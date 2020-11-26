Duck DISRESPECT? CFP Committee Dismisses Oregon

This year’s initial College Football Playoff rankings were bound to be the strangest, for obvious reasons. In a year marred by uncertainty, it was anyone’s guess as to how the committee would weigh factors such as the number of games a team has played, strength of schedule and even games lost due to unavailable players. Although the Ducks were considered a longshot to make this year’s CFP due to a small and relatively easy schedule, their landing spot in these initial CFP rankings would be a good indicator of their Playoff chances.
Unfortunately, it would appear Oregon doesn’t stand much of a chance to make a serious Playoff push based on the committee’s highly questionable rankings. The Ducks are rightfully ranked behind the undefeated teams with stronger resumes than them to this point (Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Northwestern). And they’re also understandably behind a few one-loss teams that have stronger wins than them at the moment (Clemson, Florida and Texas A&M). This should have put Oregon right on the edge of the top 10, in competition with teams such as BYU, and possibly Miami and Indiana.
Instead, Oregon ranks behind those teams — and a few others — despite winning two of its three games by multiple possessions, and ultimately remaining undefeated, unlike many of the teams ahead of it.
Two-loss Iowa State and Oklahoma both rank ahead of Oregon, despite Iowa State losing at home to a now-unranked team from the mighty Sun Belt conference, and Oklahoma nearly losing three in a row before it pulled out an overtime victory against Texas. No. 9 Georgia is somehow ranked ahead of all of these teams, with its only win worth mentioning coming against Auburn. That win was solid, but getting blown out by Alabama and Florida should factor into their positioning too, right?
Miami and Indiana are getting credit as one-loss teams for beating absolutely nobody. Miami’s best wins are a three-point victory against NC State and a one-point victory against Virginia Tech — both unranked, middle-of-the-pack ACC teams. Indiana’s wins are honestly worse; the four teams they have beaten have a combined four wins among them. The Hoosiers are getting credit for keeping their game against Ohio State close, but a “good loss” shouldn’t overshadow what has been a cakewalk schedule so far for them.
Do you think that the Ducks got the raw end of the deal in these initial CFP rankings? Is it possible for Oregon to somehow impress the committee enough in the coming weeks to make a Playoff push, or is the writing on the wall for our feathered friends?
Joshua Whitted
Morgantown, West Virginia
Top Photo by Tom Corno
Joshua is an adopted Duck fanatic, originally hailing from southwestern Pennsylvania. His love for the University of Oregon began as a young child when he became mesmerized by the flashy uniforms and explosive offenses of the Chip Kelly era, and now, he follows the team religiously. His fondest memory of the team is seeing De’Anthony Thomas race past Wisconsin defenders back in the 2012 Rose Bowl. A true football enthusiast, Joshua loves studying the intricacies of the game, and he aspires to become a professional sports journalist. Joshua now resides in Morgantown, West Virginia where he works in customer service. When he’s not watching Oregon replays, Joshua loves reading, writing, and spending time with his family. Contact: whittedjd@gmail.com
I am not concerned about rankings this screwed up year. I just want to see our DUCKS come together as a team and create a strong building block for next year. We really do not know from week to week or even day to day if we are going to play our next game due to this pandemic. Oh well………..I hope we have beaver steaks for dinner tomorrow.
I hope the Ducks feel disrespected. We need something to fire us up for the Feather Fur Feud. The guy who, rightly so, should be ridiculed is Lazy Larry for putting together the schedule and his destruction of the conference.
What the committee is doing is reflecting the fact that we have played 3 games while most teams have played 5-9 games. The committee wouldn’t even come out with a poll if all teams had only played 3 games. If the Ducks win out and actually start to win pretty then the committee will reflect that play.
As many will post that won’t help us get to the Championship, unless we get help. What winning out will get us is a very good bowl game and continued momentum. This is all we can expect from a season effected by Larry and 2020. Those two are pretty formable, destructive forces.
Ducks 3 games so far have kicked off East Coast time of @ 7:30, 7:30, and 3:30. So the only game that most media folks were even glancing at was UCLA, where we had some quick scoring strikes after turnovers, but mostly were being pushed around by the thoroughly discounted Bruins.
This week’s CBSSN two hour preview show contained roughly 4 minutes on the Pac12: 3 minutes on USC’s win over Utah, and 1 minute to show Jerry Rice’s son catch a TD pass for CO (on a busted coverage with no defenders within 15 yards) followed by fawning over and congratulating Jerry Rice. That was it; for the whole conference.
Tomorrow’s Gettysburg Game will be @ 7:30 Eastern, once again. Will anyone besides Duck & Beav fans give two whits?
The Committee has clearly stated that Oregon, and the Pac12 will be irrelevant this year. I don’t see our College Football Overlords breaking much of a sweat to come up with their rankings before the Conference Championships. They don’t have to; who’s going to hold them accountable?
I’m going to watch and try to enjoy the game, while looking for optimistic signs on the field for 2021.
Until our defense is improved…we are not top ten. We should be a bit higher and perhaps with some upcoming tough wins–that will happen.
Thanks Joshua for your article. I know everyone has talked about this year’s opt outs had brought venerability to this team where we needed experience at those positions. We have inexperience players having to have to grow up quick in those positions which has not helped our cause this year. But, I do agree with you about where they were placed in the poll. At least should be higher than two loss teams. Like to see this team get into one of the New Year’s Six bowls.
I look at this short season as a time for this young team to gain valuable playing time to prepare for next year.
Hoping Oregon wins all their games this year. Go Ducks!!
HAPPY THANKSGIVING ALL!!
The one thing about the rankings that stood out was seeing Clemson in at #3, knowing that no #3 in the initial list made it to the “Playoffs”. Indiana? it would have been fascinating if the Hoosiers had beaten the Buckeyes. Would, “the committee” have Indiana @ in at 4, and 1 L, Ohio State down at 12, behind, “The Committee’s” darling, 2 L Oklahoma?
Don’t understand Iowa State at all, Georgia? When Northwestern beats Ohio State in the B1G Championship Game, that will get cleared up, and when the Ducks beat UCLA, again, in Autzen, for the Pac-12 crown, “the committee” will push them up to #5. Which is okay, because I actually don’t want Alabama this season.
Inconsistent play and the PAC 12 late start hasn’t helped. I don’t believe we are a CFP team this year, and apparently others agree. However, ranking the reigning PAC 12 champion behind teams with 2 losses does seem somewhat disrespectful. So the rankings seem a little off in that respect, but not by much.
We all know and admit that the Ducks this year are just not performing well. Like Pm mentioned “we are a year away” from staring a serious run at the national playoffs and IMO maybe two years from making it. As a Duck fan I am happy to be 15th right now.
Our toughest part of the season is ahead of us yet and to date we have not looked like top 10 talent, let alone even top 5 talent. Others in the East have but not anyone in the Pac-12. As it stands right now for the Ducks to even win the Pac-12 they will have to do a lot more then just “win ugly”, we will need the opponent to “play uglier”. USC on the other hand has played ugly at times but for short times toward the end of the games, played extremely well. The Ducks have not shown that “got it all together” dominate attitude at all this year.
It is what it is !! We are being punished for being in the pac 12 , but also , we are a year away ! We have not really played that well , and I feel 15th is about right! With this years team , thank goodness we didn’t play Ohio state , wise the score would have been 45-14 ish ! We’re good enough to win the pac 12 , Fiesta Bowl game , get a nice win , and ramp up for next season ! We are the DUCKS
Well said Pm.