pass on the NFL? If he realized, on this other timeline, that what he had in Eugene was special and that he would never duplicate it again in his career?
Or is that one giant wishful leap too far?
Let’s contemplate some of the aspects that would be different if Coach Kelly decided to stay at Oregon, starting with recruiting … I do not see that improving unless some new assistant coach hires (to replace those retiring such as Steve Greatwood and Gary Campbell) injected a new dose of expertise and energy into the effort. Like it or not, CK fans, Willie Taggart and Mario Cristobal shattered the glass ceiling of recruiting at Oregon in a way none could have anticipated. It is hard to imagine Coach Kelly and his older staff having the same intensity and drive that the Cristobal staff possesses.
Chip had Oregon routinely ranked in the top ten and top five due to the innovation of his offense and tempo at that time. The Ducks were not residing in that lofty zone because of a talent-rich roster. Would that advantage have continued? Would Chip and Mark Helfrich have continued to innovate on what they created, occasionally throwing in a new wrinkle or two? Would that have brought enough talent to Eugene to win the Big One?
It was apparent in the National Championship Game at the end of the 2014 season that Oregon was a few players short in depth, particularly on defense. I get almost misty-eyed thinking of what that offense, coupled with the current defense, would have done … Would Chip have been able to get Oregon over the recruiting hump just enough to achieve Oregon’s first Natty? So many defensive recruits at that time wasted their careers at Washington or Cal and would have been wearing “the” ring had they chosen to play for the Ducks.
Recruiting is about more than just the players, as Coach Mario Cristobal has shown. Recruiting coaches can make-or-break you, and certainly Helfrich can attest to that (Brady Hoke). Could Kelly have moved beyond his own hubris to create more space in the room for other confident egos? As pointed out recently in the comments, the coaching tree of Chip Kelly is sparse, and that coaching weakness is how great programs decline — sometimes quickly (2016) — in modern college football.
With nearly all the college teams duplicating Oregon’s uniforms and Spread Offense with No-Huddle … would the Oregon Brand have become muddled? How would that have changed? Would it have become a “dated” trend in football?
Or would Chip Kelly have noticed the decline and, through his travels to so many other teams and coaching staffs, righted the ship and kept Oregon among the elite? Or would “sticking to what he knows” have brought about the gradual decline of Oregon Football? If Chip Kelly had stayed, “would he still be here by his own choice?”
Whew!
I’m going to need more than one Bend, Oregon IPA Craft Beer to gain some whimsical wisdom looking back, or I’ll simply release the banal blustering of my best guess about where Oregon Football would be at the moment. Where do you think the Ducks would be if Chip Kelly had stayed at Oregon?
“Oh how we love to ponder about Our Beloved Ducks!”
Fellow Ducks, Nebraska just took the opening kickoff and ran it down the field, 75 yards in 5 plays, including one, 40 yards straight up the gut, for a 7-0 lead.
The *uckeyes have now tied the score, 7-7. Now it’s 14-7, *uckeyes, and hopefully time will run out on editing this before they score again. Wow, it’s 14-14.
Chip did some awesome things in his stint with the Ducks, and will always have my appreciation for what he did, but I think he bailed at the right time. Remember, he left just as the NCAA sanctions caught up with him.
Had Chip stayed, we can say with some certainty that the Ducks would have been relegated to recruiting 3 stars with one or two four stars each year. The Cali-flock would never have materialized, and the team would have continued in the finesse mode, with small but quick athletes who would do ok in the PAC-12, but would get manhandled by the big boys.
As other teams adopted the spread and the hurry-up, the Ducks innovative advantage would have disappeared. Combined with Chip’s aversion to recruiting, I think it would have ensured a slide to mediocrity within a few years.
We would never have seen a dominant O-line, and players like Penei and Noah Sewell, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jordon Scott would have taken their skills elsewhere. I’m afraid the Quackers would be fighting with the bark rats for bowl eligibility.
And that would have me crying into my Black Butte Porter. 😢
Wow. You painted a picture that is entirely plausible, and makes me appreciate what we have. (And it would be a shame to make your Oregon Craft beer salty!)
According to Hugh Everett III’s math, somewhere, Chip Kelly did stay at Oregon. Everett, in 1957, ‘proved up’ the existence of the multi-verse.’ Every probability has to occur ‘somewhere’ and ‘elsewhere.’
I think you nailed it Charles, on the primary issue, recruiting. Inevitably and as we have seen, D coordinators were going to figure out, more or less, the HUNH O. Would Chip’s 2020 Oregon O have enough talent and be able to put up enough points vs today’s Alabama O to get a W? I see Mario’s OL and DL down the road matching up with those of The Tide. But I doubt Chip could recruit the kind of guys Mario is bringing in to Eugene and Dabo is bringing into Clemson while running a variation of ‘Chip’s O?’
I think assistant coaches is another great point that you raised. Chip walked into a perfect assistant coach situation. Including a D coordinator whose D played a necessary bend don’t break style of D. Nick A’s D won the champ game against Auburn. Chip’s play calling IMO cost Oregon a title. Since being briefly successful in Philly, the man has done nothing with the49ers and UCLA. Certainly, it does not appear his guys at UCLA are being coached up. And when you recruit a bunch of 3*, they best be coached up.
It’s Saturday my friend, sit back, watch ball and have a 6 pack. You deserve it after churning out great ponder points over the last few days.
BTW, if there is such a thing as a back door Under cover I got one last night with my Wisconsin/Illinois under 56 bet. However, I expected it to be something like 24 to 10 Wisconsin and not 42 to 7 Wisconsin.
With Coan hurt, the kid who started at QB for Wisconsin, Mertz, put on a show. Mertz was a top 100 recruit and the best QB recruit ever signed by the Badgers. I wondered why ESPN FPI’s formula had Wisconsin at #5? I know it was only the Illini but Wisconsin looked impressive on both sides of the ball. If Bucky has an O to go with the always solid D watch out.
14 days until Puddles takes flight!
Thanks Jon, and great minds do think alike! I have had fun with the time to write again, and tomorrow’s is a dilly....
Mertz looked very legit last night – view of the field, composure etc. He’s a RS Freshman, with a backstory similar to Shough: #1 overall player in a midsized state (Kansas vs AZ) plus redshirt with minimal playing time, etc. So my big hope is Shough can have the same kind of electric opening game!
Love the comparison dc, thanks. If Shough looks as good against Stanford as Mertz looked against the Lovie’s last night, the Ducks is in great shape.
If Chip had stayed, he would have ended up leaving, and maybe too late.
I think when a guy leaves, what is perceived as too early, it is often just in time. CK did leave at a time which leaves many to ponder what if, but it could have been bad just as easily as good, if he had stayed.
CK’s petulance would have gotten worse. One of the great attributes of a strong coach is the knowledge of what you don’t do well, and the ability to delegate, work around that weakness. This is CK’s kryptonite.
If he had stayed he would have taken even more control of the Oregon Football Program, like in Philly, not less. This would have led to the downfall of the program and an ugly departure. Instead of a coach coming in following a legend, it would have been a coach following a dumpster fire. It may have led to the Slick, Cristobal sequence of hires, but it also could have been preceded by an even uglier mess than what Helfrich left us, without the highlights.
I think the problem was we picked the wrong guy to follow CK, Alliotti was the leader we needed.
Wow. Great take that makes a ton of sense that I did not think of and you are right; he would have taken more control and perhaps run the program down.
Whew! I love the wisdom in this community!
Ahhh…. an alternative reality brain teaser. Let me take a crack at it::::
1st, beginning in August of 2013 as Chip decided to forgo offers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles and instead return to coaching the Ducks…. the constant barrage of questions from local sports writers leaves Chip especially on edge. Never one to coddle or appease the media and famously brusque in his personal relationships, Chip one day explodes over questions about impending NCAA sanctions for Oregon’s football program. He drops F bombs on live TV. Storms out of the interview room. Kicks Ifo Ekpre-Olomu in his ACL.
The media goes crazy, but well heeled boosters and U of O’s pr machine soon smooth things over.
But this proves to be just the beginning of Chip Kelly’s long slide into madness.
After Mark Helfrich discusses a variety of new spread rpo read concepts in his new and luxurious Hatfield Dowlin office, Chip arbitrarily decides to scrap Oregon’s high powered Blur because it’s “outdated”.
Hearing this news, Marcus Mariota enters the transfer portal and ultimately signs with the University of Hawaii….where improbably, yet surely….brings THAT university its first Heisman champion.
With the football team seemingly in free fall, Chip attempts to assuage fears by touting his other QB recruits…..powerhouses such as Brennan Doty, Jake Rodriguez and Dustin Haines. That vote of confidence does little to bolster a recruiting class that was always shaky. 5 star Thomas Tyner signs with Oregon State right from the get go.
Joe Walker, Johnny Mundt, Devon Allen, Darren Carrington and Terrodney Prevot soon follow suit and decommit….leaving the Ducks’ already anemic recruiting program in shambles.
At this point, Chip decides that the future of Oregon football now rests on the 180lb, sloped shoulders of incoming freshman – Taylor Alie.
However, fall camp soon reveals that a pass beyond 10 yards is a bit outside his oeuvre.
And while Helfrich has a hundred innovative plays just waiting to see the field, Chip’s stubborn recalcitrance on running what he mysteriously calls the “UCLA plod” leaves players, fans and media befuddled.
The 2013 season opens with lopsided losses to every opponent….leading to Chip’s firing.
A few transitional years with Mark Helfrich muddling through.
A single year of a lying coach who shalt not be named.
And the rebirth of the Oregon football program under the confident and culture building leadership of Mario Cristobal.
So, ultimately…. the joys and highs of 2013-2015 would’ve been lost under this scenario.
Yet in this alternate timeline, I still think we arrive on the same doorstep in 2020:::
About to begin a covid19 shortened season with a nationally coveted coach who can lead us back to the playoffs.
Darn great entertainment as I sip my morning joe. Well thought through, clever and funny; I love the conclusion! THANKS!
SWEET!
Spot on regarding the media. Chip abhorred the media before getting his own gig at ESPN. His Coach’s Show while at Oregon was a joke. The man was incredibly rude to both hosts.
At some point, it’s all about me, my way or the highway, will not translate into putting a successful TEAM on the field. Say what you like about NIck Saban but the man hires quality assistant coaches, listens to them and has evolved along with the O evolution of CFB.
He is making far more than Mario at UCLA and doing nothing to earn it. I am very happy to see UCLA and not USC on the Ducks ‘regular season’ 2020 schedule.
Ah, Charles. This is a tricky one. I was never hoping that Chip would leave, but I didn’t think it was the worst thing in the world when he did. I still had an attachment to him and followed the Eagles, and then not so much the 49ers.
Looking back now I think it worked out pretty good. Chip wanted to move on to the NFL. It had been a great run at Oregon. But I think Chip was done, the Blur had turned in to a grind. It seems unlikely to me that Chip would have found new inspiration; transforming the face of college football as we know it once, is enough for any coach.
He didn’t want to recruit, players or coaches. I believe he respected the coaches that were on the staff and what they did. But I didn’t sense an appreciation of it so much and I don’t believe he would have had any desire in finding replacements. In the end I think the Chip Kelly era played out as it should. Oregon has moved on better than has Chip so far, and I hope the best for him, but not at UCLA.
It is interesting that I did expect others to say what you have, in that the CK era played out as it should. More pondering generated and THANKS.
Chip had success in Philly before promoting Chip to be the Eagles GM. Then, it all hit the fan it Philly and has contained to hit the fan on the Left Coast, north to south.
Coach Bellotti paved the way for Chip to make multi-millions of $. I have never once heard Chip give any credit whatsoever to Coach B. It’s all about the wonderfulness of The Chipper.
I am still ticked off that Nick A’s outstanding D performance against Cam and Auburn went by the boards because of Chip’s stubborn play calling.
It seems like we have a consensus, and your next to last paragraph encapsulates it perfectly. A question we can ask is what would have happened had Nick A got the opportunity he deserved and been the head coach at Oregon after Chip?
My answer starts with the premise that Helfrich was down at halftime before he even started. I don’t think he was actually picked to be the new coach, more that he was just left behind,had the OC hat on, so he got the job.
Nick A on the other hand had the energy and people skills that Kelly & Helfrich, in different ways, both sorely lacked, and would have pumped new enthusiasm in to the job instead of just trying to ride the wave that Kelly left.
Jon…and that is probably why Nick left sooner than he should have, as he was not understood or appreciated. Great point.
NA was a seriously underrated DC. He got the best out of a whole bunch of guys who never played at the next level.