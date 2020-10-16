The Tragic Tales of Chip Kelly and Julius Caesar

If Chip Kelly were the Julius Caesar of football, or more importantly of Oregon football, then that would make Mario Cristobal Caesar Augustus. If you are not already aware of the magnificent FishDuck Repository, you should take a look at it. It has some great articles concerning the Men of Oregon, and today we are going to look at one that is near and dear to all of us for what he did for the Oregon football program: Chip Kelly.
Kelly, the brilliant general who outwitted most of his opponents. Kelly, the Julius Caesar of the Oregon Football Program. Are Chip Kelly and Julius Caesar more similar than both of them being fantastic commanders in their respective fields?
For those who haven’t had any Roman history lately, Julius Caesar was a Roman general who famously crossed the Tiber river and started a Civil War within the Roman Republic. Caesar won the war and was named dictator for life, not emperor. Caesar would later be assassinated on the floor of the senate by many senators who opposed him, bringing the life of an incredible military leader to a tragic end.
Chip Kelly was absolutely brilliant at Oregon. Like Rome in the time of Caesar, the program was already on an upward trajectory when he took charge, after the Rich Brooks and Mike Bellotti eras rebuilt the team and began to build a national brand for Oregon with the help of Phil Knight and Nike. However, Kelly’s strength was in play-calling and making an offense that always seemed to find a way to win. Kelly’s ascent to the football coaching elite was expedited by a 46-7 record at Oregon.
However, Kelly’s story after Oregon hasn’t been so pretty. He started his four-year NFL coaching career with two winning seasons, then followed those with two losing seasons. His final season was with the San Francisco 49ers where he went 2-14, and he then returned to college football at UCLA, where his struggles continue.
What made these two individuals successful was their support staffs that allowed them to do what they were good at. In both of their cases, what they were good at was on-field strategy, whether on the football field or the battlefield.
At Oregon, Kelly had a long-established coaching staff around him, with a defensive coordinator in Nick Aliotti that built a defense to complement the blur offense. Caesar had his closest commanders around him on his campaigns, who knew him and how he operated. In both cases the support staffs knew what their leaders wanted from them, and were able to execute their respective plans to near perfection.
We will never know what Julius Caesar was like as a ruler of Rome, as he was assassinated on the senate floor. However, we are confronted with an equally tragic story of Chip Kelly and his fall. Everything worked for Kelly at Oregon. It was a mixture of the perfect timing for a revolutionary new offense and having a supporting staff who are Oregon legends themselves.
So far, Chip Kelly has not shown that he can recreate what he did at Oregon. College football head coaches today are more emperors than field commanders. They are required to recruit both assistant coaches and players. Football is a people business, and Kelly has shown time and time again that he is far more comfortable with X’s and O’s than people.
Kelly required buy-in from his players. When you are winning it is easy to get that buy-in; when you are losing it is much more difficult. Kelly also has a track record of not getting along and not connecting with his players, especially at the NFL level. More recently, that distrust has continued at UCLA. It’s easy to wonder how much Kelly’s interpersonal relationships were held together by the Oregon coaching staff.
Julius Caesar arguably did worse outside the comfort of his legion, since he died! Famously Brutus, who was concerned about Caesar’s power grab, plotted with other concerned senators — successfully — to assassinate Caesar. Caesar wasn’t able to build the relationships he needed in order to succeed. Kelly hasn’t shown he can do any better.
As Oregon fans we will forever be grateful for what Chip Kelly has done for Oregon Football. Is Chip Kelly doomed to the fate of a has-been football coach, or can he turn away from the Caesar tragedy and make himself anew?
David Marsh
Portland, Oregon
Top Photo by: Kaly Harward
Bob Rodes, the FishDuck.com Volunteer editor for this article, is an IT analyst, software developer and amateur classical pianist in Manchester, Tennessee.
Related Articles:
David Marsh is a high school social studies teacher in Portland, Oregon. As a teacher he is known for telling puns to his students who sometimes laugh out of sympathy, and being both eccentric about history and the Ducks.
David graduated from the University of Oregon in 2012 with Majors in: Medieval Studies, Religious Studies, and Geography. David began following Ducks Football after being in a car accident in 2012; finding football something new and exciting to learn about during this difficult time in his life. Now, he cannot see life without Oregon football.
BIG, BIG Changes at FishDuck!
Mr. FishDuck, where are all the daily articles?
Answer: Go read this article right here for learning about the transitory period we are in.
Do sign up for our Newsletter to let you know when Mr. FishDuck has written an article and for his spicy not-for-public commentary. Newsletters begin in mid-October!
Do Register to Post Comments!
It takes a minute is all, and will allow us to continue our amazing discussions of Oregon Sports. Register here…
Our 29 rules about posting a comment at FishDuck can be summarized to this: 1) be polite and respectful, 2) keep it clean for the grandchildren reading, and 3) no reference to politics!
Easy-Peasy!
Nice job, David, Caesar is a historical figure, known mostly however for his assassination. I believe that Chip will be remembered for the great stuff; 46-7, revolutionizing offenses, giving Oregon a swagger to go with its brand. I don’t think he will come near the success he had at Oregon at UCLA or anywhere else.
That’s not hating on Chip. Everything came together and worked, not to perfection unfortunately, at Oregon for Chip; and pretty much the opposite everywhere else. I don’t see a renaissance for Chip. His offense has become institutionalized and as you mentioned, his people skills worked as long as he was winning, but no so much during tough times.
Chip loves coaching football. It looks like he thought that it would be even better in the NFL, grown men, not student/athletes, no recruiting. So, it was surprising when he took on a front office role with the Eagles, overseeing the Player Personnel Department. Not surprising was that it didn’t go well. He was fired from Philly and it never worked in San Francisco. Now he’s back in the Pac-12, at a school known for its basketball teams, even though it hasn’t been great at that for quite a while now. I hope the best for Chip in the future.
Fun analogy, thanks so much David.
I believe it was the Rubicon River, not the Tiber, that Caesar famously crossed and where the die was cast?
Roman generals were not allowed, except in the case of triumphs, to bring their troops into the nation of Rome. The Rubicon, more of a stream than a river, defined the border of Rome (like the Coliseum under Pete Carroll defined the Pac-12?) The Senate Patrician wing blocked the Plebian factor’s (the Senate was contentiously divided between the Patricians and the Plebeian factions – USC and the dwarfs?) attempt to award Caesar with a triumph for his conquering all of Gaul (refusal to match the offer of the ironically named, Eagles?)
In Gaul, Caesar was victorious (like Chip, veni, vidi, vici, he came, he saw, he conquered) despite being vastly outnumbered (Kelly winning without top drawer recruiting classes but with a most capable ‘Roman’ assistant commander, Nick Aliotti, at his side?) He accomplished victory far from Roman logistical support (Pac-12 Network and leadership vs ESecPN Network and SEC leadership?) Notwithstanding the Senate Patrician faction refusing to give Caesar a triumph, Caesar entered the Roman Republic with a single legion. With the help of the Plebeian faction (Ducks compared to USC?) he won, before he was assassinated by the Patrician faction, (Auburn and Cam?) dictatorial powers (Chip’s way or the highway?)
After a series of bloody civil wars (no offense) with lesser leaders. Brutus and Pompeii (Helrich and Willie?) being vanquished by Caesar’s adopted son, Caesar Augustus (UW?,) the Republic disappeared in favor of the Empire for better, Marcus Aurelius + Constantine (Mario and Avalos) and worse, Nero (Hoke’s D?)
Cicero and Cato (BDF and others?) both urgently warned Romans that the Senate (the Pac-12) was in grave danger of splintering along economic lines (The Trojans vs The Beavers?) No one listened. Failed leadership was allowed to remain in place (Larry?) and the Republic was lost (conference realignment?)
Jon, your writing defines our objective of being informative and yet entertaining. Such strong parallels!
Thank you for a good look at Oregon’s past! You are spot on, especially in regards to Nick Aliota. Coach Aliota was, is, and will always be a player’s coach. He and his gang green were overshadowed by the blur offense. But his defense was instrumental in Oregon’s success! I’ve often wonder what it would have been like with Nick as head coach and Mark as offensive coordinator!